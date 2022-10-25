ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washoe County, NV

Update: Washoe County ballots not missing — they're still in the mail

By Mark Robison, Reno Gazette Journal
Reno-Gazette Journal
Reno-Gazette Journal
 3 days ago

Updated at 1:55 p.m. Oct. 25 to correct the registrar's email address.

General election ballots have not yet reached many voters, but Washoe County asks for patience — they are on the way.

Also, some people have forgotten that they opted out of receiving mail-in ballots.

Reno reader Carol Parkhurst emailed the RGJ to say she and her partner had not received their regular ballots yet.

“I learned that quite a few people have not received ballots,” Parkhurst wrote. “Is this something that can be investigated?”

Jaime Rodriguez, interim Washoe County registrar of voters’ office, recorded a quick video Tuesday morning to address the issue.

“We’re definitely getting a lot of calls from people who still have not” received their ballots, she said. “We do appreciate that voters are concerned about having not received them yet, but there is still time for those to be received.”

Ballots were sent to the Vassar Street post office in Reno on Oct. 18, county spokesperson Bethany Drysdale said.

The U.S. Postal Service then has to accept, sort, distribute to regional post offices, and deliver them.

“With 280,000 ballots for Washoe County alone – Vassar also receives ballots for other counties – it was an extremely heavy volume of mail to sort,” county spokesperson Bethany Drysdale said in an email. “They have to stagger the deliveries. Can you imagine letter-carriers putting all those ballots in their trucks in one day?”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JLzIt_0im5GxDK00

The farther out you live, the more mail stops it takes before your ballot will get to you, Rodriguez said.

The county recommends that voters who have not received their ballot should first check their registration and make sure that everything is correct and does not need to be updated. To do this, go to washoecounty.gov/voters, hover over the “Voter Registration” link at the top and select “ Check My Voter Registration ” from the dropdown menu.

“We have also received calls from concerned voters who forgot that they actually opted out of mail-in ballots,” Drysdale said.

Rodriguez said this has happened “a lot.”

Reno City Council candidate Meghan Ebert said the county’s website for her ballot status shows it being mailed Oct. 22, three days after the mail deadline in Nevada Revised Statutes.

This is not a violation of state law, according to Drysdale.

“They were delivered to the post office by the mandated deadline – a day early, actually,” she said. “When they actually get into the mail stream and into a mail truck is not mandated and does not indicate a violation of NRS.”

Tuesday Oct. 25 is the deadline to request a new mail-in ballot to be mailed to you.

“But if your registration is correct, we do not recommend this,” Drysdale said. “These new ballots will be mailed from the printer in Washington, just adding to the amount of time it will take to receive it.”

Early voting is available for those who want to vote in person before Election Day at about two dozen vote centers.

Election Day is Nov. 8, and mail-in ballots must be postmarked by then.

Starting Wednesday, voters can pick up a mail ballot in person at the registrar of voters’ office, Drysdale said.

If you have questions or concerns about your ballot, you can email the registrar’s office at electionsdepartment@washoecounty.gov or call 775-328-3670.

Original story:

Some areas of Washoe County have not received mail-in ballots yet, even though early voting started Saturday.

“A lot of people in my ward are not receiving their ballots,” Meghan Ebert texted the RGJ on Monday night. Ebert is a Reno City Council candidate in Ward 4 covering the North Valleys and other areas north of the McCarran loop.

“There are a lot of people talking about it on” Nextdoor, she added, referring to the neighborhood-level social media platform.

Washoe County spokesperson Bethany Drysdale confirmed the issue Tuesday.

“Yes, we’re receiving calls about this,” she said. “We’re directing people to go online and check their registration status and make sure their address and information is correct. Voters can also vote in person without their mail ballot.”

Regarding the reason for the delay, Drysdale said the county wasn’t sure but that it could just be slow mail delivery.

“If someone is really concerned and doesn’t want to wait, they should contact us for a new ballot or they should vote in person.”

Four errors were found on sample ballots that required the general election ballots to be reprinted. The errors included a contest missing, a candidate left off, a race that was included that shouldn't have been, and a name misspelling.

The statutory deadline to mail the general election mail-in ballots was Oct. 19.

Drysdale said the county met this deadline.

“They actually hit the post office on the 18th,” she said of the ballots, “but I can’t say for sure that they went out that day or the 19th or how long the postal service takes.”

To check if your voter information is correct, you can go to washoecounty.gov/voters and hover over the “Voter Registration” link at the top and select “ Check My Voter Registration ” from the dropdown menu.

Mark Robison covers local government for the Reno Gazette-Journal, as well as writes Fact Checker and Ask the RGJ articles. His position is supported by donations and grants. Because of this, the journalism he creates is free for all to read. If you'd like to see more articles like this, please consider sharing this article or giving through PayPal 100% of donations go to Mark's wages.

Subscribe to Mark's Greater Reno weekly newsletter here . Follow him @GreaterReno , Facebook.com/GreaterReno , and Instagram.com/GreaterRenoRGJ .

