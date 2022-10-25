ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Texas RB commit Cedric Baxter to take an official visit to Florida State

By Cj Mumme
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=331ElB_0im5I4h200

Four-star running back Cedric Baxter is one of Texas’ top-rated commits in the 2023 recruiting class. 247Sports’ composite rankings list Baxter as the No. 4 running back and No. 48 overall prospect in the nation.

Despite his verbal commitment to Texas, the Florida product is still being pursued by many premier college football programs. Alabama, Florida and Florida State are still in consistent contact with Baxter.

Baxter is set to take an official visit to Florida State over the final weekend of October. The Seminoles are doing everything they can to keep the star running back in-state.

Keeping Baxter in the class must be a significant priority for Steve Sarkisian and running backs coach Tashard Choice. The Longhorns are proving they can develop players at the position as shown by the success of Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson.

Baxter is off to a great start to his senior season at Edgewater High School. He averages nearly 10 yards per carry and is up to 11 total touchdowns through seven games.

Contact/Follow us @LonghornsWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas news, notes and opinions.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Texas football going after 3-Star WVU DT commit Justin Benton

The scouting work continues this fall for head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff to get some final offers out for the 2023 Texas football recruiting class. And it really looks like Sark and his staff are doing some nice work scouting out some underrated talent on the recruiting trail in the last few months.
AUSTIN, TX
hookemheadlines.com

Texas basketball trending for 5-Star F Ron Holland

Less than two weeks from the start of the college hoops regular season, Texas basketball also looks to have something going for the 2023 recruiting class. Texas and head coach Chris Beard has yet to land a single commitment in the 2023 class. But that is probably going to change very soon.
AUSTIN, TX
KBTX.com

Bryan tops Hutto in home finale with four Lewis touchdowns

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Vikings won their home finale against Hutto 53-34 at Merrill Green Stadium Friday night. Sophomore wide receiver, Terrence Lewis record four receiving touchdowns to help the Vikings. Bryan improves to 6-3 on the season and 3-2 in district play. They wrap up the regular...
BRYAN, TX
The Spun

Arch Manning Reportedly Makes Important Decision On Texas

It won't be long until Arch Manning is officially on campus at the University of Texas. The five-star quarterback will officially enroll in January 2023, according to OrangeBloods.com's Anwar Richardson. The early enrollment should give Manning a proper amount of time to get a head start on his college career.
AUSTIN, TX
kgns.tv

Longhorns Methodical in Topping Wolves

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It was a slow start for both teams Friday night and after the two sides traded touchdowns, it’s all Longhorns as they rattle off 21 unanswered points for the 28-7 victory. For more headlines. click here.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

2022-23 Central Texas high school football scores: Week 10

AUSTIN, Texas - High school football season is in full swing in the Austin area!. Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football scores from Week 10 of the 2022-23 season. Thursday, Oct. 27. Georgetown 28. Glenn 22. Westlake 45. Bowie 0. Travis 13. McCallum...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Seafood restaurant Garbo's serves fresh Maine lobster rolls, twist on Texas tacos

Owner Heidi Garbo (left) gives credit to her sisters Hannah (right) and Samantha for helping her run Garbo’s seafood restaurant. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact) When Heidi Garbo moved to Austin for her husband’s work in 2013, she had experience running her own seafood truck in Key West and a lifelong association with the lobster industry in Connecticut through her dad’s lobster business.
AUSTIN, TX
cw39.com

Report: Texas barbecue restaurant known for slow-cooked brisket ranked in top 10 in the country

DALLAS (KDAF) — There are only a few guaranteed things in life, death, taxes, and Texas barbecue always being on top of the BBQ conversation. America is filled with some of the greatest food known to man and barbecue from east to west and north to south is something that people will travel from all over the world to get their hands on. But what are the top spots in the country to find the holy grail of American BBQ?
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

BBQ Fest features top barbecue joints in Texas

LOCKHART, Texas - Texas Monthly's 13th annual BBQ Fest is bringing together almost all of its top 50 barbecue spots on November 5 and 6 in Lockhart. This will be the largest event in its history featuring award-winning pitmasters from across the state. This year, BBQ Fest will celebrate classic...
LOCKHART, TX
worldatlas.com

10 Best Lake Towns to Retire in the US

Finding the best place to enjoy one’s post retirement life can be a difficult task, but thankfully, America’s lake towns offer a wonderful selection for retirees, where encounters with beautiful nature, charming small town communities, and a great sense of leisure define them. These waterside havens are great destinations to vacation and live in in a post work life, where everything from outdoor adventures to cultural activities can be enjoyed.
LAKEWAY, TX
fox7austin.com

Dash cam video captures crash after driver runs red light

AUSTIN, Texas - Frightening video of a crash in Northwest Austin will make you think twice about immediately taking off when the light turns green. Dash camera video shows a violent crash on US-183, all because someone blew through a red light, and it’s part of a troubling trend.
AUSTIN, TX
ktswblog.net

South by San Marcos: Local Lineup at SMFest 2022

Since I moved to San Marcos in 2017 I have explored many local bands. The first show I remember was a house show for Christian Sparks & The Beatnik Bandits. (My friend interviewed the band here, check it out! https://ktswblog.net/2022/04/14/san-marcos-sounds-the-beatnik-bandits/). The Beatnik Bandits kickstarted my deep dive into local music, spanning the heart of Texas State University to Austin. Local music fans were in luck this weekend as featured a lineup of local acts and vendors across local venues throughout San Marcos. From Sewell Park to Zelick’s Icehouse, San Marcos was alive with the sound of local music.
SAN MARCOS, TX
dailytrib.com

Burnet County Jail bookings for Oct. 21-27, 2022

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Oct. 21-27, 2022, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
BURNET COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

Man arrested following string of shootings in South Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police arrested a man who they say was responsible for a string of shootings in South and Southeast Austin between August 30-Sept. 14. Kaabee Eduardo David Crowder, 33, was arrested on Oct. 18 and charged with four counts of aggravated assault. Police say they found a .40 caliber pistol, used in four shooting incidents, at his home.
AUSTIN, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

165K+
Followers
220K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy