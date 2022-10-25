ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GlobalGrind

LeBron & Savannah James Celebrate Zhuri James’ 8th Birthday In Sweet Social Media Posts

By Sammy Approved
GlobalGrind
GlobalGrind
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ElR6m_0im5Gsnh00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pcF2W_0im5Gsnh00

Source: Albert L. Ortega / Getty

The James family celebrates the youngest of the crew Zhuri James’ birthday over the weekend. LeBron and Savannah James’ beautiful daughter is not so tiny anymore. Zhuri turned 8 years old on Oct. 22nd and her parents shared their well wishes to their forever baby girl on social media.

This year we are sure the James gang celebrated the baby of the family in a special way. They haven’t posted about the festivities, but both of Zhuri’s parents shared their love and adoration for her online.

Savannah shared a series of photos of Zhuri throughout the years, leading with the most fabulous of them all. Zhuri is laid out in the pool with her shades on and her feet up, and as she should! Savannah says, “Happy Birthday to the baby of the James Gang!!!!! @allthingszhuri The girl is 8⃣ today!!! .”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by @mrs_savannahrj

Absolutely adorable! Her dad posted a beautiful photo with his baby girl on his knee. The two are matching in tan overalls and Timbs. The post he shared says, “Happy Birthday my beautiful Princess of the Kingdom @allthingszhuri !! Daddy’s Lil Girl !! I love you, love you love you love you love you!! To infinity and beyond!”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by (@kingjames)

Last year, Zhuri had a full movie night celebration with friends and family in their backyard. They posted photos of the set up and a 7 year old Zhuri enjoying The Adams Family 2. She’s cozied up with her custom blanket and popcorn, getting to the check like her daddy with a sponsored post. We love to see it.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Zhuri Nova James (@allthingszhuri)

We’ll update you guys on how the beautiful Miss Zhuri turned up this year. Happy Birthday, Zhuri James!

Comments / 4

Related
People

Nia Long Shares Smiley Selfie with Sons Kez and Massai amid Ime Udoka Cheating Scandal

Nia Long can be seen smiling alongside sons Kez, 10, and Massai, 21, in the first photo she has posted of herself since the scandal broke Nia Long is enjoying time with her boys. On Sunday, the actress shared a sweet selfie alongside her two sons, 10-year-old Kez Sunday and 21-year-old son Massai Dorsey II. Long captioned the photo — where she smiles as she leans into Kez, who sticks his tongue out next to Massai — with a simple black heart. The photo is the first that the Fatal...
blavity.com

Podcaster Reveals New Details About How LeBron James Allegedly Cheats On His Wife Savannah

On the court, LeBron James is a 4× NBA champion and undeniably one of the best at the game of basketball. Off the court, James is touted as an amazing father of three and a devoted husband to his wife of nine years, Savannah James. However, according to podcast host Sofia Franklyn, the billion dollar baller may not be as committed to his marriage as he portrays.
Mary Duncan

New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
SheKnows

Another Baby Royal? Kate Middleton Reportedly Convinced Prince William to Try for One More

Baby fever is in the air, and Kate Middleton seems to have caught it! After visiting newborn babies and their parents at a hospital earlier this month, the Princess of Wales got to cuddle a sweet little one as she looked on longingly, and well, we wondered if it would spark an interest to try for another baby. Now, a source says she has reportedly convinced her husband Prince William to try for one more — and please, please let it be true! “Kate has been talking about wanting another baby for a while now,” an insider told Us Weekly today....
HollywoodLife

Queen Latifah & Son, 3, Seen In 1st Photos As They Hold Hands On Shopping Trip

Queen Latifah was photographed for the first time in public with her toddler son! The Equalizer star, 52, was beaming in Los Angeles on Saturday (October 8) as she enjoyed an afternoon of retail therapy with the adorable toddler she reportedly shares with her longtime partner Eboni Nichols. Dressed in an ultra casual ensemble of a tee, shorts, sneakers and a baseball cap, Latifah looked to be on cloud nine as she held the hand of her boy, who was too cute in his monster truck shirt.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Us Weekly

Kim Kardashian’s Daughter North Wishes Her a Happy Birthday With Sweet Video: Watch

So sweet! Kim Kardashian started off her birthday festivities by creating a special video for herself with help from her 9-year-old daughter, North. The mother-daughter duo took to TikTok on Thursday, October 20, to share a clip that they created to ring in Kardashian’s 42nd birthday. “Moms birthday TikTok 🥳,” the reality star’s eldest child captioned a short video of the pair lip-syncing to “Remember” by Becky Hill and David Guetta.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RadarOnline

Wendy Williams Shows Up At Pal's Home 'Looking For People To Party With' In Bizarre First Outing After Rehab

Wendy Williams has been accused of showing up at her friend's home "looking for people to party with" after spending three months in rehab for alcoholism. The same day it was revealed the former talk show host, 58, had left rehab, Wendy rocked up to a pal's place in New York City "looking to party," RadarOnline.com has learned. A photo seen by this website showed Wendy at an apartment surrounded by four men during the intimate gathering on October 19, but insiders claimed her drop-by caused concern. "Wendy came out totally by herself," a source revealed, adding, "She was looking...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Parade

Janet Jackson Shares Rare Photo with 'Beautiful Niece' Paris Jackson

Janet Jackson caught up with her niece, Paris Jackson, over the weekend!. The singer shared a gorgeous snap alongside her late brother's daughter on Instagram on Sunday. In the photo, Janet donned a white dress shirt under a gray suit jacket with a tie and black pants. She wore her hair in a tall bun accessorized with a cute red, white, and blue bow.
HelloBeautiful

Angela Bassett And Courtney B. Vance Celebrate 25th Wedding Anniversary

Congratulations to actress Angela Bassett and her husband, actor Courtney B. Vance who recently celebrated 25 years together in marriage, and all we can say is: couple goals!. The beautiful couple took to Instagram to share an emotional video from inside their milestone anniversary party which featured the couple’s close friends and family members who all gathered together to share in Angela and Courtney’s everlasting love.
People

Joanna Gaines Says She's 'Trying Not to Cry' as Daughter Turns 16, Shows Off Birthday Decorations

Joanna and Chip Gaines are parents to sons Crew, 4, Duke, 14, and Drake, 18, and daughters Emmie Kay, 12, and Ella, 16 Joanna Gaines can't believe how fast her kids are growing up. The Fixer Upper star, 44, shared a video on Instagram Wednesday showing the decorations she put up at home in honor of her daughter Ella's 16th birthday. Joanna, who shares daughter Ella with husband Chip Gaines, hung colorful balloons throughout the family's living and dining area and put up a "sweet sixteen" banner above the...
TEXAS STATE
Newsweek

Chris Rock Called 'Anti-Black' by Reality Star: 'He Needed to Be Slapped'

Comedy legend Chris Rock famously endured a slap at this year's Oscars, but a reality TV star thinks he needs to get "slapped one more time." Real Housewives of New York City's Eboni K. Williams brought up Rock during an episode of her podcast this week. Posting snippets from the show, called Holding Court with Eboni K. Williams, to Instagram, Williams said she was disappointed by his stand-up routine.
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood’s Husband Mike Fisher Posts Sweet Message, Pics From Her ‘Denim and Rhinestones’ Tour

Showing his support for his country music superstar wife, Carrie Underwood’s husband Mike Fisher took to his Instagram to celebrate her Denim and Rhinestones tour. In the sweet social media post, Carrie Underwood’s husband declared that the recently launched tour is on fire. “Proud of you!” the former professional hockey player declared to Underwood. “The boys and I were in awe of the show!”
E! News

Drake Honors “Twin” Son Adonis on His 5th Birthday

Watch: See Drake's Son's Cute Reaction to LeBron James Playing Ball. Drake's son Adonis is celebrating another year around the sun. The "Way 2 Sexy" rapper—who shares Adonis with Sophie Brussaux—posted a carousel of photos from his son's epic superhero-themed 5th birthday party. In the photos, Adonis could...
GlobalGrind

GlobalGrind

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
757K+
Views
ABOUT

GlobalGrind.com chronicles celebrities (blogs/exclusives), lifestyle content, entertainment news, style, music and news with an authoritative voice.

 https://globalgrind.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy