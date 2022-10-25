ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DC News Now

Department of Transportation makes record-breaking investment for Maryland’s highways

FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) –You may soon start seeing a lot more construction on the highways out in Western Maryland — the Department of Transportation is making a record-breaking investment to fix infrastructure. Several of the projects are in Frederick County. We learned more about the Maryland Department of Transportation’s six-year plan. It calls […]
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
alxnow.com

Just Listed in Alexandria

Just Listed highlights Alexandria City properties that came on the market within the past week. This feature is sponsored by the Jen Walker Team (Licensed in VA) of McEnearney Associates REALTORS®. Welcome Back!. Jen Walker here with The Jen Walker Team! We are a real estate group based out...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
tysonsreporter.com

Bicycle and pedestrian bridge over the Beltway opens in Tysons

A new bridge for cyclists and pedestrians is connecting two parts of Tysons previously separated by the Beltway. The new bridge helps provide a link between the residential communities east of the Beltway to the Tysons Corner Center mall. “The new bicycle and pedestrian bridge over I-495 (Capital Beltway) between...
TYSONS, VA
Commercial Observer

First Bridge District Building in DC Lands $143M in Construction Financing

Redbrick LMD has secured a $142.5 million loan to finance The Douglass, the first building to be constructed in Washington, D.C.’s Bridge District project. The 750-unit multifamily development, located at 633 Howard Avenue SE, will serve as the flagship building for the 2.5 million-square-foot mixed-use development in the District’s Ward 8.
WASHINGTON, DC
alxnow.com

Morning Notes

This Alexandria Boutique Is Teaching Classes About the Art of Jewelry Making — “Learn to create your own jewelry at Alexandria’s Wear Ever Jewelry.” [Northern Virginia Magazine]. It’s Friday — Mostly cloudy throughout the day. High of 57 and low of 42. Sunrise at 7:33 am...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
mocoshow.com

Coming Soon to Rockville (Restaurants, Retail, and More)

Below is a list of restaurants and businesses that will be coming soon to Rockville, MD. Mochinut, a restaurant that serves mochi donuts, Korean rice flour hotdogs, soft serve, and bubble tea drinks (menu available below), is coming to 838 Rockville Pike– the current location of Tea-Do. Tea-Do is a “contemporary tea house” that was on the early side of MoCo’s bubble tea explosion in recent years, opening in January of 2016. Mochinut offers mochi donuts, which is described as “a donut that originated from Hawaii which is a combination of American doughnuts and Japanese mochi.” Up to 25 different flavors are available, but flavors will vary by location. The Mochinut menu also consists savory treats in the form of Korean hotdogs and offers other sweet menu items like soft serve ice cream and bubble tea drinks. An opening date is not yet available.
ROCKVILLE, MD
Inside Nova

Why is Northern Virginia the world’s data center capital?

Most people don’t give data centers a second thought — or even know what they are — until one affects their lives. In Northern Virginia, though, a lot of people do a lot of thinking about data centers. “It is true Northern Virginia is the data center...
VIRGINIA STATE
mocoshow.com

Collision Closes Wootton Parkway at Seven Locks Rd

Per Rockville City Police Department: Traffic Alert – 10/26/22 at 9:30 p.m. Southbound Wootton Parkway is temporarily closed at Seven Locks Road due to a traffic collision. Driver of vehicle was transported to hospital with serious injuries. Per Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services: MCFRS are on the scene...
ROCKVILLE, MD
WJLA

13 car thefts reported in Arlington Va., they were all Honda models: Police

ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — Arlington County police are investigating 13 forced entries and thefts into cars in the Arlington, Va. area. The police department reported they were notified Tuesday morning about larceny and theft from a car which they believe happened Monday night. There were 12 other instances of auto theft and vandalism from that evening and into the morning, police said.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA

