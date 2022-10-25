ORLANDO, Fla. - Businesses along Edgewater Drive in Orlando have recently been hit with criminals either breaking into their stores or attempting to break in. Over the weekend, the owner of Plush Paws Pet Salon caught on her security system a man throwing a brick through her glass door. It was an unsuccessful attempt to get inside, but it did leave some damage. The door is boarded up until it can get replaced.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO