Dense fog and fog safety explained

LUMBERTON — On Oct. 25 the National Weather Service issued a Dense Fog Warning. Though the warning expired at noon, fog remains hazardous but lacking the high-visibility danger of hurricanes and tornadoes.

Fog is much less flagrantly menacing. It rolls slowly across the land, impenetrable to the eye, reducing vehicles on the road to muted lights and vague shapes travelling just beyond the range of visibility.

Warning Coordination Meteorologist Steven Pfaff with the National Weather Service in Wilmington described the causes of fog, its dangers to drivers, and how to avoid them in detail. “Climatologically most of the dense fog events observed in the Robeson County area occur from the Fall into the Spring.” Pfaff stated.

“Robeson County is unique given I-95 running through it, and the immense amount of traffic that occurs on the interstate,” explained Pfaff, “In other parts of the country there have been horrific accidents along similar interstates involving dozens of vehicles. This could happen along I-95 in Robeson County, especially given that dense fog events are part of the climate, thus the more people are aware of this hazard the better prepared people will be if dense fog is encountered.”

“There are different types of fog formation,” Pfaff stated, “but the fog that has developed across Robeson County and surrounding areas is called radiation fog. This fog develops at night typically with conditions when the sky is clear, the wind is calm, and there is an abundance of moisture near the Earth’s surface. The Earth radiates heat back into space at night, and as this radiative cooling eventually allows the relative humidity to increase to 100% assuming there is enough moisture to work with. If these conditions remain optimum then fog will form, becoming dense - especially if there is enough moisture present.

“The conditions that meteorologists look for for fog formation include an area of high pressure residing or moving over the area, which supports very light wind conditions,” Pfaff explained, “Meteorologists also look at satellite imagery and model projections of moisture aloft in the atmosphere. If moisture aloft is spreading over the area then those clouds in the middle and upper atmosphere will prevent radiative cooling and inhibit fog formation. We also look at dew point temperatures near the surface. If the radiative cooling will drop the temperature to near the dew point then there is a better chance that the relative humidity will reach 100% and support fog formation.”

“Fog can pose a multitude of dangers but the near zero visibility can result in multiple car accidents and prevent drivers from seeing people at school bus stops or pedestrians or cyclists along the side of the road,” stated Pfaff, “Many of these fog related injuries can be mitigated by slowing down, being extra alert, allowing for extra travel time, and leaving enough stopping distance between your vehicle and the one in front of you.”