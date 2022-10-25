Read full article on original website
Related
WXII 12
Man visiting sister dies after fall at Grandfather Mountain
LINVILLE, N.C. — Officials say a man is dead after a fall at Grandfather Mountain in North Carolina. The Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation says a missing person report was made around 10 a.m. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. Sunday for...
Mountain Xpress
Binx’s Home for Black Cats fights superstition, saves lives
If a black cat crosses your path, give it a loving home. That’s the message of Asheville nonprofit Binx’s Home for Black Cats, a rescue that focuses exclusively on fostering and adopting black cats. Binx’s grew out of Hannah Soboleski’s personal experience fostering black cats for other local...
WYFF4.com
Bibles thrown around, pumpkins smashed inside North Carolina church, pictures show
YANCEY COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina church is cleaning up and trying to figure out who vandalized its sanctuary. The Yancey County Sheriff’s Office says the Halls Chapel Baptist Church was vandalized Monday night. Pictures of the damage show a pumpkin smashed in a doorway, Bibles and...
Search for wanted man who escaped from attic in North Carolina
A search continues for a wanted man who escaped from an attic Wednesday in Rutherford County.
The Tomahawk
Care and compassion thrive in Johnson County
Johnson County Cancer Support Group Administrator Flo Bellamy, with a volunteer, collect donations at one of the organization’s recent traffic-stop fundraiser. Photo by Tamas Mondovics. As national cancer awareness month, October wears many hats. October 8 was World Hospice and Palliative Care Day, focusing on several advance plans and...
theappalachianonline.com
Coffee with a cop returns after two years
After a two-year hiatus, Cafe con Leche con un Policía, or “Cappuccino con un Latino,” was held at Crosspoint Church Tuesday evening. The event was presented by Q’Pasa Appalachia, a blog run by Yolanda Adams who is described by the community as being “entregada a su trabajo” or dedicated to her work.
WLOS.com
News 13's Kimberly King shares her battle with rare form of cancer
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Eyelid cancer makes up only about 7% of all skin cancers. News 13's Kimberly King is now part of that 7% and sharing her story. This summer, she learned she had a tumor growing beneath her left lower lid lashes. Dr. Christina Choe, an oculoplastic...
Man dies in fall from Grandfather Mountain overlook
GRANDFATHER MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WATE) — A 53-year-old man died Sunday in fall from a cliff at Grandfather Mountain in North Carolina. The Avery County Sheriff’s Office said Todd A. Buckman, of Troy, New Hampshire was reported missing around 10 a.m. on Oct. 23. He was last seen at one of the park’s overlooks. His body […]
Families living in former Burke County school forced out after building deemed unsafe
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A former elementary school in Burke County has become home to people with nowhere else to go. Now, the fire marshal has deemed the building unsafe. The shelter is on George Hildebran School Road in Connelly Springs. Channel 9′s Dave Faherty said there are warning signs for people not to go inside, saying “the structure is unsafe.”
‘A disturbing trend’: North Carolina sheriff reports 7 threats of violence made by students this school year
The Cleveland County Sheriff's Office has reported what they're calling a 'disturbing trend' after they said at least seven threats of violence have been made by students this school year.
This Is the Snowiest and Coldest Town in North Carolina
Beech Mountainis a town in North Carolina located in the counties of Avery and Watauga. At 5,506 feet in elevation, the town is located atop Beech Mountain and is the highest town east of the Rocky Mountains. Des Moines, New Mexico, 1,220 miles away, is the closest municipality at a higher elevation.
Sheriff: YMCA daycare worker accused of sharing ‘obscene material’ at North Carolina school faces charges
MORGANTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A woman accused of sharing out obscene material at an elementary school in Burke County is facing numerous charges, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said an initial report was made on Monday, Oct. 10, of an alleged dissemination of obscene material by a YMCA daycare employee. […]
What to look out for when riding along the Virginia Creeper Trail
(WJHL) — Virginia’s 34.3-mile-long Creeper Trail winds through Abingdon and extends through Damascus all the way to the Mount Rogers National Recreation Area at the Virginia and North Carolina border. The trail attracts nature enthusiasts, cyclists, runners and walkers alike with its scenic features and dozens of trestles and bridges. The Creeper Trail is owned […]
lincolntimesnews.com
A journey through living history at Hart Square
VALE – There’s a jewel that is still relatively unknown hidden away in Vale. It’s a local treasure for those who know about it. Hart Square is believed to be the largest collection of historical log structures in the nation. Every year, at the end of October, the village opens to the public. All the structures are open, staffed with living history experts and artisans sharing what life may have been like in North Carolina in the 19th century.
iheart.com
Watch: Ghost Pushes Crawling Toddler?
A couple in Tennessee fear that their home could be haunted following an eerie incident wherein their toddler was seemingly shoved by an unseen force. The unsettling event reportedly occurred earlier this month in the city of Elizabethton as Chris Geisler was keeping an eye on their son Gavin while his partner, Ashley Scott, was out grocery shopping. The normally routine bit of babysitting took a weird turn when he was watching the tot crawl along the floor and then saw the youngster suddenly lurch forward for no apparent reason. Gavin's reaction made the motion all the more odd as he immediately looked back as if to see what had just pushed him.
wkml.com
Did You Feel That? Earthquake Rumbles North Carolina Early Tuesday
Around 5AM on Tuesday, Geologists reported a 2.6 magnitude earthquake near the North Carolina-Virginia border. On October 25, 2022, about 70 people are said to have even been aware and feel the quake!. The earthquake was about 1.74 miles deep, and according to the U.S. Geological Survey, it hit 6...
I-40 to see months of traffic jams again near Asheville as crews replace old bridges with ones that also help wildlife
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Heads up if you are traveling to or from Asheville during winter or spring anytime in the next year and a half: Traffic on Interstate 40 is about to be a mess again on busy weekends and holidays in the Pigeon River Gorge. The North Carolina...
993thex.com
Victim in accidental fall at Grandfather Mountain identified
A preliminary review by the Avery County, North Carolina Sheriff’s Office says a man hiking at Grandfather Mountain fell to his death early Sunday. The attraction’s Stewardship Foundation said in a report that the victim, identified by law enforcement as Todd Buckman, 53, formerly of New Hampshire, was reported missing at 10 a.m. and was last seen at a park overlook.
Haunted Tri-Cities: The Ghost Choir of Roan Mountain
ROAN MOUNTAIN, Tenn. (WJHL) – Roan Mountain is a location of unparalleled natural beauty, and the site plays host to century-old stories of strange noises in the wind. Described by some as an angelic choir or wails of the damned, the Ghost Choir of Roan Mountain sticks with all visitors who hear it. “Folk tales […]
lakenormanpublications.com
Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Oct. 24
Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell and Lincoln counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Oct. 14-20: Jason’s Deli, 16639 Birkdale Commons Pkwy. – 97 Longhorn Steakhouse, 16641 Statesville Road – 93.5. Ma Ma Mia, 101 N. Maxwell Ave. – 97.5. Shake Shack, 16633 Birkdale Commons...
Comments / 0