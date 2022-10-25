Read full article on original website
msn.com
American Airlines is ditching first class on all flights because customers simply 'aren't buying it'
American Airlines is ditching its first class seat offering on long-haul flights because customers have stopped booking seats in the premium cabin. "First class will not exist on the 777, or for that matter at American Airlines, for the simple reason that our customers aren't buying it," American Airlines's chief commercial officer Vasu Raja said during an investor call Thursday. Raja was responding to a question of whether the airline plans to retire the offering on some planes.
Inc.com
Delta Just Announced Something That Could Make Air Travel Much Less Awful
Delta Air Lines announced Tuesday that it is investing $60 million in electric air taxi startup Joby, part of a deal to transport passengers from their homes to the airport quickly and easily using “vertiports” spread throughout the cities it serves. The airline is promising up to $140 million in additional investment if Joby hits unspecified milestones. Service will first be available in New York City and Los Angeles, and that could possibly happen as soon as 2024.
airlive.net
A passenger pooped on the floor of the economy class cabin in a British Airways flight from London Heathrow
Right before take off from London Heathrow Airport, a man flying to Nigeria, drops his pants and defecates dead center of the aircraft’s economy class cabin. During boarding, a passenger stripped from the waist down and defecated on the galley floor. He sat in it and rubbed it onto the galley floor and aisle carpets,” the witnesses’ told The Sun following the incident that took place October 7th.
United Airlines pilot declares emergency when bird strike forces plane to return to Chicago's O'Hare airport
A United Airlines flight had to return to Chicago's O'Hare International Airport on Friday when it hit a bird after takeoff. A pilot on another plane reported seeing smoke and flames coming from the side of the Boeing 737, and the FAA said it landed without further incident. United Flight...
These Are the Cheapest Days of the Week and Times for Flights
Increased fuel costs, staff shortages and elevated demand have driven up flight prices in recent months. While it's hard to find "cheap" flights, there are ways to save on your next trip if you are...
ZDNet
Delta and American Airlines are making big changes (but not for everyone)
Yes, the last couple of years have been dismal for air travel, but we're emerging on the other side. Now, there'll be joys. There'll be real customer service. There might even be free food. Yes, of course I'm getting carried away, but some of the biggest airlines are generating some...
Air travel controversy: Passengers who recline their seats on flights are seen as 'rude'
There apparently is no clear etiquette on whether it's OK to recline your seat during air travel or not. One man described a recent experience when he did recline his seat — here's what happened.
Thrillist
United Airlines Just Cut Service to This Major Tourist Spot
Getting around Hawaii is about to become even more difficult for many travelers. According to The Points Guy, United Airlines is planning to cut service to Hilo, Hawaii beginning on January 7. TPG confirmed this service change with a United Airlines representative. The United flight between Hilo and Los Angeles...
American Airlines will refund $7.5M to travelers for baggage fees
American Airlines has agreed to pay $7.5 million to settle a class-action lawsuit from passengers who alleged they were wrongfully charged baggage fees.Five passengers filed a federal lawsuit against American in February 2021, in Fort Worth, Texas, where the airline is based. The customers claimed they were forced to pay bag fees at an airport counter even though the tickets they purchased online from the airline included free checked bags. One passenger paid the fee at the airport, then later requested a refund from American Airlines and was told no, according to the lawsuit. Airfares surge 50% as domestic and international travel...
An American Airlines passenger says they booked a direct flight across the US to avoid issues with their wheelchair. They ended up stranded at an airport after employees forgot to load it onto the plane.
"I couldn't leave the airport. It was really difficult for me to get moved and go to the bathroom," Xavi Santiago, who flew from California to Florida, said
Thrillist
This Business-Class-Only Airline Is Having a Flash Sale on Flights to Europe
New Yorkers eyeing Europe for a fall trip can have the best of both worlds this year—a business class roundtrip flight without breaking the bank. La Compagnie, the fan-favorite business class carrier, is having a fall sale on select European routes for flights departing from the Big Apple. The last-minute deal applies on travel from New York to Paris and Milan this November and December, and customers looking to snag the deal will need to act fast. The offer is only available starting today and through October 31.
Airlines See a New Kind of Traveler at the Front of the Plane
Nearly everything is more expensive than it was a year ago, and things weren’t exactly cheap a year ago. From purchasing a tank of gas to a Disney vacation to a night out, inflation is driving the cost of everything upwards. The only thing that is getting cheaper at all these days is the cost of a streaming service, but now you have to sit through a bunch more ads for that.
Frontier Airlines Makes Baggage Move Some Passengers Will Hate
People don’t fly budget airlines like Frontier or Spirit because they’re known for their high quality customer service, or because they’re renowned for their roomy seats. While opinions will always vary, and people tend to only be inclined to leave a review when they are irate, low cost airlines are generally not known for their comfort.
I tried Air New Zealand's new business class seat coming to its Boeing 787 aircraft on order and I think it's a major upgrade from its current product
The airline's new Business Premier Luxe adds privacy doors and more space for two passengers to dine or hang out on ultra-long-haul flights.
Avoiding checking in your bag on your next flight? 1 out of 6 travelers' bags were mishandled this summer
A recent survey of American travelers finds that more are changing their flying behaviors and not checking in their bags.
American Airlines Will Pay Millions Over Huge Passenger Problem
Few travel nightmares can be worse than packing small to avoid paying for a checked bag and then, upon arriving at the airport, being told that the bag is too big and needs to be checked anyway. While frequent flyer status or a class beyond economy will get rid of...
Thrillist
United Airlines Just Announced 3 New Direct Transatlantic Routes
United Airlines is expanding its service for Summer 2023, adding new service to three cities and six additional routes to other major European cities. By next summer, United customers will have the opportunity to fly to 37 different cities in Europe, Africa, India and the Middle East. "Next summer United...
American Airlines Introduces New Perks You're Going To Love
It’s a violative time in the airline industry, as the aftereffects of covid-19 continue to impact nearly everything. Thanks to pent-up demand, more people are ready to fly, and to pay a bit more for a luxury flight. But also, due to covid, there’s been a labor shortage that is leading to more delays and canceled flights than ever before.
Spirit Airlines’ New Seat Gives More Space, Comfort
My dear readers, some links on this site pay us referral fees for sending business and sales. We value your time and money and will not waste it. For our complete advertising policy, click here. The content on this page is not provided by any companies mentioned, and has not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by these entities. Opinions expressed here are the author's alone.
Narcity
Sunwing Added A New Charge For Travellers & You Now Have To Pay For Carry-On Luggage
Sunwing has introduced a new fee for travellers looking to bring luggage onto flights in order to "better serve" customers. The Canadian airline announced changes to its services that came into effect on October 24, 2022, including a new fee for passengers looking to bring carry-on luggage into the flight cabin.
