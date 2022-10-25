Read full article on original website
Benedict College celebrates historic win streak, first season ever nationally ranked
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Benedict College is celebrating a historic win streak as Homecoming week is underway. Thursday night six alumni athletes are being inducted into the Benedict College Hall of Fame during a banquet at the Doubletree by Hilton on Bush River Road. Organizers said this year’s Homecoming game against the Clark Atlanta Panthers is expected to attract thousands of supporters.
Benedict College celebrates historic wins and Homecoming
Watch WIS News 10 at 11 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Soda City Spotlight: Restaurants with appealing appetizers
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Local influencer and Vlogger Ken Walker joins us for another Soda City Spotlight segment to highlight a few restaurants in the Midlands that sell amazing appetizers. Appetizers always come in handy when you are either looking for something to hold you over before a good meal...
Soda City Live: Leeza Gibbons return to South Carolina for Dare 2 Care
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Leeza Gibbons is headed back here to her home state for her next charity gala benefiting Leeza’s Care Connection. The gala fundraiser is next week. Marti Colucci is the managing director of Leeza’s Care Connection. And Katie Sayles is the program director. They joined Soda City Live to talk about the entertainment and mission of the evening.
Brookland Baptist NE partners with Richland Two to feed students
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Brookland Baptist Church NE announced on Wednesday, Oct 26, the church has created a fund to help out Richland Two students. Officials say the partnership will help expand the church’s already established meal fund program. The expansion will help high school students who are in...
Soda City Live: Fall food, fellowship and fun fish fry and pop-up
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two ministries at a Columbia church are teaming up for a community event. Both the Men’s and Women’s ministries at Hope Baptist Church on Clemson Road in Columbia are hosting a fall fest event with food and local vendors for their Fall Food Fun and Fellowship pop-up shop and fish fry.
Soda City Live: Hiring event in corrections
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tomorrow, you have the opportunity to apply for a new job - in the field of corrections. The Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center is holding a hiring event. Leonardo Brown is the administrator at Richland County and has been in this position since July of 2019. He explained on Soda City Live the benefits, pay, and expectations of working at the detention center.
Soda City Live: Masquerade on the river
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Grab a few of your closest friends and enjoy a night with food, music, and entertainment all inspired by the culture of New Orleans without having to travel very far. The Masquerade on the River is an event that will be happening Saturday, Oct. 29, and...
Missing Columbia man not been seen in over two weeks found
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Investigators said James Felder was located safely Friday. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing Columbia man. 39-year-old, James Felder was last seen leaving work at Ft. Jackson Army Base on Oct. 12. Officials say Felder has...
Death at Pepsi warehouse in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The PepsiCo company has confirmed the death of an employee at the Pepsi Bottling Group warehouse on N. Main Street. The Columbia Police Department also confirmed the employee died on Monday, Oct. 24. Officers say they do not suspect foul play. A spokesperson for PepsiCo issued...
WATCH: Columbia holds update on Rapid Shelter, project to launch in November
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia is holding an update about the Rapid Shelter construction project. The update comes after the city announced the hiring of a Director of Homeless Services and a Homeless Services Project Manager. The project is aimed at creating small single unit dwellings to...
Soda City Live: Local business owner helps with hair loss
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A local nurse who is also a stylist is combining two of her gifts to help those suffering from hair loss. Helping to build confidence and inspire others to keep pushing. Jasmine Roberts is a PRN and stylist that creates natural-looking hair prosthetics and wigs to...
LR5 approves design of Irmo High School’s east wing replacement
IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - On Monday, Oct. 24, The Lexington-Richland School District Five Board of Trustees voted to approve the Preliminary Master Site Plan and Phase I Schematic of Irmo High School’s East Wing replacement. The new wing will have more than 60 new classrooms, a media center, and...
Soda City Live: Halloween and fall-inspired attractions all on one campus
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Enjoy Halloween and fall-inspired attractions for the entire family, all on one campus with Clinton Sease Farm and Deceased Farm, located in Lexington. If you are old enough and looking for a scare, you have until Halloween Monday, Oct. 31 to head to Deceased Farms for a night of fright and fun.
Deputies locate suspected teen gunman in Lexington County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A manhunt was underway in Lexington County on Thursday, Oct. 27. The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said they were searching for a suspected gunman in Leesville near Lawson Rd. One man was shot around noon and sent to a nearby hospital. Deputies said the suspect...
Oh deer! Whitetail slips and slides around inside of S.C. restaurant
KERSHAW, S.C. (WBTV) – A South Carolina restaurant had an unexpected patron charge through its doors earlier this week. The owners of 521 Filling Station in Kershaw posted video surveillance footage to its Facebook page that shows a deer making its way into the eatery on Monday. 521 Filling Station is used to heavy foot traffic in and out of the door. But hoof traffic? Not so much.
Columbia firefighters put out fire at storage building
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia-Richland Fire Department responded to a fire early Friday afternoon. Firefighters arrived at McCords Ferry Road in Eastover to find smoke coming from inside a building. There were no reported injuries and officials say the building was being used for storage. The cause of the...
DHEC reports seventh rabid animal found in Lexington County this year
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said rabid animals have been found across the state, including in the Midlands. DHEC said a rabid cat was found near Line St and Summerland in Batesburg-Leesville. One person was exposed to the animal and was referred to healthcare providers.
Soda City Live: Village Church holds its annual Fall Fest at The Farm at Ridgeway
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -This Sunday, you have the chance to enjoy rides, a rock wall, food trucks, a prayer tent, photo booth, horses and small animals. And if all of that doesn’t get your attention - lots and lots of candy will. Village Church is hosting its annual Fall...
