ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pizza deliveryman’s car stolen during assault in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZgECv_0im5HlP700

PITTSBURGH — A man delivering a pizza was assaulted in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood before the suspects took off with his car.

According to Pittsburgh police, officers responded to the 6900 block of Frankstown Avenue for a reported robbery around 12:55 a.m.

Police said the victim went to the area to deliver a pizza and was assaulted by two men.

The two men also took off with the victim’s car, according to police.

The victim suffered injuries from the assault and was evaluated by medics.

The investigation is ongoing.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

Man found shot to death in Duquesne The Allegheny County police department is investigating a man being found shot to death in Duquesne.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PennLive.com

3 people shot overnight in Pa. neighborhood: reports

Three people were injured in a shooting late Thursday night in Pittsburgh’s Spring Hill neighborhood, according to reports from KDKA and WPXI. PIttsburgh police arrived at an apartment complex in the 100 block of Rhine Place around 11:55 p.m. after getting a ShotSpotter alerts for a total of 34 rounds.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Three injured overnight in Pittsburgh shooting

PITTSBURGH — Three people were injured in a shooting in Pittsburgh’s Spring Hill neighborhood late Thursday. PIttsburgh police responded to the 100 block of Rhine Place around 11:55 p.m. for a ShotSpotter alerts for a total of 34 rounds. A man who was struck in the neck was...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Brighton Heights shooting: What we know

PITTSBURGH — Gunshots rang out in Brighton Heights Friday afternoon, sending six people to the hospital, one of them critically. The shooting happened outside a church on Brighton Road where a funeral service was happening. Here's what we know. Pittsburgh police received a ShotSpotter alert at 12:04 p.m. in...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Vehicle strikes teen before plowing into house in Pittsburgh neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — A vehicle went into a home during a crash in Pittsburgh’s Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhood. The crash happened a little after 6:30 a.m. Friday near the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and Churchland Street. Police tell Pittsburgh's Action News 4 a 16-year-old was hit by the car before the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PennLive.com

Driver injured when car crashes into Pittsburgh building

One person was injured this morning when a vehicle into a building in the city of Pittsburgh, according to a story from KDKA. The incident occurred around 6:30 a.m., near the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and Churchland Street in the city’s Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhood, the news station said. KDKA’s crews...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Man stabbed in Mt. Oliver

MT. OLIVER, Pa. — A man was stabbed in Mt. Oliver early Friday morning. According to Allegheny County police, 911 received a call at 4:13 a.m. about a stabbing in the 100 block of Margaret Street. The man was found suffering from stab wounds. He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

O'Hara Township family says dog stolen from car dealership

PITTSBURGH — The DiCarlos of O'Hara Township say their family dog was stolen from the parking lot of a car dealership Thursday, a belief they feel comfortable voicing after reviewing surveillance footage. "It wasn't just an accident," said Mary DiCarlo, whose son Regan owns the Overbrook dealership where the...
O'HARA TOWNSHIP, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Body found in Pittsburgh's Garfield neighborhood

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Detectives are investigating after a body was found in Pittsburgh's Garfield neighborhood. Police said officers were called to Aisbett Street around 10:15 a.m. for reports of a dead man. The medical examiner will release the victim's identity and his cause and manner of death. Details are limited, but Pittsburgh police said detectives from the Violent Crime Unit are investigating. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

School bus involved in crash in Wilkinsburg

WILKINSBURG, Pa — A school bus appears to have been involved in a crash in Wilkinsburg. Allegheny Couty dispatchers say police, fire and medics were sent to Wood Street at around 3:40 p.m. A car appears to have crashed into a pole near the bus. Chopper 11 also observed...
WILKINSBURG, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
106K+
Followers
138K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy