ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Judge rules Utah redistricting lawsuit can move forward

By Bridger Beal-Cvetko
Deseret News
Deseret News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20fQ9H_0im5H0CL00
Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

A lawsuit asking the courts to overturn Utah's new congressional map will move forward, after a judge on Monday denied several motions to dismiss the case by the Utah Legislature .

The lawsuit was filed in March in Utah's 3rd Judicial District Court by the League of Women Voters and Mormon Women for Ethical Government. It alleges that the map approved by the Utah Legislature last year represents an "extreme partisan gerrymander" that undermines Utahns' constitutional rights to meaningfully participate in elections.

The defendants filed several motions to dismiss the lawsuit in May, and their attorney argued in August that the proper forum to decide the issue is the political forum — through the Legislature and voters — rather than the courts.

Utah Sen. Scott Sandall, R-Tremonton, House Speaker Brad Wilson, R-Kaysville, Senate President Stuart Adams, R-Layton, and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson are among the defendants named in the lawsuit.

Judge Dianna M. Gibson on Monday denied the defendants' motions to dismiss four counts in the lawsuit, while granting the motion to dismiss the count of unauthorized repeal of Proposition 4 — a 2018 ballot initiative that created Utah's Independent Redistricting Commission tasked with drawing the next set of political boundaries.

Under the ruling, the lawsuit will continue with counts of violating the Free Elections Clause, equal protection rights, free speech and association rights, and affirmative rights to vote.

Related

Gibson also rejected motions to dismiss the "complaint for lack of subject matter jurisdiction" and to remove Sandall, Wilson, Adams and the Legislative Redistricting Committee as defendants.

"This decision means Utahns will finally and officially get their day in court, in spite of exhaustive attempts to delay justice," said Katie Wright, executive director of Better Boundaries, which sponsored Proposition 4 in 2018, in a statement. "The extreme and egregious gerrymandering passed by our state Legislature will be on display when the court hears this case."

"We are committed to the majority of Utah voters who demanded gerrymandering reform in 2018 and to the brave plaintiffs who reject having their voice and vote diluted by unfair maps," she continued. "We continue to fight for transparency and accountability from our elected officials. We look forward to the day when Utah voters can finally pick their own politicians, not the other way around."

Mormon Women for Ethical Government also celebrated the ruling. Communications specialist Laura Lewis Eyi said the group is "confident in our legal argument" and said they "look forward to moving forward with our case in court."

"MWEG is dedicated to the idea that each of us has both the right and the responsibility to participate in government," said Wendy Dennehy, senior director of advocacy, voting rights and ethics. "To do that, we need every vote to matter. Everything flows from that. We hope this litigation will make it possible for all Utahns to be able to cast votes that matter and are so glad that Judge Gibson is ruling in our favor."

Comments / 0

Related
Law & Crime

D.C. Bar Regulators Object to Rudy Giuliani’s Plan to Call Conservative Lawyers and 2020 Election Deniers to His Defense

Washington, D.C. attorney conduct regulators on Tuesday objected to Rudy Giuliani’s plans to call a lengthy list of conservative attorneys and 2020 election deniers as witnesses at an upcoming hearing that will probe whether Giuliani should keep his law license. As Law&Crime previously reported, Giuliani’s attorneys recently propagated a...
WASHINGTON, DC
Slate

The Supreme Court Is Headed for a Self-Imposed Voting Caseload Disaster

On Dec. 7, the Supreme Court will hear oral argument in Moore v. Harper, a radical case on the fate of the so-called “independent state legislature” theory which could end the ability of state courts to interpret their own state’s election laws as applied to federal elections, thereby closing their doors to a wide swath of voting rights suits. Although there are many persuasive arguments against the ISL theory—including that it is inconsistent with the text, history, and precedent of interpreting the U.S. Constitution—we have argued in a just-filed amicus brief that there’s a self-interested reason for the Supreme Court to reject the ISL argument as well: It will lead to a flood of new federal litigation that will undermine voter confidence in elections, harm the legitimacy of the courts, and pave the way for potential election subversion.
Rolling Stone

Bernie Sanders Is Once Again Asking His Party to Stop Screwing Up the Midterms

On Thursday, Bernie Sanders will hit the campaign trail to make his closing midterm pitch. He’ll go to states like Wisconsin, Nevada, and Pennsylvania — “to places where we think we could have the most impact,” he says. He’ll go to congressional districts where his party has given up, like South Texas. He’ll campaign on behalf of Senate candidates who aren’t planning on appearing alongside him. He’s going because, in the eyes of the 81-year-old progressive senator, his party is blowing its chance at midterms success. Democrats are letting Republicans win the messaging war on the economy — even though, as...
WISCONSIN STATE
Deseret News

Republican Rep. Liz Cheney endorses Democratic congressional candidate for the first time

Republican Rep. Liz Cheney endorsed Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin in Michigan’s congressional race. According to The Washington Post, this is the Wyoming representative’s first public endorsement of a Democrat. Cheney, who has criticized former president Donald Trump and the Republican Party, has broken from the GOP before, but this endorsement is a first from her.
MICHIGAN STATE
Salon

"The future the GOP wants for all of America": Texas gun law unleashes deadly mayhem

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. These are just some of the ways critics are describing Texas' new law allowing people to carry handguns in public without a permit—a Republican achievement that many local officials say has already led to a spike in spontaneous shootings in highly populated parts of the state.
TEXAS STATE
Mother Jones

The GOP’s Plan for Attracting Young Voters Is the Same As Its Plan for Attracting Old Voters

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Senior Pastor Steve Riggle had some advice for the hundreds of young conservatives who had gathered at Grace Woodlands Church outside of Houston in September, as part of the fourth annual Texas Youth Summit: “You are the hope of the future of this nation,” he said. With “so much stuff going on that it’s not true,” their generation’s obligation was “to find the truth and stand with that.” Participants between the ages of 12 and 26 were granted free admission while their grown-up chaperones could purchase tickets that went for up to a few thousand dollars to listen to some versions of said truth from a who’s who of conservative luminaries, such as Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, (who was indicted for felony securities fraud in 2015 and who recently attempted to avoid a subpoena), conservative commentator Candace Owens, Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, (who had been investigated for alleged sex trafficking), Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.), and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.). The goal, as the website suggests, was to train a legion of students to promote Judeo-Christian principles and American Exceptionalism thus “empowering youth to be catalysts to win the Culture War.” If they showed up to vote and spread the message, the speakers promised that a “red wave” in the November elections was all but certain.
FLORIDA STATE
Mother Jones

Four Years After the Tree of Life Massacre, Trump Continues to Stoke Anti-Immigrant Hate

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Four years ago today, a heavily armed man went into the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and opened fire, murdering 11 people and injuring at least 6 others in one of the worst anti-Semitic attacks in American history. The accused perpetrator, 46-year-old Robert Bowers, was fixated specifically on HIAS, a Jewish organization that helps immigrant refugees in the United States. Prior to the massacre, Bowers allegedly posted multiple comments on social media referring to “caravans of migrant invaders,” a false specter that had been heavily hyped by President Trump and his allies at Fox News. “HIAS likes to bring invaders in that kill our people,” Bowers wrote on Gab, a hub for far-right hate. “I can’t sit by and watch my people get slaughtered. Screw your optics, I’m going in.” (Bowers pleaded not guilty to murder and hate-crime charges and is scheduled to go on trial next year.)
PITTSBURGH, PA
Deseret News

Deseret News

Salt Lake City, UT
45K+
Followers
29K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The Deseret News is the longest-running news organization in Utah and the state’s oldest continuously operating business.

 https://www.deseret.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy