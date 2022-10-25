Read full article on original website
Click10.com
Florida man leads police on wild chase; tries to escape by jumping in river
SANFORD, Fla. – A Central Florida man is behind bars after leading cops on a wild chase across two counties. Seminole County deputies picked up the chase on Saturday after getting a call that a suspect in a Chevy Silverado was entering the county while being chased by a police helicopter from Orange County.
click orlando
Police seeking information after 1 person shot in Auburndale
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Police are seeking information after a person was shot in Auburndale Friday evening, the department said. “At this time, this is an active investigation, with limited information,” police said in a news release. [TRENDING: News 6 anchor Matt Austin fires back at trolls in...
fox35orlando.com
Orlando man driving with $1M in car sentenced to federal prison
An Orlando man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering after Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) found $1 million in cash in his car. Jason Pagan-Reyes was sentenced on Thursday to six years and six months in federal prison after pleading guilty to the money laundering charges on June 21, 2022.
click orlando
Police investigate after woman found dead in woods behind DeLand restaurant
DELAND, Fla. – Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in the woods Friday behind a DeLand restaurant, according to the department. Officers said they found the woman’s body near the 400 block of S. Woodland Blvd. [TRENDING: News 6 anchor Matt Austin fires back at...
Altercation leads to deadly shooting at Orange County home, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies responded to a deadly shooting early Thursday. Deputies said the shooting happened just before 4 a.m. at a home on Ponderosa Drive. Investigators said the shooting happened during an altercation between a homeowner and another person. The investigation into this shooting is...
Police: Shooting victim dropped off at hospital for babies in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police are working to figure out who shot a man before someone dropped him off at a hospital early Thursday. Officers responded to Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women & Babies on West Miller Street just before 2:30 a.m., after getting a report that a shooting victim was being treated there.
westorlandonews.com
Drugs & Illegal Firearm Found, 13-Time Convicted Felon Arrested Again
The Orlando Police Department announced that OPD TAC Officers recently conducted a traffic stop where cannabis, cocaine and an illegal firearm were all found. OPD said the driver was determined to be a 13-time convicted felon. Inside the vehicle, OPD officers located 15g of Cannabis, 3.6g of Cocaine, and among...
Seminole County deputies find 2 handguns, 9 different types of drugs in crashed SUV
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County deputies found two handguns and nine different types of illegally possessed drugs inside a crashed SUV early Monday morning. Deputies responded to the crash near the intersection of Howell Branch Road and Betty Street just before 4 a.m. Deputies said they smelled “an extremely strong odor of marijuana” coming from the SUV.
villages-news.com
Slow-moving driver arrested on Lake Ella Road
A slow-moving driver was arrested on Lake Ella Road after he was spotted traveling more than 20 miles per hour under the speed limit. John Patterson, 57, who lives at 912 Mimosa Way in Lady Lake, was at the wheel of a 2014 Nissan Altima at 4:30 p.m. Sunday traveling at 12 mph in a 35 mph zone on Lake Ella Road at Padgett Circle, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A traffic stop was initiated at April Hills Boulevard and Padgett Circle.
Orange County woman learns of son’s shooting death through photo of his body that someone sent her
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The mother of a man found dead in Orange County said someone texted her a picture of his body this morning. Investigators said they found the victim, Anthony Nixon, on Rio Lane near Rio Grande Avenue, and have been collecting evidence as they try to figure out what led up to the shooting.
Troopers investigate deadly crash on SR 429 in Orange County
ORLANDO, Fla. — Troopers were investigating a deadly crash Thursday afternoon on State Road 429 near Winter Garden. The crash was reported shortly before 3:15 p.m. in the southbound lanes of the highway near Stoneybrook West Parkway and Windermere Road. Troopers said someone driving a 2009 Mazda Tribute struck...
WESH
Missing Orlando girl found dead linked to human trafficking case, report says
ORLANDO, Fla. — De’Shayla Ferguson’s missing flyer started making the rounds this past summer after Orlando police said the then-15-year-old was reported missing. Fast forward to Monday night when Ferguson was found shot and killed in the front yard of a house on Broken Pine Circle, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. She died four days after her 16th birthday.
Volusia woman convicted of killing 2 in hit-and-run crash to ask for shorter sentence
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Volusia County woman convicted in a deadly hit-and-run crash will ask Wednesday for her sentence to end early. Rita Carter was arrested in 2011. State troopers said she hit and killed Javi Remon-Sanzol and Allison Sellers while they were on their motorcycle on Interstate 4 in DeLand.
fox35orlando.com
Orlando businesses on edge after string of crimes involving break-ins
ORLANDO, Fla. - Businesses along Edgewater Drive in Orlando have recently been hit with criminals either breaking into their stores or attempting to break in. Over the weekend, the owner of Plush Paws Pet Salon caught on her security system a man throwing a brick through her glass door. It was an unsuccessful attempt to get inside, but it did leave some damage. The door is boarded up until it can get replaced.
fox35orlando.com
Florida man, 82, hit, killed while riding bicycle in Kissimmee, troopers say
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - An 82-year-old Kissimmee man was hit and killed while riding on a bicycle Thursday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened shortly after 7 a.m. on Buena Ventura Boulevard and Watts Lane in Kissimmee. The man reportedly collided with an SUV and...
villages-news.com
72-year-old Villager arrested after showdown at local car dealership
A 72-year-old Villager was arrested after an apparent showdown at a local car dealership. Linda Lincoln, who lives on the Historic Side of The Villages, was arrested at 7:35 p.m. Tuesday at Bill Bryan Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Fruitland Park. Officers were called to the...
Deputies: Orlando teen identified as victim of deadly Orange County shooting
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left an Orlando teen dead Monday evening. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a home in the 5300 block of Broken Pine Circle near Hiawassee Road after getting reports of gunfire in the area just after 7 p.m.
niceville.com
Florida man found with $1 million cash during traffic stop sentenced to prison
FLORIDA — An Orlando man has been sentenced to over six years for money laundering conspiracy after being stopped while transporting over $1 million in cash, the U.S. Attorney’s Office has announced. Senior U.S. District Judge Susan C. Bucklew has sentenced Jason Pagan-Reyes, 40, of Orlando, to six...
FHP: Motorcyclist killed in early morning crash in Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash along a busy roadway in Seminole County Thursday morning. According to FHP, a motorcyclist was traveling northbound on Markham Woods Road just south of E.E. Williamson Road just before 2 a.m. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS...
Deputies: Driver who approached boy at school bus stop determined to be ‘innocent misunderstanding’
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Lake County deputies said a suspicious incident involving an East Ridge Middle School student waiting for a bus was an “innocent misunderstanding.”. Deputies said the 12-year-old was waiting for the bus on Third Avenue at around 8:30 a.m. Oct 20, when a man in a silver SUV called his name and told him to get in.
