'Fleishman is in Trouble' trailer: Jesse Eisenberg, Claire Danes star in FX adaptation

By Annie Martin
 3 days ago

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- FX is giving a glimpse of the new series Fleishman is in Trouble .

Jesse Eisenberg stars in a TV adaptation of "Fleishman is in Trouble." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI

The network shared a trailer for the comedy-drama series Tuesday featuring Jesse Eisenberg and Claire Danes .

Fleishman is in Trouble is based on the Taffy Brodesser-Akner novel of the same name. Brodesser-Akner wrote and created the show and serves as an executive producer.

The new series follows Toby Fleishman (Eisenberg), a 40-something doctor whose ex-wife, Rachel (Danes), disappears without a trace after their divorce.

Lizzy Caplan and Adam Brody co-star as Toby's friends Libby and Seth.

" Fleishman is in Trouble is the story of a recently divorced 41-year-old Toby Fleishman, who dives into the brave new world of app-based dating with the kind of success he never had dating in his youth. But just at the start of his first summer of sexual freedom, his ex-wife disappears, leaving him with the kids and no hint of where she is or whether she plans to return," an official description reads.

Fleishman is in the Trouble will have a two-episode premiere Nov. 17 on FX on Hulu.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

