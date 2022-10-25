Pizza deliveryman’s car stolen during assault in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — A man delivering a pizza was assaulted in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood before the suspects took off with his car.

According to Pittsburgh police, officers responded to the 6900 block of Frankstown Avenue for a reported robbery around 12:55 a.m.

Police said the victim went to the area to deliver a pizza and was assaulted by two men.

The two men also took off with the victim’s car, according to police.

The victim suffered injuries from the assault and was evaluated by medics.

The investigation is ongoing.

