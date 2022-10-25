ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Comments / 0

Related
WIS-TV

National test shows SC students fell behind during pandemic but making strides in reading

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - New nationwide test scores give a better idea of the effect pandemic learning loss has had on students. On Monday, scores for the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP), also known as the Nation’s Report Card, were released, with this year marking the first time students had taken the assessment since the pandemic began.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WIS-TV

Final quarter of campaign fundraising shows millions of dollars donated in gubernatorial race

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - With only a few weeks left in the campaign, South Carolina’s gubernatorial candidates are showing just how much they’ve raised in the race. Joe Cunningham (D) announced Tuesday his campaign had raised $1.2 million in the final quarter before the election. Overall he reported 11,092 donations from 6,504 donors in the quarter.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WIS-TV

Officials: High traffic crashed voting site

Republican Kristi Noem's campaign took to social media to draw attention to remarks made by her Democratic opponent Jamie Smith during a discussion with the Sioux Falls Rotary Club. In the remarks, Smith says he is looking for new things to tax, which Noem's campaign takes issue with. However, Smith points out that the question he was answering was about taxing recreational marijuana if it passes, that he doesn't want to raise taxes, and that Noem's campaign is taking him out of context for political gain. Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
WIS-TV

WIS First Alert Weather: Oct. 27, 2022

Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 11 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 11 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Winnsboro receives $500k budget for downtown revitalization. Updated: 11 hours...
WISCONSIN STATE
WIS-TV

Amber Alert issued in Pennsylvania for missing 6-year-old

DOWNINGTON, Pa. (Gray News) - An Amber Alert was issued for a 6-year-old Pennsylvania girl who is missing and may be at special risk of harm or injury. Vanessa Gutshall and Zoe Moss were last seen in the area of the East Ward Elementary School in Downington, Chester, County, at 6:10 p.m. Tuesday.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy