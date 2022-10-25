Chain IQ, Global Leader in Indirect Procurement Services, Selects SirionLabs to Enhance its Digital Procurement Capability

Read full article on original website
Airbase Becomes the First Modern Spend Management Platform to Address Complex Purchasing Processes Faced by Larger Companies
Company launches a series of automated procurement features including advanced documentation and data routing, 3-way PO matching, and custom tagging of additional stakeholders. Airbase, the fast-growing and top-ranked spend management solution, announced that the company is rolling out a series of new product capabilities that expand its all-in-one spend management...
Zuora Recognized as a Leader in the 2022 IDC MarketScape for Enterprise-Focused Subscription and Usage Management Applications
Zuora, Inc., a leading monetization platform provider for recurring revenue businesses, announced that it has been recognized for the third time as a Leader by the IDC MarketScape1. The new IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Enterprise-Focused Subscription and Usage Management Applications 2022 Vendor Assessment2 recommends Zuora® if you need “a comprehensive and enterprise-grade subscription and usage revenue management solution to intelligently automate the quote-to-revenue process.”
OnviSource Offers AI-Driven, Automated Analytics Across Multi-Vendor Systems with Initiatives
UniverSum Teleservice Delivers Cloud Solutions that Operate Seamlessly across Multi-Vendor Telephone Answering Systems and Applications, as well as Funding Certain User Associations’ Efforts in Enhancing Member Benefits. OnviSource announced the successful deployment of its new initiative, UniverSum Teleservice. UniverSum Teleservice extends Company’s new Intelligent Transformation beyond Intelligent Automation™ strategy...
Calabrio Welcomes SaaS Experts Daniel Maier and Ryan Toben to Further Develop Revenue Acquisition and Customer Success Initiatives
Calabrio continues to attract top-tier talent as the cloud contact center landscape evolves. Calabrio, the workforce performance company, has hired Daniel Maier as chief revenue officer and Ryan Toben as senior vice president of customer success and sales operations. Both individuals have extensive business development, revenue generation, and customer success experience from previous leadership positions at top SaaS (Software as a Service) brands.
impact.com Launches New Global Agency Partner Program, Helping Agency Partners Grow, Drive More Value for Customers
Program gives impact.com agency partners access to dozens of new benefits including business referrals, certification courses and more. impact.com, the world’s leading partnership management platform, announced the launch of its new Agency Partner Program, a global program offering dozens of benefits designed to deepen the company’s relationship with its most valued agency partners. The program will provide agencies with referral opportunities, certification courses offering training on the industry, co-marketing resources, technology benefits including a free impact.com account, and more designed to help agency partners grow and drive increased value for mutual customers and the industry at large.
IBM Research Introduces Artificial Intelligence Unit (AIU): It’s First Complete System-on-Chip Designed to Run and Train Deep Learning Models Faster and More Efficiently than a General-Purpose CPU
Academic researchers’ work over ten years ago was crucial in developing contemporary artificial intelligence as we see it today. It was demonstrated that training a deep learning model to recognize objects and animals in brand-new images required days of brute-force computing over millions of images. Deep learning now does thousands of other crucial and significant activities like finding malignancies in x-rays, translating languages, etc., in addition to how it was previously used to classify images of cats and dogs.
November Webinar Features iQor’s Best Practices to Enhance CX Through Digital Automation
IQor Leaders Explain How to Boost Performance Using the NICE Automation Platform. iQor will share best practices to enhance employee performance and the customer experience through digital automation in an upcoming webinar hosted by the Shared Services & Outsourcing Network (SSON) and sponsored by NICE. The free virtual event is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. EST.
Spend Matters recognizes low-code based Kissflow’s Procurement Cloud in its “50 to Watch” List
List recognizes fastest growing companies in procurement and supply chain industries. Kissflow’s Procurement Cloud, a flexible source-to-pay software solution provider announced its recognition on the Spend Matters “50 to Watch” 2022 list. The list highlights innovative procurement and supply chain solutions that demonstrate fast-paced growth and momentum.
CodeSignal Strengthens Customer Success with New Skills Evaluations Frameworks, Product Enhancements and Team Growth
CodeSignal, the leading technical interview and assessment platform, announced continued momentum in 2022 with new product enhancements, increasing the number of assessments and interviews completed by more than 5X compared to previous years, and doubling employee headcount. Progressive Questions: More Accurate Signal of Candidate Skills. CodeSignal customers can now better...