This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette Journal: Update: Washoe County ballots not missing — they're still in the mail

Comments / 4

Related
2news.com

List of Nevada Day Closures

- Most Washoe County offices will be closed Friday, Oct. 28, in observance of Nevada Day. * Administrative offices at the Washoe County Complex: 1001 E. Ninth Street, Reno. * All Washoe County Libraries. Book drops and online services will remain available. The Sierra View Library and book drop will remain closed for renovations. Access library hours and online services at www.washoecountylibrary.us. Vote centers located in libraries will be open.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
Record-Courier

The Oct. 27, 2022, R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — The driver of what was reported as a window-cleaning van led deputies on a 90 mph chase north on Highway 50 from Skyland to Glenbrook Canyon where it ended in a crash around 6 p.m. Wednesday. Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating. There was not report of injury.
MINDEN, NV
Nevada Appeal

2022 Nevada Day Parade Lineup

4. Washoe County Sheriff’s Office — DUI Task Force. 13. Truckee Meadows Community College (Fire Dept) 24. UNR Pride of the Sierra Wolf Pack Marching Band. 40. Disabled American Veterans Chapter 7 Carson City. 41. PCC Structurals. 42. Lieutenant Governor Lisa Cano-Burkhead and the Foothill High School Marching...
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Reno City Council Ward 2: Duerr vs Kenny

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Early voting continues and who will represent Reno City Council Ward 2 is in question. In her bid for a third term, Naomi Duerr faces first-time candidate Jay Kenny. In what would be her final term on the council, Duerr wants to finish projects such as...
RENO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Nevada hunters generate millions in economic impact

RENO – A new study by researchers at the University of Nevada, Reno documents that hunting generates millions of dollars in economic impact in Nevada, especially in rural communities where wildlife is plentiful, including Elko, White Pine and Lincoln counties. The study, led by researchers in the University’s Department...
NEVADA STATE
kunr.org

Breaking down responses to KUNR’s candidate surveys on the environment

KUNR put together an environmental survey for candidates running for city council or mayor in Reno or Sparks and commissioner in Washoe County based on questions submitted by the community. KUNR’s Natalie Van Hoozer and Shelby Herbert sat down with Lucia Starbuck to discuss what people running for office had...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Local voters receive confusing texts

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Many voters are receiving texts asking them to return their ballots immediately and are left to worry there’s something wrong. The text is simple. Referring to the recipient by address, it advises them to return the ballot as soon as possible. Viewed with the most positive spin, it is a timely reminder to fill out your ballot and send or take it to a collection box. Nothing wrong with that, in fact, there’s nothing illegal about the text.
KOLO TV Reno

Spread the Word Nevada Adopts Sparks School

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A big moment this week for students at Kate Smith Elementary School in Sparks. Spread the Word Nevada announced it was adopting the school and on Wednesday. the cafeteria was turned into “book heaven.” Hundreds of books were spread out among the tables, just waiting for the kids to choose them.
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

4 Reno residents arrested on fraud charges

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Four Reno residents part of the Northern Nevada Repeat Offender Program have been arrested on fraud related crimes in a joint investigation with the FBI. 32-year-old Tehki Bill: Bill was arrested on four counts of possession of a forged instrument, four counts of attempted utter fictitious bill, four counts of attempting to obtain money under false pretenses, identity theft, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a forgery lab.
RENO, NV
Nevada Appeal

Nevada Day events 2022

Nevada State Railroad Museum will be offering free admission on Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. As a special Nevada Day Weekend treat, the museum will be operating the McKeen Motor Car; fares are $8 for ages 12 and over, $4 for ages 4-11 and museum members, and free for ages 3 and under.
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Bernie Sanders to visit Reno to rally for Dems; Laxalt to host Gabbard in Vegas

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Two-time presidential candidate Bernie Sanders will be in Reno on Oct. 28 to rally youth voters ahead of the midterm elections. The rally will be held at Reno High School from noon to 2:00 p.m. He will be the guest speaker for groups called NextGen America and MoveOn Political Action, a pair of progressive advocacy groups.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada collecting Thanksgiving donations

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada (CCNN) and the Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows (BGCTM) are teaming up for a Thanksgiving food basket drive for families in need. The Dolan Auto Group bought all of the turkeys for the baskets. The organizations are asking for...
RENO, NV
luxury-houses.net

Asking for $15.9 Million, This Stunning Historic Mansion in Reno has been Meticulously Restored with Finest Materials and Craftsmanship

631 California Avenue Home in Reno, Nevada for Sale. 631 California Avenue, Reno, Nevada is a historic mansion has been meticulously restored using only the finest materials and craftsmanship boasting panoramic views of Downtown Reno, and surrounding Mountains. This Reno, Nevada offers 8 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms with nearly 18,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 631 California Avenue, please contact Donna Spear (Phone: 775-691-7947) & Katrine Watson (Phone: 530-582-0722) at Chase International for full support and perfect service.
RENO, NV
KCRA.com

19-year-old from Lodi hospitalized after Reno fraternity party

RENO, Nev. — A 19-year-old from Lodi is in the hospital after a fraternity party at the University of Nevada, Reno. Sources told KCRA 3 on Thursday the teen was hospitalized after a binge drinking event for prospective members of a fraternity not recognized by the university. It's unclear...
RENO, NV
Reno-Gazette Journal

Reno-Gazette Journal

1K+
Followers
701
Post
333K+
Views
ABOUT

Reno Gazette-Journal | Reno news, community, entertainment, yellow pages and classifieds

 https://rgj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy