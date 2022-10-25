ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seminole County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
click orlando

Police seeking information after 1 person shot in Auburndale

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Police are seeking information after a person was shot in Auburndale Friday evening, the department said. “At this time, this is an active investigation, with limited information,” police said in a news release. [TRENDING: News 6 anchor Matt Austin fires back at trolls in...
AUBURNDALE, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orlando man driving with $1M in car sentenced to federal prison

An Orlando man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering after Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) found $1 million in cash in his car. Jason Pagan-Reyes was sentenced on Thursday to six years and six months in federal prison after pleading guilty to the money laundering charges on June 21, 2022.
ORLANDO, FL
westorlandonews.com

Drugs & Illegal Firearm Found, 13-Time Convicted Felon Arrested Again

The Orlando Police Department announced that OPD TAC Officers recently conducted a traffic stop where cannabis, cocaine and an illegal firearm were all found. OPD said the driver was determined to be a 13-time convicted felon. Inside the vehicle, OPD officers located 15g of Cannabis, 3.6g of Cocaine, and among...
ORLANDO, FL
villages-news.com

Slow-moving driver arrested on Lake Ella Road

A slow-moving driver was arrested on Lake Ella Road after he was spotted traveling more than 20 miles per hour under the speed limit. John Patterson, 57, who lives at 912 Mimosa Way in Lady Lake, was at the wheel of a 2014 Nissan Altima at 4:30 p.m. Sunday traveling at 12 mph in a 35 mph zone on Lake Ella Road at Padgett Circle, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A traffic stop was initiated at April Hills Boulevard and Padgett Circle.
LADY LAKE, FL
WESH

Missing Orlando girl found dead linked to human trafficking case, report says

ORLANDO, Fla. — De’Shayla Ferguson’s missing flyer started making the rounds this past summer after Orlando police said the then-15-year-old was reported missing. Fast forward to Monday night when Ferguson was found shot and killed in the front yard of a house on Broken Pine Circle, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. She died four days after her 16th birthday.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orlando businesses on edge after string of crimes involving break-ins

ORLANDO, Fla. - Businesses along Edgewater Drive in Orlando have recently been hit with criminals either breaking into their stores or attempting to break in. Over the weekend, the owner of Plush Paws Pet Salon caught on her security system a man throwing a brick through her glass door. It was an unsuccessful attempt to get inside, but it did leave some damage. The door is boarded up until it can get replaced.
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Deputies: Driver who approached boy at school bus stop determined to be ‘innocent misunderstanding’

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Lake County deputies said a suspicious incident involving an East Ridge Middle School student waiting for a bus was an “innocent misunderstanding.”. Deputies said the 12-year-old was waiting for the bus on Third Avenue at around 8:30 a.m. Oct 20, when a man in a silver SUV called his name and told him to get in.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
Fox News

Fox News

847K+
Followers
5K+
Post
673M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy