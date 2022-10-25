ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avery County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
WXII 12

Man visiting sister dies after fall at Grandfather Mountain

LINVILLE, N.C. — Officials say a man is dead after a fall at Grandfather Mountain in North Carolina. The Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation says a missing person report was made around 10 a.m. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. Sunday for...
LINVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Binx’s Home for Black Cats fights superstition, saves lives

If a black cat crosses your path, give it a loving home. That’s the message of Asheville nonprofit Binx’s Home for Black Cats, a rescue that focuses exclusively on fostering and adopting black cats. Binx’s grew out of Hannah Soboleski’s personal experience fostering black cats for other local...
The Tomahawk

Care and compassion thrive in Johnson County

Johnson County Cancer Support Group Administrator Flo Bellamy, with a volunteer, collect donations at one of the organization’s recent traffic-stop fundraiser. Photo by Tamas Mondovics. As national cancer awareness month, October wears many hats. October 8 was World Hospice and Palliative Care Day, focusing on several advance plans and...
JOHNSON COUNTY, TN
theappalachianonline.com

Coffee with a cop returns after two years

After a two-year hiatus, Cafe con Leche con un Policía, or “Cappuccino con un Latino,” was held at Crosspoint Church Tuesday evening. The event was presented by Q’Pasa Appalachia, a blog run by Yolanda Adams who is described by the community as being “entregada a su trabajo” or dedicated to her work.
BOONE, NC
WATE

Man dies in fall from Grandfather Mountain overlook

GRANDFATHER MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WATE) — A 53-year-old man died Sunday in fall from a cliff at Grandfather Mountain in North Carolina. The Avery County Sheriff’s Office said Todd A. Buckman, of Troy, New Hampshire was reported missing around 10 a.m. on Oct. 23. He was last seen at one of the park’s overlooks. His body […]
TROY, NH
Diana

This Is the Snowiest and Coldest Town in North Carolina

Beech Mountainis a town in North Carolina located in the counties of Avery and Watauga. At 5,506 feet in elevation, the town is located atop Beech Mountain and is the highest town east of the Rocky Mountains. Des Moines, New Mexico, 1,220 miles away, is the closest municipality at a higher elevation.
BEECH MOUNTAIN, NC
WJHL

What to look out for when riding along the Virginia Creeper Trail

(WJHL) — Virginia’s 34.3-mile-long Creeper Trail winds through Abingdon and extends through Damascus all the way to the Mount Rogers National Recreation Area at the Virginia and North Carolina border. The trail attracts nature enthusiasts, cyclists, runners and walkers alike with its scenic features and dozens of trestles and bridges. The Creeper Trail is owned […]
ABINGDON, VA
lincolntimesnews.com

A journey through living history at Hart Square

VALE – There’s a jewel that is still relatively unknown hidden away in Vale. It’s a local treasure for those who know about it. Hart Square is believed to be the largest collection of historical log structures in the nation. Every year, at the end of October, the village opens to the public. All the structures are open, staffed with living history experts and artisans sharing what life may have been like in North Carolina in the 19th century.
VALE, NC
iheart.com

Watch: Ghost Pushes Crawling Toddler?

A couple in Tennessee fear that their home could be haunted following an eerie incident wherein their toddler was seemingly shoved by an unseen force. The unsettling event reportedly occurred earlier this month in the city of Elizabethton as Chris Geisler was keeping an eye on their son Gavin while his partner, Ashley Scott, was out grocery shopping. The normally routine bit of babysitting took a weird turn when he was watching the tot crawl along the floor and then saw the youngster suddenly lurch forward for no apparent reason. Gavin's reaction made the motion all the more odd as he immediately looked back as if to see what had just pushed him.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
wkml.com

Did You Feel That? Earthquake Rumbles North Carolina Early Tuesday

Around 5AM on Tuesday, Geologists reported a 2.6 magnitude earthquake near the North Carolina-Virginia border. On October 25, 2022, about 70 people are said to have even been aware and feel the quake!. The earthquake was about 1.74 miles deep, and according to the U.S. Geological Survey, it hit 6...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
993thex.com

Victim in accidental fall at Grandfather Mountain identified

A preliminary review by the Avery County, North Carolina Sheriff’s Office says a man hiking at Grandfather Mountain fell to his death early Sunday. The attraction’s Stewardship Foundation said in a report that the victim, identified by law enforcement as Todd Buckman, 53, formerly of New Hampshire, was reported missing at 10 a.m. and was last seen at a park overlook.
AVERY COUNTY, NC
WJHL

Haunted Tri-Cities: The Ghost Choir of Roan Mountain

ROAN MOUNTAIN, Tenn. (WJHL) – Roan Mountain is a location of unparalleled natural beauty, and the site plays host to century-old stories of strange noises in the wind. Described by some as an angelic choir or wails of the damned, the Ghost Choir of Roan Mountain sticks with all visitors who hear it. “Folk tales […]
ROAN MOUNTAIN, TN
lakenormanpublications.com

Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Oct. 24

Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell and Lincoln counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Oct. 14-20: Jason’s Deli, 16639 Birkdale Commons Pkwy. – 97 Longhorn Steakhouse, 16641 Statesville Road – 93.5. Ma Ma Mia, 101 N. Maxwell Ave. – 97.5. Shake Shack, 16633 Birkdale Commons...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy