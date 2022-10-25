49ers' Christian McCaffrey deal prompts explicit Rams reaction

Former Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) is tackled by San Francisco 49ers safety Talanoa Hufanga (29) and linebacker Fred Warner (54) in the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium Oct. 9, 2022. Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports

Sean McVay, head coach of the Los Angeles Rams, didn't mince words when asked about his thoughts on the rival San Francisco 49ers striking a deal last week for star running back Christian McCaffrey.

"You thought, 'Oh s—. They're getting another great player?'" McVay told reporters, via NBC Sports . "I think he's a phenomenal player. Obviously we saw him recently. I've always had respect for his game and the versatility. I think that's your first inclination."

The 49ers received McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers in exchange for a second-round pick, third-round pick and fourth-round pick in 2023, plus a fifth-round pick in 2024.

Given how intrinsically linked rivals are, it came as no surprise to learn that the Rams emerged as the second of two teams that were more than likely to secure a deal for McCaffrey as well.

According to Sports Illustrated's MMQB , home to the publication's in-depth NFL coverage, the Rams' final offer reportedly included second- and third-round picks in 2023, fourth- and fifth-round picks in 2024 and running back Cam Akers. According to the MMQB, the deciding factor between both teams was the fact that the Rams didn't have a fourth-round pick in the upcoming NFL draft.

McCaffrey's 49ers tenure is bolstered by the fact that he already has ties to the Bay Area. The running back played for the Stanford Cardinal football team from 2014 to 2016.

During his sophomore season in 2015, McCaffrey surpassed Barry Sanders' NCAA record of 3,250 all-purpose yards, finishing with 3,864. He also ranked second in the nation with 2,019 rushing yards, becoming the first Stanford player to rush for 2,000 in a season. McCaffrey was also a finalist for the Heisman Trophy. He made his 49ers debut in the team's Week 7 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, going for 62 yards on 10 scrimmage touches. The 49ers and Rams are now gearing up for a Week 8 matchup at Los Angeles' Sofi Stadium. Both sides previously faced each other in Week 4 at Levi's Stadium under the bright lights of Monday Night Football. The 49ers' cruised to a 24-9 victory, securing their seventh-straight regular season win over their in-state rivals."As a competitor, you say, 'Hey, they've got him, we've got to be able to move forward accordingly,' and it just so happens that they're on the schedule this week," said McVay. "We'll get a chance to see a great player in addition to a bunch of other great players on Sunday."