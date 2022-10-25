ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Front Royal, VA

WUSA9

Shooting outside of 7-Eleven leaves man dead in Woodbridge

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — A shooting outside of a 7-Eleven in Woodbridge Thursday night left a man dead and police searching for answers. Officers with the Prince William Police Department responded to the convenience store, located on Richmond Highway, nearby Mt. Pleasant Drive, around 10:24 p.m. after receiving a report of a shooting. At the scene, they found someone in the parking lot providing first aid care to a man, later identified as 18-year-old Milton Escalante Escobar, who was suffering from gunshot wounds.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
theriver953.com

Harrisonburg Police arrest 3 in fatal shooting

Oct. 24 around 11 a.m. Harrisonburg Police report responding to a 38-year-old male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds on Community Street. Despite immediate treatment by Emergency Medical Personnel the unidentified victim succumbed to his wounds at the scene. The subsequent investigation revealed that the victim and assailants knew one another,...
HARRISONBURG, VA
wfmd.com

Frederick County Sheriff’s Office Charges Middletown Woman Following Vehicle Chase

She’s charged with assault on a police officer, traffic offenses. Frederick, Md (KM) The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Middletown woman following a vehicle chase. . Diane Turecky, 28, was taken into custody, charged with 1st-degree assault on a law enforcement officer, 2nd-degree assault, fleeing and eluding police, exceeding the maximum speed, negligent driving, reckless driving, two counts of failure to obey a traffic device, unsafe lane change and failure to stop at a steady circular red signal.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
loudounnow.com

Sheriff’s Office Investigating Ashburn Fatal Crash

A 19-year-old Ashburn man died after a crash Wednesday evening at the intersection of Gloucester Parkway and Runnymeade Terrace. The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded shortly before 10 p.m. Oct. 26 for reports of a crashed white 2018 Honda Civic. The...
ASHBURN, VA
WSLS

Man accused of killing two Bridgewater College campus officers to go before grand jury

BRIDGEWATER, Va. – A grand jury will hear the charges against a man accused of shooting and killing two Bridgewater College campus officers. Around 1:20 p.m. on February 1, multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the college for the report of an active shooter on campus, as we reported. The initial report said two officers were shot and the suspect, who was armed, fled the scene.
BRIDGEWATER, VA
WUSA

CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Teenagers repeatedly harass Falls Church family

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A Northern Virginia family claims teenagers have tried to break into their house multiple times in the last month. The Wahdan family has lived along Brook Drive in a Falls Church subdivision named Lee Boulevard Heights, near Seven Corners, for more than 40 years. However, over the last month they say they have had to put up with an unusual, recurring experience.
FALLS CHURCH, VA
WHSV

Bridgewater PD seeking information on burglary suspect

MT. CRAWFORD, Va. (WHSV) - The Bridgewater Police Department (BPD) is asking for help identifying a person who they say may have committed a burglary in Mt. Crawford Sunday night. The BPD is following up on the license plate that was captured on a security camera, but they need help...
BRIDGEWATER, VA
wfmd.com

Hagerstown Police Identify Suspect In Oct. 18th Murder

A warrant has been issued for his arrest. Hagerstown, Md (KM) A suspect has been identified in a murder last week in Hagerstown. Police say a warrant has been issued for Taejon Najeire Gill, 20, of Hagerstown, for the shooting death of Sharron Akraim Clark, 45, also of Hagerstown. .
HAGERSTOWN, MD
DC News Now

Man wanted for Hagerstown murder; reward offered

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a reward was available for information that leads to the arrest of a man wanted for murder. The Hagerstown Police Department said it was looking for Taejon Najeire Gill, 20. He’s accused of killing Sharron Akraim Clark, 45, of Hagerstown. Police said that officers were in the […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
NBC Washington

1 Rescued From SUV After Crash Outside Fairfax County Costco

Firefighters rescued someone who was trapped inside an SUV that crashed and fell onto its side in a Costco parking lot Friday in Chantilly, Virginia, authorities say. Fairfax County police said it appeared the SUV ran over a tree in the Costco parking lot on Chantilly Crossing Lane before the vehicle somehow flipped on its side. The tree fell onto a car, damaging the four-door black sedan.
CHANTILLY, VA
WHSV

Three arrested following Monday homicide in Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Police Department has made three arrests in connection with a homicide investigation following a fatal Monday shooting on Community Street. The suspects – Lewis Bailey, 35, most recently of Harrisonburg; Jornileyah McCornell, 20, of Penn Laird; and Genesis McCornell, 18, of Penn Laird –...
HARRISONBURG, VA

