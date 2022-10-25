Read full article on original website
Virginia drug dealer found with high-grade methamphetamine sentenced to 18 years in federal court
A Fredericksburg man was sentenced in federal court to 18 years in prison for distributing methamphetamine, among other charges.
Shooting outside of 7-Eleven leaves man dead in Woodbridge
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — A shooting outside of a 7-Eleven in Woodbridge Thursday night left a man dead and police searching for answers. Officers with the Prince William Police Department responded to the convenience store, located on Richmond Highway, nearby Mt. Pleasant Drive, around 10:24 p.m. after receiving a report of a shooting. At the scene, they found someone in the parking lot providing first aid care to a man, later identified as 18-year-old Milton Escalante Escobar, who was suffering from gunshot wounds.
theriver953.com
Harrisonburg Police arrest 3 in fatal shooting
Oct. 24 around 11 a.m. Harrisonburg Police report responding to a 38-year-old male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds on Community Street. Despite immediate treatment by Emergency Medical Personnel the unidentified victim succumbed to his wounds at the scene. The subsequent investigation revealed that the victim and assailants knew one another,...
wfmd.com
Frederick County Sheriff’s Office Charges Middletown Woman Following Vehicle Chase
She’s charged with assault on a police officer, traffic offenses. Frederick, Md (KM) The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Middletown woman following a vehicle chase. . Diane Turecky, 28, was taken into custody, charged with 1st-degree assault on a law enforcement officer, 2nd-degree assault, fleeing and eluding police, exceeding the maximum speed, negligent driving, reckless driving, two counts of failure to obey a traffic device, unsafe lane change and failure to stop at a steady circular red signal.
Minor injured in Prince William County shooting
DALE CITY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said that a minor was injured in a shooting at Dale City on Thursday evening. Officers with the Prince William County Police Department responded to the area of Benton Street and Brandon Court. The roads were closed as of 8:30 p.m. as the investigation continued.
Prince William County police look for suspects who shot Dunkin Donuts employee
Prince William County Police Department is looking for two suspects who robbed a Dunkin Donuts in Woodbridge early Friday morning, and then shot an employee at a different Dunkin location shortly afterward.
loudounnow.com
Sheriff’s Office Investigating Ashburn Fatal Crash
A 19-year-old Ashburn man died after a crash Wednesday evening at the intersection of Gloucester Parkway and Runnymeade Terrace. The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded shortly before 10 p.m. Oct. 26 for reports of a crashed white 2018 Honda Civic. The...
arlnow.com
BREAKING: Dozens of vehicles damaged yet again as police search for serial window smasher
More Arlington residents woke up this morning to find their car windows shattered by an unknown vandal or group of vandals who had previously damaged nearly three dozen vehicles in a week-long smashing spree. ARLnow has received reports of freshly smashed car windows in the Westover and Yorktown neighborhoods and...
Grand jury to hear Virginia college shooting suspect’s case
HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — The man charged in the slayings of two campus officers at a private Virginia college told an arresting officer that he shot the men, asking for their names so he could apologize to their families, the officer testified Wednesday. Alexander Campbell, 28, who is charged...
WSLS
Man accused of killing two Bridgewater College campus officers to go before grand jury
BRIDGEWATER, Va. – A grand jury will hear the charges against a man accused of shooting and killing two Bridgewater College campus officers. Around 1:20 p.m. on February 1, multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the college for the report of an active shooter on campus, as we reported. The initial report said two officers were shot and the suspect, who was armed, fled the scene.
WUSA
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Teenagers repeatedly harass Falls Church family
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A Northern Virginia family claims teenagers have tried to break into their house multiple times in the last month. The Wahdan family has lived along Brook Drive in a Falls Church subdivision named Lee Boulevard Heights, near Seven Corners, for more than 40 years. However, over the last month they say they have had to put up with an unusual, recurring experience.
WHSV
Bridgewater PD seeking information on burglary suspect
MT. CRAWFORD, Va. (WHSV) - The Bridgewater Police Department (BPD) is asking for help identifying a person who they say may have committed a burglary in Mt. Crawford Sunday night. The BPD is following up on the license plate that was captured on a security camera, but they need help...
fox5dc.com
Drunken man arrested after drinking booze with breakfast at Stafford County McDonald’s: police
STAFFORD, Va. - Authorities arrested a man they say was drunk at a Stafford County McDonald's Tuesday morning when he threw trash at a worker who asked him to leave because he was drinking an alcoholic beverage with his breakfast. Police say 34-year-old James Beach brought the alcohol into the...
Fairfax Police investigating after 4 cars were stolen overnight
The Fairfax County Police Department is asking residents of the eastern part of the county to be careful after four cars were stolen and several others were broken into overnight in the Rose Hill area.
ffxnow.com
BREAKING: Malicious wounding in Hybla Valley amended to murder charge
The Fairfax County Police Department announced that Chante Jones, 33, will be charged with second-degree murder after allegedly assaulting Michelle Huntley in June. According to a police release, Huntley was found by a passerby at a bus stop in the 7900 block of Richmond Highway. “She was taken to the...
wfmd.com
Hagerstown Police Identify Suspect In Oct. 18th Murder
A warrant has been issued for his arrest. Hagerstown, Md (KM) A suspect has been identified in a murder last week in Hagerstown. Police say a warrant has been issued for Taejon Najeire Gill, 20, of Hagerstown, for the shooting death of Sharron Akraim Clark, 45, also of Hagerstown. .
Augusta Free Press
Harrisonburg: Police release photos, video of persons of interest in Monday shooting death
The Harrisonburg Police Department is looking for the community’s help in identifying any of three persons of interest related in the shooting death on Community Way on Monday. An unidentified 38-year-old man was shot and killed in the incident, which was reported to the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communications Center at...
Man wanted for Hagerstown murder; reward offered
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a reward was available for information that leads to the arrest of a man wanted for murder. The Hagerstown Police Department said it was looking for Taejon Najeire Gill, 20. He’s accused of killing Sharron Akraim Clark, 45, of Hagerstown. Police said that officers were in the […]
NBC Washington
1 Rescued From SUV After Crash Outside Fairfax County Costco
Firefighters rescued someone who was trapped inside an SUV that crashed and fell onto its side in a Costco parking lot Friday in Chantilly, Virginia, authorities say. Fairfax County police said it appeared the SUV ran over a tree in the Costco parking lot on Chantilly Crossing Lane before the vehicle somehow flipped on its side. The tree fell onto a car, damaging the four-door black sedan.
WHSV
Three arrested following Monday homicide in Harrisonburg
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Police Department has made three arrests in connection with a homicide investigation following a fatal Monday shooting on Community Street. The suspects – Lewis Bailey, 35, most recently of Harrisonburg; Jornileyah McCornell, 20, of Penn Laird; and Genesis McCornell, 18, of Penn Laird –...
