WTOP
Loudoun Co. Metro stations ready for Silver Line trains; new development expected
All that’s needed is the trains. Loudoun County, Virginia’s government has been waiting, spending and building for a long time, in anticipation of Metro trains running to Dulles International Airport and beyond. Word that Silver Line trains could begin running by Thanksgiving is sparking optimism that major development projects will soon follow.
Metro trains to return to service
A large number of 7000-series railcars have been approved to return to passenger service, according to a statement by the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority.
Safety Commission Approves Metro’s Plan To Return All 7000-Series Trains, Silver Line To Open Before Thanksgiving
Dozens of Metro’s 7000-series train cars sit in the West Falls Church yard. Metro has the green light to bring all the 7000-series trains back to the tracks, with restrictions. The Washington Metrorail Safety Commission said Tuesday they agreed to Metro’s revised plan. The approval gives Metro the trains...
theburn.com
Report: Metro’s Silver Line extension could launch before Thanksgiving
At long last, there is an end in sight — this afternoon it was announced that hurdles have been cleared that could lead to Silver Line extension — with stops including Dulles International, Sterling and Ashburn — launching by Thanksgiving. Our friends at InsideNova.com today reported that...
Department of Transportation makes record-breaking investment for Maryland’s highways
FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) –You may soon start seeing a lot more construction on the highways out in Western Maryland — the Department of Transportation is making a record-breaking investment to fix infrastructure. Several of the projects are in Frederick County. We learned more about the Maryland Department of Transportation’s six-year plan. It calls […]
alxnow.com
Just Listed in Alexandria
Just Listed highlights Alexandria City properties that came on the market within the past week. This feature is sponsored by the Jen Walker Team (Licensed in VA) of McEnearney Associates REALTORS®. Welcome Back!. Jen Walker here with The Jen Walker Team! We are a real estate group based out...
tysonsreporter.com
Bicycle and pedestrian bridge over the Beltway opens in Tysons
A new bridge for cyclists and pedestrians is connecting two parts of Tysons previously separated by the Beltway. The new bridge helps provide a link between the residential communities east of the Beltway to the Tysons Corner Center mall. “The new bicycle and pedestrian bridge over I-495 (Capital Beltway) between...
Commercial Observer
First Bridge District Building in DC Lands $143M in Construction Financing
Redbrick LMD has secured a $142.5 million loan to finance The Douglass, the first building to be constructed in Washington, D.C.’s Bridge District project. The 750-unit multifamily development, located at 633 Howard Avenue SE, will serve as the flagship building for the 2.5 million-square-foot mixed-use development in the District’s Ward 8.
Taken and ticketed: A stolen car racked up fines. DC wants the owner to pay up
WASHINGTON — Every time Catherine Brenner opens her laptop and checks her DC DMV ticket portal, she finds 10 unresolved tickets staring back at her. Some of the tickets are for red light cameras, others for speed cameras, and one for a parking violation. That's not the worst part.
alxnow.com
Morning Notes
This Alexandria Boutique Is Teaching Classes About the Art of Jewelry Making — “Learn to create your own jewelry at Alexandria’s Wear Ever Jewelry.” [Northern Virginia Magazine]. It’s Friday — Mostly cloudy throughout the day. High of 57 and low of 42. Sunrise at 7:33 am...
WJLA
DC files raze permit for RFK Stadium, inching steps closer to demolition work
WASHINGTON (7News) — There's a lot of speculation about when the Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium, also known as RFK Stadium, will be coming down and it appears D.C. has taken a step closer to that. The D.C. government filed a raze and site stabilization application for the 61-year-old...
Speed limit to decrease for these 5 streets in Alexandria, Virginia
Five streets in Alexandria, Virginia will see lower speed limits later this year. According to the City of Alexandria, the new speed limits were unanimously recommended by the City’s Traffic and Parking Board before it was approved by City Manager Jim Parajon. The roads impacted include:. North Beauregard Street:...
alxnow.com
Alexandria’s minority businesses getting boosts with AEDP and City Council grant funding
Black, indigenous and people of color-owned small businesses are about to get a small boost in Alexandria. The Alexandria Economic Development Partnership just awarded $535,000 in grant funding for businesses, and to create two new groups — the Social Responsibility Group and the Alexandria Minority Business Association. The funds...
mocoshow.com
Coming Soon to Rockville (Restaurants, Retail, and More)
Below is a list of restaurants and businesses that will be coming soon to Rockville, MD. Mochinut, a restaurant that serves mochi donuts, Korean rice flour hotdogs, soft serve, and bubble tea drinks (menu available below), is coming to 838 Rockville Pike– the current location of Tea-Do. Tea-Do is a “contemporary tea house” that was on the early side of MoCo’s bubble tea explosion in recent years, opening in January of 2016. Mochinut offers mochi donuts, which is described as “a donut that originated from Hawaii which is a combination of American doughnuts and Japanese mochi.” Up to 25 different flavors are available, but flavors will vary by location. The Mochinut menu also consists savory treats in the form of Korean hotdogs and offers other sweet menu items like soft serve ice cream and bubble tea drinks. An opening date is not yet available.
Fairfax Co. Board of Supervisors Chair asks for investigation into why thousands of residents were sent the wrong voting locations
FAIRFAX, Va. — The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chair Jeffrey McKay has requested a full investigation into what led to the mailing of around 60,000 state issued notices with the wrong voting locations across Virginia. The Virginia Election Department says that 31,000 notices were sent out to registered...
Inside Nova
Why is Northern Virginia the world’s data center capital?
Most people don’t give data centers a second thought — or even know what they are — until one affects their lives. In Northern Virginia, though, a lot of people do a lot of thinking about data centers. “It is true Northern Virginia is the data center...
Fairfax Police investigating after 4 cars were stolen overnight
The Fairfax County Police Department is asking residents of the eastern part of the county to be careful after four cars were stolen and several others were broken into overnight in the Rose Hill area.
alxnow.com
Saltbox, Inc. opens ‘co-warehousing’ location for digital platforms on Eisenhower Avenue
Not enough packing space for your basement office? There’s an open house today (Thursday, October 27) for a new co-warehousing space in Alexandria for digital commerce platforms. Saltbox, Inc. opened at the end of the summer at 4700 Eisenhower Avenue, making it the sixth location nationwide for the Atlanta,...
mocoshow.com
Collision Closes Wootton Parkway at Seven Locks Rd
Per Rockville City Police Department: Traffic Alert – 10/26/22 at 9:30 p.m. Southbound Wootton Parkway is temporarily closed at Seven Locks Road due to a traffic collision. Driver of vehicle was transported to hospital with serious injuries. Per Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services: MCFRS are on the scene...
WJLA
13 car thefts reported in Arlington Va., they were all Honda models: Police
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — Arlington County police are investigating 13 forced entries and thefts into cars in the Arlington, Va. area. The police department reported they were notified Tuesday morning about larceny and theft from a car which they believe happened Monday night. There were 12 other instances of auto theft and vandalism from that evening and into the morning, police said.
