Helping His Hands holds fundraiser
Dozens of people showed up in support of a Vincennes organization. Helping His Hands held its annual fundraiser banquet Thursday night at the Highland Woods Community Center. In addition to dinner, attendees got a chance to bid on fun items at auctions from a variety of vendors and organizations. The...
Halloween time
It’s Halloween weekend. This evening, the Downtown Halloween Bash will get underway from 4 to 7 pm. It takes place around the 300th block of Main Street. There will be a bounce house, food trucks, and of course, lots of sugary goodness for kids. If that’s not your thing,...
Early voting still going strong
Early voting is looking good in Knox County. First City News spoke with Knox County Clerk David Shelton this week. He says already, more than 1500 early votes have been cast by way of in person votes and absentee mail-in ballots as of this past Tuesday. It’s a number that...
New VPD officer sworn in
The Vincennes Police Department continues to work on getting fully staffed. Police Chief Jon Hillenbrand updated the City’s Board of Public Works and Safety earlier this week…. Rookie Officer Johnathan Murray was sworn in Wednesday by the Mayor and will be publicly sworn in at city meetings next...
Power to be out in parts of Daviess Co.
Washington Power and Light will have a planned power outage to replace a damaged pole on the East Side of The Roundabout along Highway 50. Power will be out from the east side of the roundabout east along Highway 50 to Montgomery. All Washington Power and Light customers in this area will be affected, including the town of Montgomery.
Vincennes Township Chief talks fire safety to Chamber
October has been Fire Prevention Month and Vincennes Township Fire Chief Tim Smith says his department has been working to get the word out. The fire department sponsored this month’s Knox County Chamber of Commerce Lunch held on Wednesday. Chief Smith gave the crown lots of information on preventing...
Renovations move forward at the former Greeks candy store
Work is moving forward on a historic building in downtown Princeton. Groundbreaking took place for Greeks in Princeton. Greeks was a candy store that originally opened in 1906 and has been in major need of repairs for several years. Last year officials came up with a plan for a complete...
Ky. Man Sentenced for drug activity at Toyota
A man convicted of distributing meth at the Toyota plant in Princeton has been sentenced. The US Attorney for Indiana’s Southern District handed down a 200 month federal prison sentence to 43-year-old Ronnie Rich Junior of Bowling Green, Kentucky. The case began when, after learning Rich may have been...
Bicknell to hold clean-up days
Fall cleaning will soon get underway in Bicknell. On Saturday, October 29th, the city will hold the first of two city wide clean-up days. Items have to be taken to the City Rock Pile, located on 1st and Norman Streets in Bicknell. Officials will accept large items, furniture, appliances, electronics...
Wind likely played a role in Monday house fire
The Steen Township Fire Department says wind played a major role in a Monday house fire. First City News spoke with the Steen Township Fire Department’s Chief Tim Smith. He says the state fire marshal’s office has been called in to investigate the fire that destroyed a home in Wheatland.
