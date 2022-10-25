ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

2 killed in Akron house fire; firefighter injured

By Talia Naquin
 3 days ago

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Akron Fire Department and Summit County Medical Examiner are investigating the deaths of two people in a house fire.

The fire broke out around 10 a.m. in the 600 block of Carpenter St.

Search for victims continues after multiple explosions at Cleveland auto shop

According to the Akron Fire Department, the house was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived. A woman who was outside the home told them there were two people trapped inside.

Firefighters rescued the two people from the home, a man and a woman, but were unable to revive them. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

A firefighter was hurt fighting the flames. The firefighter’s injuries are described as non-life-threatening.

