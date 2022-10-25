Read full article on original website
With charges reduced, couple gets time served in heist
A boyfriend and girlfriend who were accused of conspiring in the gunpoint robbery of an acquaintance outside the Manchester Walmart have pleaded guilty to sharply reduced charges and received prison terms that they have already completed, with credit for time they spent in jail unable to post bond. DEFENDANTS: Angel...
Bristol Press
No charges filed directly related to Southington homicide; suspect with 'possible connection' free from custody
SOUTHINGTON – No charges have been filed directly related to a homicide in Southington early Thursday, while a man with a possible connection remains free from custody after being arrested on a firearm charge. The death of Waterbury resident Jose Principe was ruled a homicide Thursday afternoon after he...
Torrington Man Charged With Assaulting 5 Officers, Including From FBI, With His Car
A Connecticut man has been charged with assaulting five officers, including from the FBI, with his car in Fairfield County. Litchfield County resident Dennis Lee Waiter, age 32, of Torrington, was arrested on Thursday, Oct. 27 for the Tuesday, June 15, 2021 incident in Bridgeport, said US Attorney for the District of Connecticut Vanessa Avery.
Bristol Press
Southington man who owns, operates tow truck companies in Bristol, Plainville pleads not guilty to insurance fraud
A man who owns and manages tow truck companies in Bristol and Plainville has pleaded not guilty to allegations that he committed insurance fraud by appropriating tens of thousands of dollars in overcharges. Christopher Pio, 52, of 68 Brightwood Lane, Southington, has pleaded not guilty to two counts each of...
Norwich man gets sentenced to 60 years — again — for fatally stabbing woman and stuffing her body in closet
NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — A Norwich man will spend 60 years in prison after being sentenced for the second time for stabbing a woman to death in 2015 and hiding her body in a closet. Jean Jacques, 48, was sentenced Wednesday, according to New London States Attorney Paul Narducci. Jacques was found guilty in June […]
Bristol Press
Bristol woman who police say punched Bristol Hospital nurse no longer faces charges
BRISTOL - A city woman no longer faces charges after police said she assaulted a nurse and another hospital employee in 2019. Noella Morin, 69, of Sheila Court, received a dismissal on two pending cases during a hearing this week in New Britain Superior Court. This comes after she was...
Man arrested for robbing Vernon Subway
Police received information that the robber drove a grey Toyota Siena. Police located the vehicle and the driver, Justin Richard, 38, of South Windsor. Detectives interviewed Richard and they said he confessed to his involvement in the case.
Bristol Press
Bristol man who accidentally fired gun into upstairs apartment applies for diversionary program
BRISTOL – A Bristol man facing charges for allegedly firing a gun into his own ceiling accidentally has applied for a program that could spare him prosecution. Kevin Fancy, 29, of 330 Queen St., filed an application for a diversionary program this week in New Britain Superior Court. He could learn on his next court date – on Dec. 13 – if a judge feels the program is an appropriate disposition to the case.
South Windsor man charged after bringing illegal guns, ammunition to work
SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. — A South Windsor man has been for being in possession of illegal firearms and ammo on Saturday following a domestic violence investigation. Mike Ortiz-Morales, 34, was the suspect charged. Police said on Saturday, October 22 at approximately 9 a.m., officers responded to the Marriott hotel...
South Windsor man charged in Vernon Subway robbery
VERNON — A South Windsor man was charged Thursday with robbing a Subway restaurant on Hartford Turnpike on Wednesday. Justin Richard, 38, was charged with first-degree robbery, fifth-degree larceny, and second-degree breach of peace. He was held in lieu of a $250,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Rockville Superior Court on Friday.
Police investigating double shooting in Waterbury
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Waterbury police are investigating a double shooting on Friday afternoon. According to police, around 12:19 p.m., officers responded to Knollwood Circle for the reports of shots fired. When officers were on the scene, they were contacted by a local hospital about gunshot victims arriving. Police said a 33-year-old man was brought […]
New Haven police make arrest in 2019 stabbing death of 66-year-old man
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 38-year-old woman is facing charges three years after a 66-year-old man was fatally stabbed in New Haven. Harris Clark was found dead in September 2019 on Sherman Avenue. This week, Marquita Johnson, who lives in that area, was charged with murder. Police said it is not clear if the […]
Eyewitness News
Police: Man shot in head following road rage incident
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A 23-year-old man was shot in the head during what Hartford police described as a road rage incident. Police confirmed the identity of the victim as Manuel Rodriguez. They said a suspect intentionally drove into Rodriguez’s vehicle in the area of Hillside Avenue on Thursday.
Enfield man charged with calling Black teen racial slur, threatening to shoot him
An Enfield man is now facing charges after police said he used a racial slur and threatened to shoot a 14-year-old Black boy who was fundraising for his football team.
Hartford driver shot dead
A 23-year-old driver has been shot and killed in Hartford after police say he chased a vehicle that had hit his car and then sped off before a passenger got out and opened fire.
Hartford Marriott worker found with guns
A Hartford Marriott worker was found with AK 47, an untraceable ghost gun and several magazines of ammunition to clip into both of the weapons
Southington's first homicide in several years remains under investigation
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — Waterbury man was killed after Southington police said their car crashed into a utility pole early Thursday morning. First responders found a gunshot wound in the victim's back, and the incident is now being investigated as a homicide. Another man from Meriden is now facing charges...
Cheshire man arrested amid animal cruelty investigation
CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — A man from Cheshire was arrested after violating conditions of release stemming from an animal cruelty investigation. Cheshire police responded to a home on Edith Place in October 2021 after receiving a tip from a concerned neighbor who believed that 23-year-old Philip Lin might be running a puppy mill. Over the […]
Man sentenced for living under stolen identity for 20 years
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — A St. Lucia citizen residing in Bridgeport was sentenced to nine months in prison, already served, on Tuesday after allegedly acquiring federal documents under an assumed identity. Adrian Joseph, 55, has been living under an assumed identity for approximately 20 years, according to court documents. With...
Accused killer arraigned in Bridgeport shooting; arrest warrant details investigation
Joseph Dejesus, 38, whose previous legal name was Joseph Reyes, went before a judge on several charges including murder in the death of Dominique Jones, 29.
