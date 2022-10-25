LeBron & Savannah James Celebrate Zhuri James’ 8th Birthday In Sweet Social Media Posts

The James family celebrates the youngest of the crew Zhuri James’ birthday over the weekend. LeBron and Savannah James’ beautiful daughter is not so tiny anymore. Zhuri turned 8 years old on Oct. 22nd and her parents shared their well wishes to their forever baby girl on social media.

This year we are sure the James gang celebrated the baby of the family in a special way. They haven’t posted about the festivities, but both of Zhuri’s parents shared their love and adoration for her online.

Savannah shared a series of photos of Zhuri throughout the years, leading with the most fabulous of them all. Zhuri is laid out in the pool with her shades on and her feet up, and as she should! Savannah says, “Happy Birthday to the baby of the James Gang!!!!! @allthingszhuri The girl is 8⃣ today!!! .”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by @mrs_savannahrj

Absolutely adorable! Her dad posted a beautiful photo with his baby girl on his knee. The two are matching in tan overalls and Timbs. The post he shared says, “Happy Birthday my beautiful Princess of the Kingdom @allthingszhuri !! Daddy’s Lil Girl !! I love you, love you love you love you love you!! To infinity and beyond!”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by (@kingjames)

Last year, Zhuri had a full movie night celebration with friends and family in their backyard. They posted photos of the set up and a 7 year old Zhuri enjoying The Adams Family 2. She’s cozied up with her custom blanket and popcorn, getting to the check like her daddy with a sponsored post. We love to see it.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Zhuri Nova James (@allthingszhuri)

We’ll update you guys on how the beautiful Miss Zhuri turned up this year. Happy Birthday, Zhuri James!