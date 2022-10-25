Read full article on original website
Football: Stroud, Buckeyes offense overcome ‘weird’ first half in 360-yard outing against IowaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 54-10 win over IowaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Five reasons to be optimistic about Iowa basketball in 2022-23
The college basketball season is right around the corner. The Iowa Hawkeyes are coming off a Big Ten Title, but its postseason run ended early as the Hawkeyes were bounced in the Round of 64 in an upset loss to the Richmond Spiders. Iowa will lose key contributors from last...
Iowa adds a commitment from Iowa Western Community College DL Anterio Thompson
News: Iowa's 2023 class grew on Saturday as the Hawkeyes added a commitment from Iowa Western Community College defensive lineman Anterio Thompson. Thompson, a 2021 graduate of Dubuque Hempstead, picked up an offer from Iowa this past Monday and quickly moved up his decision timeline. Thompson picked the Hawkeyes over offers from Kansas, NC State, Illinois, Buffalo, Eastern Michigan, Liberty, Memphis, Nebraska, South Dakota, Washington State, and a number of other programs.
Quotes: Iowa running backs coach Ladell Betts talks the state of the Hawkeyes' run game
Iowa running backs coach Ladell Betts met with the local media via Zoom on Wednesday. Here are all the quotes that Betts provided during his availability. You can get an annual membership for 30% off or $1 for your first month. Take advantage now and be the first to know everything going on regarding Iowa football, basketball, and recruiting! Click Here.
'It's hard to have confidence when you aren't seeing results': Kirk Ferentz expands on state of Iowa's offense
The storylines surrounding the Iowa Hawkeyes have been all about the lack of offensive production. Iowa is 128th in scoring, 127th in rushing yards per game, 126th in third-down percentage, 126th in red zone percentage and 122nd in passing offense. It's been a dark cloud looming over the program through the first seven games and something that has haunted Iowa fans.
247Sports on the Road: Notre Dame LB Commit Drayk Bowen
LAKEVILLE, Ind. — The Class 2A Indiana State Tournament is underway and tonight is the section semifinal matchup between Merrillville (Ind) Andrean high school, headlined by Notre Dame four-star linebacker commit Drayk Bowen, and Lakeville (Ind.) LaVille high school, featuring senior running back Paul DeWitt. Andrean is 6-3 on...
