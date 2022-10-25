GOP Groups Spend $6.2 Million in Oz-Fetterman Senate Race in Pennsylvania as Polls Tighten in Final Two Weeks

Read full article on original website
Attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband prompts Republicans, including many who defied the 2020 election results after Capitol rioters hunted her on Jan. 6, to denounce political violence
Police said the Friday attacker shouted "Where's Nancy?" in an eerie call-back to threats made by several rioters during the January 6 insurrection.
MEGHAN MCCAIN: John Fetterman's tragic debate exposed a cynical political and liberal media COVER-UP of a Senate hopeful's health. Do they really think American voters are that naive?
Tuesday night's debate between John Fetterman and Dr. Mehmet Oz was one of the most difficult that I have ever sat through in my life. It made me extremely sad. It was uncomfortable to watch. Quite frankly, it never should have happened. But most importantly, Americans cannot pretend that we didn't witness what we witnessed last night.
2022 Midterms: How a Democratic or GOP Congress May Impact Your Federal Taxes
Americans will head to the poll on Nov. 8 to vote in the midterm elections, with control of Congress and the future of President Joe Biden's agenda on the balance. Democrats hold a razor-thin margin in the House (221-212) and the Senate is split 50-50, with Vice President Kamala Harris holding the tie-breaking vote. Republicans are aiming to pick up one, if not both, chambers of Congress.
Bennet, O'Dea spar on issues in final Colorado Senate debate
Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet and Republican challenger Joe O'Dea have clashed repeatedly in their final debate
Kari Lake Tells Notorious Liar Kayleigh McEnany She ‘Took A Page Out Of Your Playbook’
The GOP nominee for Arizona governor thanked the Trump White House press secretary for "showing us the way."
Biden Announces Crackdown of Surprise Bank Overdraft Fees and Other ‘Junk' Charges
With time running out before the election, President Joe Biden highlighted his administration's push to crack down on so-called junk fees that banks and other companies charge their customers. The announcement comes after months of high inflation has eaten away at Americans' savings and made the economy the top issue for voters.
POLITICO
Florida Democratic Party leader faces growing mutiny
Hello and welcome to Friday. Flashing red— There are already plenty of signs that Nov. 8 is going to be a rough night for Florida Democrats. Under pressure— But before that even happens, Florida Democratic Party chair Manny Diaz — the former Miami mayor who was supposed to help turn around the party's fortunes after a disastrous 2020 election — finds himself coming under a rising tide of criticism.
Ron DeSantis called out for reaction to woman who passed out at his press briefing
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ press conference was interrupted when a woman in the crowd passed out. Other attendees rushed to her aid, and Mr DeSantis approached the group to see what happened.The press conference was held in Fort Myers Beach and was intended to update the public on the state’s rebuilding efforts following Hurricane Ian last month.A woman in the small crowd gathered to the side of the conference passed out, bringing the briefing to a momentary halt.Bystanders swarmed the woman to ensure she hadn’t been injured or otherwise needed emergency medical services. Less than a minute after the...
Elon Musk Plans Twitter Content Moderation Council as Questions About Trump Return Loom
Twitter's new owner, Elon Musk, says he plans a "content moderation council" and will not reinstate any accounts or make major content decisions before it is convened. In May 2022, after Musk agreed to buy Twitter at $54.20 per share, he said he would reverse Twitter's lifetime ban on former President Donald Trump if the acquisition went through.
Powerball Jackpot Grows to $700 Million Ahead of Wednesday Night's Drawing
The Powerball jackpot has reached an estimated $700 million for Wednesday night's drawing, making it the fifth-largest prize in Powerball history and the eighth-largest lottery jackpot overall. No ticket matched all five numbers and the Powerball drawn Monday night, which carried a $625 million payout. The numbers for the Oct....
What Happens If a Ballot Is Damaged Or Improperly Marked?
What happens if a ballot is damaged or improperly marked?. Election workers reconstruct or “duplicate” ballots that are damaged or improperly marked to preserve voters’ intent. This is necessary if a ballot has, say, a coffee stain or tear — or if a voter circled a candidate rather than filled in a bubble to make their selection — and therefore can’t be read by a machine.
Truth Social Merger Partner's Shares Rise After Trump Weighs in on Elon Musk Twitter Deal
Shares of DWAC, the SPAC that is supposed to take Donald Trump's Truth Social, rose Friday. The decline comes as Twitter is taken over by Elon Musk, who previously said he would reinstate Trump's account. Trump created Truth Social after he was banned from Twitter following the Jan. 6, 2021,...
NBC Chicago
Southern Illinois Couple To Serve 14 Days in Jail For Role in U.S. Capitol Attack
A federal judge Friday ordered a southern Illinois couple to each spend 14 days in jail for their role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. U.S. District Senior Judge Thomas Hogan said he would allow Christopher and Tina Logsdon, of Sesser, to serve their sentences intermittently, on weekends. He said Tina Logsdon could start serving her time after her husband finished his sentence.
US storm survivors: We need faster money, less red tape
MIDDLETOWN, N.J. — (AP) — Survivors of storms that pounded several U.S. states say the nation's disaster aid system is broken and want reforms to get money into victims' hands faster, with less red tape. On the 10th anniversary of Superstorm Sandy's landfall at the Jersey Shore, devastating...
