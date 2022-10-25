ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Iowa adds a commitment from Iowa Western Community College DL Anterio Thompson

News: Iowa's 2023 class grew on Saturday as the Hawkeyes added a commitment from Iowa Western Community College defensive lineman Anterio Thompson. Thompson, a 2021 graduate of Dubuque Hempstead, picked up an offer from Iowa this past Monday and quickly moved up his decision timeline. Thompson picked the Hawkeyes over offers from Kansas, NC State, Illinois, Buffalo, Eastern Michigan, Liberty, Memphis, Nebraska, South Dakota, Washington State, and a number of other programs.
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

'It's hard to have confidence when you aren't seeing results': Kirk Ferentz expands on state of Iowa's offense

The storylines surrounding the Iowa Hawkeyes have been all about the lack of offensive production. Iowa is 128th in scoring, 127th in rushing yards per game, 126th in third-down percentage, 126th in red zone percentage and 122nd in passing offense. It's been a dark cloud looming over the program through the first seven games and something that has haunted Iowa fans.
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

247Sports on the Road: Notre Dame LB Commit Drayk Bowen

LAKEVILLE, Ind. — The Class 2A Indiana State Tournament is underway and tonight is the section semifinal matchup between Merrillville (Ind) Andrean high school, headlined by Notre Dame four-star linebacker commit Drayk Bowen, and Lakeville (Ind.) LaVille high school, featuring senior running back Paul DeWitt. Andrean is 6-3 on...
MERRILLVILLE, IN
247Sports

247Sports

56K+
Followers
388K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy