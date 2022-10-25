ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robeson County, NC

Dense fog and fog safety explained

By Copeland Jacobs Staff writer
The Robesonian
The Robesonian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01qOxG_0im5Ivww00

LUMBERTON — On Oct. 25 the National Weather Service issued a Dense Fog Warning. Though the warning expired at noon, fog remains hazardous but lacking the high-visibility danger of hurricanes and tornadoes.

Fog is much less flagrantly menacing. It rolls slowly across the land, impenetrable to the eye, reducing vehicles on the road to muted lights and vague shapes travelling just beyond the range of visibility.

Warning Coordination Meteorologist Steven Pfaff with the National Weather Service in Wilmington described the causes of fog, its dangers to drivers, and how to avoid them in detail. “Climatologically most of the dense fog events observed in the Robeson County area occur from the Fall into the Spring.” Pfaff stated.

“Robeson County is unique given I-95 running through it, and the immense amount of traffic that occurs on the interstate,” explained Pfaff, “In other parts of the country there have been horrific accidents along similar interstates involving dozens of vehicles. This could happen along I-95 in Robeson County, especially given that dense fog events are part of the climate, thus the more people are aware of this hazard the better prepared people will be if dense fog is encountered.”

“There are different types of fog formation,” Pfaff stated, “but the fog that has developed across Robeson County and surrounding areas is called radiation fog. This fog develops at night typically with conditions when the sky is clear, the wind is calm, and there is an abundance of moisture near the Earth’s surface. The Earth radiates heat back into space at night, and as this radiative cooling eventually allows the relative humidity to increase to 100% assuming there is enough moisture to work with. If these conditions remain optimum then fog will form, becoming dense - especially if there is enough moisture present.

“The conditions that meteorologists look for for fog formation include an area of high pressure residing or moving over the area, which supports very light wind conditions,” Pfaff explained, “Meteorologists also look at satellite imagery and model projections of moisture aloft in the atmosphere. If moisture aloft is spreading over the area then those clouds in the middle and upper atmosphere will prevent radiative cooling and inhibit fog formation. We also look at dew point temperatures near the surface. If the radiative cooling will drop the temperature to near the dew point then there is a better chance that the relative humidity will reach 100% and support fog formation.”

“Fog can pose a multitude of dangers but the near zero visibility can result in multiple car accidents and prevent drivers from seeing people at school bus stops or pedestrians or cyclists along the side of the road,” stated Pfaff, “Many of these fog related injuries can be mitigated by slowing down, being extra alert, allowing for extra travel time, and leaving enough stopping distance between your vehicle and the one in front of you.”

Comments / 0

Related
wccbcharlotte.com

Cold Front Brings Isolated Showers Overnight

Expecting patching dense fog east of I-77 until mid-morning. Isolated to scattered showers overnight into early Wednesday. NOW: Patchy dense fog will develop this morning, generally east of I-77. Dense Fog advisory in effect for Richmond County until 10am. Expect the fog to burn off by mid to late morning as we start to warm up. Sunny skies today with highs reaching the mid to upper 70s. Tonight will remain mild as clouds fill in ahead of a cold front. Instability will be lacking along to spark much of a storm threat east of the Appalachians. Limited moisture also means rain chances will be slim with this front. Isolated to widely scattered showers through daybreak will be possible. Clouds will clear through the day Wednesday with winds transitioning out of the north by the evening after the front passes through the region.
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
WITN

Emission inspections to end in three North Carolina counties

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Vehicle owners in three North Carolina counties will soon no longer have to get yearly emissions tests. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says the decision by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will go into effect beginning November 1st. The affected counties are Lee, Onslow, and Rockingham counties.
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
The Robesonian

100 Years Ago: On Oct. 30, 1922, the Robesonian reported on a meeting or white school teachers in a story he
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

At least one dead after fiery SC crash in early-morning fog

NICHOLS, SC (WWAY) — At least one person has died following an early morning crash along a foggy stretch of highway, according to the South Carolina Dept. of Public Safety. The Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched to the scene at 5:41 a.m. Wednesday. They say the fiery crash...
NICHOLS, SC
cbs17

Fire closes Cumberland Co. Treatment & Processing Facility

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)—The Wilkes Road Treatment and Processing Center is closing until Monday because of a fire, officials said. Officials said the fire happened early Friday morning, and it was contained. According to officials, “Solid Waste staff are on-site to manage the situation and determine the cause of the...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Cumberland County opens new 911 center

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — On Wednesday, there was a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new state of the art Cumberland County Emergency Services Center on Executive Place in Fayetteville. The new building will house Cumberland County’s 911 call center, Fire Marshal’s Office, Emergency Management and Emergency Operations Center....
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
WECT

Car accident results in death of baby in Bladen County

Whiteville open for business to food trucks, mobile vendors. More than 200 students were not in class at Wrightsboro Elementary on Tuesday, according to a New Hanover County Schools spokesperson. State treasurer calls for more transparency in hospital spending. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. New details on a report that...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Cumberland County unveils state-of-the-art 911 emergency center

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A state-of-the-art Emergency Services Center opens Wednesday in Fayetteville. A ribbon cutting will be held at 2 p.m. at 500 Executive Place with a public tour to follow. Gene Booth, Cumberland County's emergency services director, said the new center will house the 911 call center and...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Construction to begin on Target shopping center

Moore 100 hosted guest speaker John Silverman on Oct. 27 in the Grand Ballroom at the Carolina Hotel in Pinehurst. Silverman is the managing principal of Midland Atlantic, developer of Morganton Park South in Southern Pines, which will includes a Target store. Construction on the $80 million investment begins next...
SOUTHERN PINES, NC
The Richmond Observer

Moore County man charged in Hoffman shooting

HOFFMAN — A young man from Moore County is accused of shooting a Richmond County resident Wednesday afternoon. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call about a gunshot victim on Hailey Ames Street in Hoffman on Oct. 26. Deputies spoke to witnesses and...
HOFFMAN, NC
The Robesonian

The Robesonian

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
944K+
Views
ABOUT

The Robesonian

 https://www.robesonian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy