Texas RB commit Cedric Baxter to take an official visit to Florida State

Four-star running back Cedric Baxter is one of Texas’ top-rated commits in the 2023 recruiting class. 247Sports’ composite rankings list Baxter as the No. 4 running back and No. 48 overall prospect in the nation.

Despite his verbal commitment to Texas, the Florida product is still being pursued by many premier college football programs. Alabama, Florida and Florida State are still in consistent contact with Baxter.

Baxter is set to take an official visit to Florida State over the final weekend of October. The Seminoles are doing everything they can to keep the star running back in-state.

Keeping Baxter in the class must be a significant priority for Steve Sarkisian and running backs coach Tashard Choice. The Longhorns are proving they can develop players at the position as shown by the success of Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson.

Baxter is off to a great start to his senior season at Edgewater High School. He averages nearly 10 yards per carry and is up to 11 total touchdowns through seven games.

