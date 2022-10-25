Read full article on original website
Extra Moist Butter Cake Recipe
When it's so easy to make a cake from a box mix, why would you go through the trouble of making one from scratch? Well, because cakes made from scratch really aren't all that difficult, either, as long as you have the right recipe to follow to ensure that they come out with the proper texture. Recipe developer Ting Dalton describes this sponge-type cake as " springy, moist, [and] sweet." She likes to cut it in very small pieces, though she admits "it's impossible just to have a few."
Epicurious
Chocolate Doberge Cake
Active Time 1 hour 30 minutes Total Time 3 hours 55 minutes. As a self-proclaimed chocolate enthusiast, I must say that the chocolate version of Doberge is one of my favorite cake recipes. The sponge requires 18 eggs—that’s not a typo—coming together in one very tall, stunning cake that’s often a part of any celebration in New Orleans. You’ll need a 7-quart stand mixer or very large mixing bowl.
12tomatoes.com
Angel Food Apple Spice Cake
The lightness of angel food cake is created using egg whites and the result is a cloud-like cake with a delicate cake, But, if you’ve ever wanted to add some more flavor to this traditional cake then this spiced version with apple is a perfect way to do just that.
Peanut Butter Cup Puppy Chow Recipe
Puppy chow, reindeer chow, muddy buddies, the list of names for this yummy treat goes on and on! Whatever you call it, it is a classic and crowd pleaser! Below is the recipe for how I like to make my Peanut Butter Cup Puppy Chow. Leave a comment letting me know what you like to call it and what candy you like to add in!
gordonramsayclub.com
Chocolate Peanut Butter Mousse Pie
Chocolate peanut butter mousse pie is probably one of the best chocolate, creamy desserts that I’ve ever tried! This treat is so easy to prepare but so rich and delicious! Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For The Chocolate Wafer Crust:. 1 1/2 cups Oreo cookie crumbs – with the...
recipesgram.com
Key Lime Pie Bars (Quick Recipe)
These key lime pie bars look and taste amazing! Zesty, crunchy, and creamy at the same time – simply delicious! They are very easy to prepare and so delicious – perfect spring-summer dessert! Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the crust:. 30 squares or 15 graham cracker sheets.
momcollective.com
Making Dinner Fast in the Slow Cooker
My slow cooker is an underused kitchen appliance. It works very well but does not get quite enough attention as it deserves. My mom always referred to “the slow cooker” as a “crock pot” for her cooking needs. I remember she bought me mine as a gift for our first home. I have owned mine for over ten years; probably the longest-lasting appliance I have owned. It has survived many moves and is one of the easiest dinner cleanups.
recipesgram.com
Delicious Italian Raspberry Cheesecake Mousse
This Italian raspberry cheesecake mousse is so creamy, refreshing, and very delicious! It can be a great summer choice for breakfast or after-lunch-dessert. Easy and quick to prepare – here is the recipe:. Servings 10. Ingredients:. For the crust:. 1 cup (120 grams) graham cracker crumbs. 2 tablespoons (25...
Food52
The Simplest, Happiest Sheet-Pan Dinner Starts with Gnocchi & Chili Crisp
There are a surprising number of ways a sheet-pan dinner can go wrong. Some ingredients might stay raw while others char; their flavors and textures can blur into a singular mush. Or, in avoiding all that, they might sneak in so many steps and bowls that the sheet-pan feels like a Trojan horse for a jumble of dishes in the sink.
gordonramsayclub.com
Fluffy Chocolate Mousse Brownies
These chocolate mousse brownies are so cute, chocolaty, fluffy and delicious! When they are baking the kitchens smells so good! Your family and friends will love them. The combination of mousse and brownies is so perfect! You will need 20 minutes to prepare them plus 30 to bake – simple as that! Here is the recipe:
Old-Fashioned Apple Fritter Recipe
While apples are available in supermarkets 365 days a year, we tend to associate them with the autumn season, and recipe developer Jessica Morone from Jess Loves Baking states that "I don't think there's anything better in the fall then fresh apple fritters." She describes these fritters as resembling "crispy little donuts chock-full of apples," and remarks that this particular recipe is both delicious and easy. Plus, from start to finish, these apple fritters are quick to make, taking less them 30 minutes to prep and cook.
