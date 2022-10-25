ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple Valley, CA

Man arrested after leading deputies on high-speed vehicle chase through Apple Valley

By Rene Ray De La Cruz, Victorville Daily Press
 3 days ago

A man was arrested after leading sheriff’s deputies on a high-speed vehicle pursuit through residential areas in Apple Valley.

The Apple Valley Sheriff’s Station reported that at approximately 12:02 p.m. on Sunday, deputies responded to a domestic disturbance in the 16000 block of Chehalis Road.

Deputies discovered that Davon Ferguson, 34, of Apple Valley, drove to a 36-year-old woman’s residence, kicked the door and pushed her.

When a 36-year-old man, a bystander, tried to help the woman, Ferguson went to his car to retrieve a handgun. Both victims then fled to safety.

More news: Cargo trailer stolen from church near Southern California Logistics Airport

Ferguson fled before deputies arrived, but they found him a short time later near the intersection of Dale Evans Parkway and Zuni Road. Ferguson failed to yield, and a pursuit ensued.

The 3.9-mile pursuit reached speeds of 100 mph through residential areas, where Ferguson failed to stop at posted stop signs and drove into oncoming traffic, sheriff’s officials reported.

The pursuit ended when Ferguson drove to his residence in the 20000 block of Nisqually Road and ran. He later surrendered.

A search warrant was served at Ferguson's residence, where deputies found and confiscated three loaded handguns and additional ammunition.

Ferguson was arrested and transported to the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto.

He was booked on suspicion of felony evading, domestic battery, felony vandalism, being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition, assault with a deadly weapon, and obliteration of identification marks on a handgun.

Ferguson is held with bail set at $250,000 bail. He was scheduled to appear Tuesday in Victorville Superior Court.

The Sheriff’s Department asks anyone with information about this investigation to contact Deputy Conley or Deputy Loup at the Apple Valley Sheriff’s Station at 760-240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463), or you may leave the information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com .

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Man arrested after leading deputies on high-speed vehicle chase through Apple Valley

Comments / 2

JB Anderson
3d ago

he will not receive a fair trial ! already been found guilty . he just needs to understand it .It is normal practice for anyone to be excursion and railroaded . he just committed 6 felonies with one fail swoop. they need to stop stacking BS get him for the worse. not ! Victorville they will get him on all felonies . he will get maximum they can hand someone . what's with the felon with a gun BS ! that should be unconstitutional removing someone's 2nd amendment Right. Right not a privilege. 2nd Amendment should never be removed .

Reply
2
 

