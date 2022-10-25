Update: Washoe County ballots not missing — they're still in the mail

Updated at 1:55 p.m. Oct. 25 to correct the registrar's email address.

General election ballots have not yet reached many voters, but Washoe County asks for patience — they are on the way.

Also, some people have forgotten that they opted out of receiving mail-in ballots.

Reno reader Carol Parkhurst emailed the RGJ to say she and her partner had not received their regular ballots yet.

“I learned that quite a few people have not received ballots,” Parkhurst wrote. “Is this something that can be investigated?”

Jaime Rodriguez, interim Washoe County registrar of voters’ office, recorded a quick video Tuesday morning to address the issue.

“We’re definitely getting a lot of calls from people who still have not” received their ballots, she said. “We do appreciate that voters are concerned about having not received them yet, but there is still time for those to be received.”

Ballots were sent to the Vassar Street post office in Reno on Oct. 18, county spokesperson Bethany Drysdale said.

The U.S. Postal Service then has to accept, sort, distribute to regional post offices, and deliver them.

“With 280,000 ballots for Washoe County alone – Vassar also receives ballots for other counties – it was an extremely heavy volume of mail to sort,” county spokesperson Bethany Drysdale said in an email. “They have to stagger the deliveries. Can you imagine letter-carriers putting all those ballots in their trucks in one day?”

The farther out you live, the more mail stops it takes before your ballot will get to you, Rodriguez said.

The county recommends that voters who have not received their ballot should first check their registration and make sure that everything is correct and does not need to be updated. To do this, go to washoecounty.gov/voters, hover over the “Voter Registration” link at the top and select “ Check My Voter Registration ” from the dropdown menu.

“We have also received calls from concerned voters who forgot that they actually opted out of mail-in ballots,” Drysdale said.

Rodriguez said this has happened “a lot.”

Reno City Council candidate Meghan Ebert said the county’s website for her ballot status shows it being mailed Oct. 22, three days after the mail deadline in Nevada Revised Statutes.

This is not a violation of state law, according to Drysdale.

“They were delivered to the post office by the mandated deadline – a day early, actually,” she said. “When they actually get into the mail stream and into a mail truck is not mandated and does not indicate a violation of NRS.”

Tuesday Oct. 25 is the deadline to request a new mail-in ballot to be mailed to you.

“But if your registration is correct, we do not recommend this,” Drysdale said. “These new ballots will be mailed from the printer in Washington, just adding to the amount of time it will take to receive it.”

Early voting is available for those who want to vote in person before Election Day at about two dozen vote centers.

Election Day is Nov. 8, and mail-in ballots must be postmarked by then.

Starting Wednesday, voters can pick up a mail ballot in person at the registrar of voters’ office, Drysdale said.

If you have questions or concerns about your ballot, you can email the registrar’s office at electionsdepartment@washoecounty.gov or call 775-328-3670.

Original story:

Some areas of Washoe County have not received mail-in ballots yet, even though early voting started Saturday.

“A lot of people in my ward are not receiving their ballots,” Meghan Ebert texted the RGJ on Monday night. Ebert is a Reno City Council candidate in Ward 4 covering the North Valleys and other areas north of the McCarran loop.

“There are a lot of people talking about it on” Nextdoor, she added, referring to the neighborhood-level social media platform.

Washoe County spokesperson Bethany Drysdale confirmed the issue Tuesday.

“Yes, we’re receiving calls about this,” she said. “We’re directing people to go online and check their registration status and make sure their address and information is correct. Voters can also vote in person without their mail ballot.”

Regarding the reason for the delay, Drysdale said the county wasn’t sure but that it could just be slow mail delivery.

“If someone is really concerned and doesn’t want to wait, they should contact us for a new ballot or they should vote in person.”

Four errors were found on sample ballots that required the general election ballots to be reprinted. The errors included a contest missing, a candidate left off, a race that was included that shouldn't have been, and a name misspelling.

The statutory deadline to mail the general election mail-in ballots was Oct. 19.

Drysdale said the county met this deadline.

“They actually hit the post office on the 18th,” she said of the ballots, “but I can’t say for sure that they went out that day or the 19th or how long the postal service takes.”

To check if your voter information is correct, you can go to washoecounty.gov/voters and hover over the “Voter Registration” link at the top and select “ Check My Voter Registration ” from the dropdown menu.

Mark Robison covers local government for the Reno Gazette-Journal, as well as writes Fact Checker and Ask the RGJ articles. His position is supported by donations and grants. Because of this, the journalism he creates is free for all to read. If you'd like to see more articles like this, please consider sharing this article or giving through PayPal — 100% of donations go to Mark's wages.

Subscribe to Mark's Greater Reno weekly newsletter here . Follow him @GreaterReno , Facebook.com/GreaterReno , and Instagram.com/GreaterRenoRGJ .

This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette Journal: Update: Washoe County ballots not missing — they're still in the mail