Spiced Pumpkin Bread Pudding with Chocolate Chips
Bread pudding is a humble dessert made from basic ingredients like bread, eggs, sugar, and dairy. It is often simply flavored with vanilla and served warm with a generous dusting of powdered sugar. This version, made with a pumpkin custard and laced with orange zest and warm spices, was created with the holidays in mind. Proudly serve it as a Thanksgiving dessert (topped with vanilla ice cream, of course!) to round out your meal or as a sweet Christmas morning breakfast, with a dollop of yogurt and side of bacon, berries, and extra maple syrup.
Simple chicken and dumplings, a delicious dish
Chicken and dumplings are a delicious meal, well known in the south as comfort food. For those who are unfamiliar with this tasty treat, chicken and dumplings are like a thick soup that consists of chicken that is cooked in water, resulting in a broth that is used to cook the dumplings by boiling. The dumpling is made with flour and can be rolled flat and cut in pieces or formed into a ball and dropped into the broth.
12tomatoes.com
Greek Green Beans
Green beans are one of those side dishes that go well with just about anything. Perhaps that’s why you’ll find green beans eaten all over the world. This recipe for Greek green beans is often called fasolakia, which means “little beans”. Unlike the kind many Americans have grown up with, this version is bursting with flavor from spices, honey, and even tomatoes. But, it all comes together in the end to create the perfect balance of flavors. And, it’s a cinch to prepare.
purewow.com
Gooey Triple-Chocolate Cookies
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. Cookie meets brownie in these decadently chocolaty treats. If you’ve ever been torn between baking cookies or brownies, Gaby Dalkin...
princesspinkygirl.com
Peanut Butter Fluff
This easy Peanut Butter Fluff recipe makes a rich and creamy dessert dip in 10 minutes. A simple combination of cream cheese, peanut butter, instant pudding, and whipped topping is folded together and filled with plenty of chocolate and peanut butter flavor and candy pieces. Reese’s Peanut Butter Fluff Recipe...
Only milk and chocolate! Delicious Dessert in 5 Minutes! No Gelatine and Baking!
Only milk and chocolate! Delicious dessert without gelatin in 5 minutes! In this video we show you how you can quickly and easily prepare delicious chocolate pudding with milk at home! This delicious and fluffy dessert recipe is so easy that anyone can make it, even if they don't have any cooking skills. We are sure that all your friends and family will be amazed by this chocolate pudding! So be sure to watch this video from start to finish to repeat this recipe today and surprise everyone!
Food52
What Food52's Food Editor Can’t Do Thanksgiving Without
Fall holidays have always been a sweet spot of celebration for me. In the Septembers of my youth, back-to-school marked fresh new binders and a new year of learning opportunities, then October brought my birthday, celebrating Rosh Hashanah with friends, and Halloween—however dampened by parents forcing us to wear thermals or a winter coat over our costume, thusly ruining it (other New Englanders can deeply relate to this travesty). Basically, from September to December is, and always has been, an excuse to party. And by party, I mean eat.
I Made Ina Garten’s Apple Crisp—and It’s the Best Way to Eat Fresh-Picked Apples
Ina Garten is known for her homestyle recipes, from her famous coconut cake to the best potato salad. But when fall comes around? The Barefoot Contessa makes one of her all-time favorite desserts: apple crisp. This old-fashioned apple crisp starts with plenty of apples and is piled high with an...
princesspinkygirl.com
Mexican Ice Cream
This homemade Mexican Ice Cream recipe is made without frying and is so fast and easy to prepare with vanilla ice cream, crushed Frosted Flakes cereal, and cinnamon plus your preferred garnish. This creamy, crunchy treat is a twist on the traditional deep-fried dessert, served ice cream sundae-style with honey,...