MENA Region’s Kenzz, a Digital Commerce Solution Provider, Raises $3.5M
Kenzz, the “mass” e-commerce solution bringing reliable online shopping to the mass market in Egypt and MENA, recently announced that it has completed a $3.5 million seed fund raise. The investment round was “led by Outliers Venture Capital – a venture capital fund backing early-stage outlier founders in...
Low-code / No-code Veteran and Former IBM, Pega Executive Joins Kissflow as Sr. VP to Lead the Americas Business
Aali Qureshi to spearhead Kissflow’s North America and Latin America business in an ongoing effort to support expansion into global enterprise accounts. Kissflow, provider of a unified low-code and no-code work platform, announced that Aali Qureshi has joined the team as Senior Vice President of Sales for the Americas. He is a veteran in the low-code, no-code paradigm and brings nearly 15 years of experience. Most recently he served as Vice President at Bizagi where he was responsible for executing the company’s strategy across four continents.
Appian Joins Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution Alliance Ecosystem to Enhance Digital Experience
Guidewire and Appian announced that Appian has joined Guidewire PartnerConnect as a new Solution partner at the Select level. Appian joins the program as an experience development partner; the Appian Low-Code Process Automation Platform integrates directly to Guidewire Cloud APIs and the Jutro Digital Platform. “The speed and flexibility of...
NOVOSENSE Selects to Improve Business Planning Capabilities with Blue Yonder
To improve its supply chain planning capabilities and customer satisfaction, NOVOSENSE Microelectronics, a highly robust and reliable analog and mixed signal integrated circuit (IC) design company, has selected to implement Blue Yonder’s supply planning solution, part of Luminate® Planning. Since its establishment in 2013, NOVOSENSE has focused on...
CallTower Attains Microsoft’s Solutions Partner Designation
CallTower aligns commitment to customer success with Solutions Partner for Modern Work Designation. CallTower, an international leader in delivering cloud-based enterprise-class unified communications, contact center and collaboration solutions, has attained the Certified Solutions Partner designation within the Microsoft Cloud Partner Program. As one of the first Microsoft Partners to attain...
Integration platform Cinchy lands fresh cash to connect data sources
“Data management remains an expensive chore, and a proliferation of apps producing an ever-increasing volume of data only adds to the challenge. As a result, rather than being a business driver or competitive advantage, data is more often a drain on IT budgets and a nightmare for compliance teams,” DeMers said. “The Cinchy platform addresses many of the challenges associated with today’s IT environments, specifically those defined by data silos, data copies and complex code.”
What is System Integration and How Can It Help With Digital Transformation?
The digital transformation journey is incomplete without proper system integration strategies in place.
Sierra Space and IBM Collaborate on the Next Generation of Space Technology and Software Platforms
LOUISVILLE, Colo. & ARMONK, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 26, 2022-- Sierra Space, a leading commercial space company at the forefront of creating and building the future of space transportation and infrastructure for low-Earth orbit (LEO) commercialization and IBM (NYSE: IBM), a technology leader within the space industry going back to the earliest days of the U.S. space program, today announced the signing of a new Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). Together, Sierra Space and IBM plan to work to develop the next generation of space technology and software platforms across Sierra Space’s range of space vehicles and infrastructure. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221026005140/en/ Sierra Space and IBM sign Memorandum of Understanding to collaborate on the next generation of space technology and software platforms. Courtesy Sierra Space.
Syncron’s New Field Service Technician Enablement Initiative Focuses on Success for the Global Workforce
By equipping technicians with a secure, intuitive, and interactive troubleshooting platform, Syncron’s technician enablement solutions empower field teams and contractors, improve productivity and sustainability, and enable long-term planning. Syncron announced a new field service initiative, driven by their technician enablement solutions, Syncron Parts Catalog and Syncron Service Knowledge. Together,...
Xeeva Wins The “Outstanding Procurement Solution Provider” Award At The 7th Edition of ISM INDIA Forum & Awards 2022
Xeeva, a leader in AI-powered spend management and procurement software serving hundreds of locations and enterprises worldwide is excited to announce that we have won the “Outstanding Procurement Solution Provider” Award at the 7th Edition of ISM INDIA Forum & Awards 2022 held in Mumbai. The Award recognizes...
DigitalOcean Introduces New Channel Partner Program, Partner Pod
Enhanced program offers highly customized support and benefits for partners that cater to the unique needs of small businesses. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, the cloud for developers, startups and SMBs, today announced Partner Pod, a brand new channel partner program for the digital agencies, consultants, and technology providers that make up DigitalOcean’s diverse global partner network. Specifically designed for companies that deliver tools and services that meet the particular needs of small businesses, the Partner Pod furthers DigitalOcean’s commitment to accelerating growth for startups and small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs).
