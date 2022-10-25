Matt Pitzer says he will not seek reelection to Columbia City Council

Matt Pitzer will not seek a third term on the Columbia City Council, he announced Monday.

Pitzer, who represents the Fifth Ward, said in a statement he has delivered on his "commitments to prudent financial management and prioritizing public safety and infrastructure needs."

"I believe the ward will be best served by fresh energy and fresh ideas," he said.

Pitzer first was elected in 2017 and ran unopposed in 2020.

"I ran for office because the city was facing significant questions about its financial position and budgeting," Pitzer said. "I leave the city in its strongest-ever financial position and poised to make continued meaningful investments in the public's highest priorities."

Pitzer is a chartered financial analyst and senior portfolio manager for Shelter Insurance Co. Prior to serving on the council, Pitzer was on the city's Police Retirement Board, and was finance chair and board member of the Missouri Humanities Council.

His announcement highlighted infrastructure investments he has helped secure for the Fifth Ward while on the council. This included the expansion of Nifong Boulevard, intersection improvements and future upgrades to Sinclair Road.

"The only thing that gave me pause in this decision is knowing how much the city needs continuity and institutional knowledge at this time," Pitzer said. "However, Mayor Barbara Buffaloe already has shown in her short tenure the strong leadership that will allow Columbia to continue to grow and prosper."

Other achievements during his tenure that he noted included the ongoing construction of Columbia Fire Station 11.

He also created the city's first-ever internal audit policy, which was approved.

Pitzer's departure will mark a continued period of turnover in city leadership. Five of the seven council members (including the mayor) are in their first term, and this is the first full year for city manager De'Carlon Seewood.

No one had filed yet Tuesday morning for the Fifth Ward or First Ward city council positions, which are up for election next year, said Sheela Amin, Columbia city clerk. Tuesday was the first possible day of filing for the April 4, 2023, election, with the filing deadline in the second week of January. Pat Fowler holds the First Ward seat.