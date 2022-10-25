ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Howard Picks the Bills: Week 8

By Howard And Jeremy Show
Buffalo N.Y. (WGR 550) - The Bills return to action after a much needed bye week and a big victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. The Bills are now set this week to take on two time MVP Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football.

The week off was much needed as the injury report for many weeks for the Bills has been long. The bye week has helped the Bills to get healthy as the Bills get through their toughest stretch of the season.

Josh Allen has been a huge part of the Bills success looking like the MVP front runner. He has helped lead the Bills to the No. 1 record in the AFC and the win over the Chiefs.

Through the first portion of the season Allen has thrown for almost 2,000 yards and is responsible for 19 touchdowns, including three against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Bills are now gearing up for another prime-time game on “Sunday Night Football” against the Green Bay Packers on Oct. 30 at Highmark Stadium.

The Packers are looking to get back to their winning ways after dropping their third straight game against the Washington Commanders. They are now sitting at 3-4 and are on the outside looking in at the playoff picture.

The Bills have gotten a nice week off and extra time to prepare for Green Bay and Howard Simon is back again picking the Bills!

In his Week 7 picks before the Chiefs game, not only did Howard have the Bills beating Kansas City at Arrowhead Stadium, he went on to pick the Bills to go 16-1 going undefeated the rest of the season.

Be sure to follow along on Twitter for the latest picks from Howard by using the hashtag #HowardPicksTheBills . You can also track all of Howard's picks throughout the season with Brayton Wilson's picks tracker on Twitter: @BraytonJWilson .

You can listen to the latest edition of "Howard Picks the Bills" in the player below:

