Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WLBT
Fight between two men in Jackson results in one being shot, the other fleeing
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A fight between two men in Jackson resulted in one man being shot Friday evening. Jackson Police Deputy Chief Deric Hearn says they responded to a call about a fight that happened around 6:45 p.m. on Prentiss and Capitol Street. When police arrived, one man had...
Mississippi police officer dies in motorcycle wreck Thursday
A Mississippi police officer lost his life in a motorcycle crash Thursday afternoon. Officials with the Jackson Police Department report that fellow officer Cpl. Michael Tarrio died when the motorcycle he was operating collided with a pickup truck on U.S. 80 in Jackson. A 12-year veteran of the Jackson Police...
WLBT
JPD mourns the loss of Cpl. Michael Tarrio, 2019 ‘Officer of the Year’
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is mourning the loss of Cpl. Michael Tarrio, who was killed in an off-duty motorcycle accident on Thursday. Tarrio, who joined the department nearly 12 years ago, was named the Mississippi Law Enforcement Officers Association 2019 “Officer of the Year” for his courage under fire.
WAPT
JPD makes arrest in shooting on University Boulevard
JACKSON, Miss. — A man accused in a Jackson shooting appeared before a judge Thursday. Jackson police arrested Gary Dewane Womack, 25, shortly after the shooting at 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday near the Laxmi convenience store on University Boulevard. Deputy Chief Deric Hearn said Derrick Fields was taken to...
WLBT
‘It’s just a sad moment at this time’: JPD officer killed in motorcycle crash
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 12-year veteran of the Jackson Police Department was killed in a motorcycle crash Thursday afternoon, JPD Chief James Davis says. The officer, Cpl. Michael Tarrio, was traveling west on U.S. 80, where he collided with a pickup truck. “As a result, he lost his life,”...
WAPT
Off-duty Jackson police officer killed in motorcycle crash
JACKSON, Miss. — An off-duty Jackson police officer was killed Thursday in a motorcycle crash. Jackson police Public Information Officer Sam Brown said the wreck happened about 3 p.m. on Highway 80, near Battlefield Park. Chief James Davis said Cpl. Michael Tarrio was traveling west on Highway 80 when...
WLBT
Back-to-back shootings in Jackson send 2 men to the hospital
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Back-to-back shootings in the City of Jackson landed two men in the hospital Wednesday. The first shooting happened around 1 p.m. on University Boulevard. The male victim, Derrick Fields, was taken to UMMC where he was rushed into surgery. His current condition is unknown. The second...
Fatal house fire in Jackson under investigation
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson firefighters responded to a fatal house fire on South Drive early Thursday morning. Jackson Fire Department (JFD) Assistant Chief Patrick Armon confirmed a body was found inside a mobile home. The victim has not been identified. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
vicksburgnews.com
Sheriff Pace offers updates on carjacking, rape and molestation cases
On Thursday, Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace gave updates on several ongoing and unrelated cases within the county. Sheriff Pace announced a second arrest relating to the carjacking at Love’s Truck Stop earlier this month. “This is an individual the City of Vicksburg had already arrested,” said Sheriff Pace....
3 men, 1 woman killed in separate Jackson homicides
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating four separate homicides that happened within a span of two days. The first shooting happened in the 200 block of Parcel Drive just before 5:00 a.m. on Sunday, October 23. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the victim, Kajarvis Amos, was taken to the University of Mississippi […]
WLBT
Multiple agencies to provide crowd, traffic control for possible record JSU crowd Saturday
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Multiple law enforcement agencies met Friday to continue planning efforts for Saturday’s Jackson State-Southern University game, made more logistically challenging from ESPN’s College Gameday and upwards of 80,000 people who could attend the all-day event. The efforts, led by JSU Police Chief Herman Horton,...
WAPT
Jackson police investigate shootout outside Provine High School
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating a shootout Tuesday outside Provine High School. Officers arrived at the scene around noon, moments after they got a call from the principal about a "heavy exchange of gunfire" between people in two separate cars near the school. According to police, one...
Crews respond to deadly house fire in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-Investigators are on the scene of a deadly house fire in Jackson. Jackson Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Armon has confirmed a body was found inside of the mobile home on South Drive. Armon also said the victim could not be identified by gender because they were heavily burned. A coroner arrived […]
breezynews.com
Disturbance in Sallis
On Wednesday at 11:07pm, officers were requested to a home on Attala Road 4106 where the caller said she was being shot at from someone outside her home and that she was hiding in a closet. She did not leave her name. Upon arrival, deputies took a subject a into custody but did not find the woman, or evidence of a weapon. The male subject in the yard said there was an argument, no shots were fired, and that he did not wish to file charges.
WLBT
Provine High School senior killed in car wreck days before birthday
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A senior at Provine High School died in a car wreck in Jackson just days before her birthday. It happened around 9 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Terry Road and Dona Streets. Shamerria Smith, 18, was killed after a Ford Explorer hit her Nissan Altima, JPD says.
WLBT
Carthage accident involves full school bus
CARTHAGE, Miss. (WLBT) - A school bus carrying 40 children rolled over after colliding with a car Thursday afternoon in Carthage. The car’s driver was airlifted to UMMC in Jackson with unknown injuries. No children appeared to be seriously injured, according to Tommy Malone, Leak County Emergency Management Agency...
Vicksburg Post
Warren County Grand Jury: Couple indicted in beating of child
A Vicksburg couple has been indicted on charges of child abuse in the reported beating of a 5-month-old child. The Warren County grand jury handed down the indictment against Erica Adams, 25, 125 Blue Creek Drive, and Demerrick Thomas, 27, 1521 Sky Farm Ave. during its October session. According to...
Canton woman pleads guilty to mail theft
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca announced a Canton woman pled guilty to the federal crime of embezzling mail. Sherice E. Davis, 34, pled guilty on Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Jackson. According to court documents, Davis was a Rural Carrier Associate and delivered mail along a rural route in Hinds […]
WLBT
Baskin-Robbins employees hide in freezer after cop impersonator threatens teen girl
FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - A man pretending to be a cop threatened a teen girl at a Baskin-Robbins location in Flowood, resulting in several of her fellow co-workers hiding in the freezer as she called for help. According to one of the employees, who spoke with WLBT, a man who...
Vicksburg Post
Warren County Grand Jury: Man indicted in 2020 shooting death of Andrew Prudhomme
A Vicksburg man has been indicted for murder in the June 2020 death of another man at a house on Alfred Drive. The indictment handed down by the October term of the Warren County grand jury accused Bennard Craft, 25, 104 Alfred Drive, of killing Andrew Prudhomme, 26. According to Vicksburg police reports, Prudhomme was shot multiple times.
Comments / 1