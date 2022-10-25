Chain IQ, Global Leader in Indirect Procurement Services, Selects SirionLabs to Enhance its Digital Procurement Capability

LOUISVILLE, Colo. & ARMONK, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 26, 2022-- Sierra Space, a leading commercial space company at the forefront of creating and building the future of space transportation and infrastructure for low-Earth orbit (LEO) commercialization and IBM (NYSE: IBM), a technology leader within the space industry going back to the earliest days of the U.S. space program, today announced the signing of a new Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). Together, Sierra Space and IBM plan to work to develop the next generation of space technology and software platforms across Sierra Space’s range of space vehicles and infrastructure. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221026005140/en/ Sierra Space and IBM sign Memorandum of Understanding to collaborate on the next generation of space technology and software platforms. Courtesy Sierra Space.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO