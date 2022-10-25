ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, CT

Journal Inquirer

With charges reduced, couple gets time served in heist

A boyfriend and girlfriend who were accused of conspiring in the gunpoint robbery of an acquaintance outside the Manchester Walmart have pleaded guilty to sharply reduced charges and received prison terms that they have already completed, with credit for time they spent in jail unable to post bond. DEFENDANTS: Angel...
NORWICH, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol man who accidentally fired gun into upstairs apartment applies for diversionary program

BRISTOL – A Bristol man facing charges for allegedly firing a gun into his own ceiling accidentally has applied for a program that could spare him prosecution. Kevin Fancy, 29, of 330 Queen St., filed an application for a diversionary program this week in New Britain Superior Court. He could learn on his next court date – on Dec. 13 – if a judge feels the program is an appropriate disposition to the case.
BRISTOL, CT
Journal Inquirer

South Windsor man charged in Vernon Subway robbery

VERNON — A South Windsor man was charged Thursday with robbing a Subway restaurant on Hartford Turnpike on Wednesday. Justin Richard, 38, was charged with first-degree robbery, fifth-degree larceny, and second-degree breach of peace. He was held in lieu of a $250,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Rockville Superior Court on Friday.
VERNON, CT
WTNH

Police investigating double shooting in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Waterbury police are investigating a double shooting on Friday afternoon. According to police, around 12:19 p.m., officers responded to Knollwood Circle for the reports of shots fired. When officers were on the scene, they were contacted by a local hospital about gunshot victims arriving. Police said a 33-year-old man was brought […]
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Police: Man shot in head following road rage incident

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A 23-year-old man was shot in the head during what Hartford police described as a road rage incident. Police confirmed the identity of the victim as Manuel Rodriguez. They said a suspect intentionally drove into Rodriguez’s vehicle in the area of Hillside Avenue on Thursday.
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Cheshire man arrested amid animal cruelty investigation

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — A man from Cheshire was arrested after violating conditions of release stemming from an animal cruelty investigation. Cheshire police responded to a home on Edith Place in October 2021 after receiving a tip from a concerned neighbor who believed that 23-year-old Philip Lin might be running a puppy mill. Over the […]
CHESHIRE, CT
FOX 61

Man sentenced for living under stolen identity for 20 years

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — A St. Lucia citizen residing in Bridgeport was sentenced to nine months in prison, already served, on Tuesday after allegedly acquiring federal documents under an assumed identity. Adrian Joseph, 55, has been living under an assumed identity for approximately 20 years, according to court documents. With...
BRIDGEPORT, CT

