SC candidates for Governor face off in only debate before November election
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Gov. Henry McMaster and former U.S. Congressman Joe Cunningham will meet tonight, Oct. 26, for the only gubernatorial debate before the Nov. 8 election. The Post and Courier and SCETV are hosting the debate for the gubernatorial candidates. Henry McMaster became the 117th Governor of South...
Cunningham, McMaster argue over same-sex marriage, abortion in only debate before election
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two of the men vying to lead South Carolina for the next four years outlined their visions for the state’s future Wednesday, with one pitching for South Carolina to stay its current course and the other arguing his opponent is pulling the state back to the past.
Record number of South Carolinians cast their ballots on the first day of early voting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On the first day of early voting for the general election, a record 42,423 South Carolinians cast their ballots. This mark nearly doubled the previous single-day record for early voting set in June during the primaries. State election officials expect the boom to continue through the...
National test shows SC students fell behind during pandemic but making strides in reading
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - New nationwide test scores give a better idea of the effect pandemic learning loss has had on students. On Monday, scores for the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP), also known as the Nation’s Report Card, were released, with this year marking the first time students had taken the assessment since the pandemic began.
Final quarter of campaign fundraising shows millions of dollars donated in gubernatorial race
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - With only a few weeks left in the campaign, South Carolina’s gubernatorial candidates are showing just how much they’ve raised in the race. Joe Cunningham (D) announced Tuesday his campaign had raised $1.2 million in the final quarter before the election. Overall he reported 11,092 donations from 6,504 donors in the quarter.
Officials: High traffic crashed voting site
Republican Kristi Noem's campaign took to social media to draw attention to remarks made by her Democratic opponent Jamie Smith during a discussion with the Sioux Falls Rotary Club. In the remarks, Smith says he is looking for new things to tax, which Noem's campaign takes issue with. However, Smith points out that the question he was answering was about taxing recreational marijuana if it passes, that he doesn't want to raise taxes, and that Noem's campaign is taking him out of context for political gain. Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now.
DHEC aims to tackle ‘concerning’ health disparities in formulating five-year state plan
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina health leaders say with the pandemic now moving to the endemic stage, the time has arrived to revitalize other priorities to improve South Carolinians’ health. For the last several months, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has been collecting and...
US military to begin draining Pearl Harbor pipelines
JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (AP) — The U.S. military says it’s ready to begin draining fuel from three pipelines as part of an initial step toward closing a World War II-era fuel storage facility that leaked petroleum into Pearl Harbor’s tap water last year. The military...
WIS First Alert Weather: Oct. 27, 2022
Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 11 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 11 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Winnsboro receives $500k budget for downtown revitalization. Updated: 11 hours...
Amber Alert issued in Pennsylvania for missing 6-year-old
DOWNINGTON, Pa. (Gray News) - An Amber Alert was issued for a 6-year-old Pennsylvania girl who is missing and may be at special risk of harm or injury. Vanessa Gutshall and Zoe Moss were last seen in the area of the East Ward Elementary School in Downington, Chester, County, at 6:10 p.m. Tuesday.
“Shadowy figure” and “stacks of cash”: Investigative reports give details on “suspicious fire”
SOUTH CONGAREE, S.C. (WIS) - New incident reports on the “suspicious fire” of a South Congaree landlord include arson allegations and a description of the “stacks of cash” firefighters found. WIS obtained the incident reports from the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, the Lexington County Fire Services,...
