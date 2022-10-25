Family of Melissa Highsmith, Texas toddler taken in 1971, renews search after possible spotting 51 years later

Read full article on original website
Missing Georgia toddler's mother tells all in televised interview days after boozy nightlife exposed
Leilani Simon, the mother of missing Quinton Simon, told local media she would turn herself in "if something does come up" faulting her in his disappearance.
Georgia girl Kaylee Jones, 17, disappeared 4 months ago after talking to strangers online: 'Heartbreaking'
Kaylee Jones, a Georgia teenager, climbed out her bedroom window for months ago, and her family hasn't seen her since. Her parents believe she was talking to strangers online.
Mother of missing Georgia toddler Quinton Simon pictured for first time since boy’s disappearance
Leilani Simon, the mother of a missing Georgia 1-year-old, was photographed outside her home Wednesday, one week after she reported Quinton Simon missing.
Missing Colo. Girl, 14, Vanished in Sept. Then Her Family Saw Photo of Her Looking 'Injured and Unwell'
Boulder Police have grown "increasingly concerned" about Chloe Campbell's safety since she was last seen at a high school football game Editor's note: Chloe Campbell has been found safe and is with family. Police in Boulder, Colo., have asked for the public's assistance in locating a 14-year-old girl who was last seen on Sept. 30 at the Boulder High football game, officials said. Chloe Campbell was last seen wearing a black hoodie, a purple top and blue jeans. She is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 120...
At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center
At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
Oklahoma Friends Were ‘Chopped In Half At Their Waist’ Before Dumped In River, Victim's Mother Says
Although a person of interest is in custody in Florida, no one has been charged with the grisly quadruple murder of Alex Stevens, Mike Sparks, and brothers Billy and Mark Chastain of Okmulgee. The mystery continues surrounding four friends in Oklahoma whose dismembered bodies were found in a river. Four...
Florida 10-year-old girl escapes attempted kidnapper twice in two days, and there's video, police say
A 10-year-old Florida girl escaped two kidnapping attempts last week according to Fort Lauderdale police, and part of her flight was caught on home security video.
Missing Texas teacher seen wandering ‘confused’ on New Orleans street in new video
New surveillance footage shows a missing Texas middle school teacher wandering in an apparent state of confusion in Louisiana. Michelle Reynolds, 48, was last seen on 22 September when she left her home in Alvin and told her husband, Michael Reynolds, that she was planning to get food, Fox News reported. The mother-of-three failed to return, prompting Mr Reynolds to file a missing person report that same day. Ms Reynolds’ purse, credit cards and phone were found inside her SUV in New Orleans, about 350 miles away from her home, sparking fears that foul play was involved in her...
Missing teenager Chloe Campbell found alive in Colorado, police say
Missing teenager Chloe Campbell has been found alive in Colorado after disappearing 10 days ago, police say.The 14-year-old was discovered at a home 26 miles away from her home, Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold announced on Monday evening.The teenager was last seen on 30 September near Boulder High School where she attended a football game with two older men who her family have described as “sketchy.”Officials say that she was found at a home in Thornton, Colorado, at around 5pm, and she was taken to hospital for evaluation, police told reporters.Her family had warned that she was a “high...
Quinton Simon - update: FBI release chilling photos of search for missing toddler in Georgia landfill
The search for missing toddler Quinton Simon is zeroing in on a Georgia landfill nearly two weeks after he vanished.Quinton was reported missing from his home in Savannah on the morning of 5 October.A week later, Chatham County police announced they believe the 20-month-old is dead, and his mother, 22-year-old Leilani Simon, is considered the “prime suspect”. No arrests have been made so far.In a grim update on Tuesday, authorities revealed that the search - with assistance from the FBI - is now focused on a landfill where Quinton’s body is thought to have been taken after being put...
Child locked in dog kennel tells detectives he ‘lived outside’ for months; 3 family members arrested
Three adults were arrested in North Carolina last week after a child was found locked in a dog kennel overnight in below freezing temperatures on a home's property.
New Gabby Petito video shows her 'exhausted,' 'scared' hours before her murder: body language expert
Body language expert Susan Constantine has analyzed the newly emerged Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie surveillance video from hours before the 2021 murder.
Skeletal remains found in Florida woods believed to be father of 4 missing for over a year
Remains found in Tallahassee this week are believed to be those of a Florida father of four last seen over a year ago, police announced. A group of people found skeletal human remains just before 3 p.m. on Monday in what police described as a "heavily wooded area" on the 2600 block of Apalachee Parkway, Tallahassee police said.
Dogs that fatally mauled Tennessee toddlers, injured mom were never violent, friend says
Tennessee authorities euthanized a pair of pit bulls that fatally mauled two toddlers and seriously injured their mom when she tried to save them, officials said.
Colorado teen Chloe Campbell found after 'nightmare' disappearance with 'many unknowns': parents
The parents of a Colorado teen whom Boulder police found after she went missing say there are "many unknowns" about the case, which is "far from over."
Family still searching for answers five months after mysterious Wyoming disappearance of Irene Gakwa
“It doesn’t make any sense,” Christopher Gakwa told Dateline about the disappearance of his sister, Irene. On February 24, 2022, 32-year-old Irene Gakwa participated in a video call with her father. “That’s the last time she ever talked to a family member,” Christopher said. Christopher...
Cops Have ‘Evidence’ Missing Savannah Toddler Quinton Simon Is Dead
A Savannah, Georgia, toddler who disappeared more than a week ago is presumed dead “based on multiple search warrants and interviews,” authorities announced Thursday, saying they aren’t sure precisely where the child’s remains or their prime suspect—the boy’s mom—are located.Twenty-month-old Quinton Simon went missing on Oct. 5, and has not been seen since. His 22-year-old mother, Leilani Simon, is the primary suspect in the case, Chief Jeffrey Hadley of the Chatham County Police Department said at an afternoon press conference.Investigators don’t know “where she is currently,” according to Hadley. However, he added, “We don’t believe she’s a flight risk at...
Serial killer fears after 43 murders in same area share chilling pattern as cops issue urgent warning
POLICE have assembled a task force to investigate a series of recent unsolved murders that all bear striking similarities to each other, prompting fears of a potential serial killer. A new surveillance photo released by the city of Stockton shows a person of interest - though California police remain unsure...
Police Chief Arrested After Overdose Death Close to Home
The police chief of a small city and his girlfriend have been arrested and charged over the death of one of the girlfriend’s brothers. Gabriel Thone, 24, was dead when responders arrived on the scene Monday night after an off-duty Louisiana, Missouri, cop called the non-emergency number of Pike County 911 and central dispatch to report the death. The residence was of police chief William Jones, 50, and his girlfriend Alexis Thone, 25, according to Pike County Sheriff Stephen Korte in a release obtained by KATV. Gabriel was Alexis’ brother. Another 21-year-old unidentified brother was discovered in “respiratory distress” but was revived with Narcan. The pair allegedly overdosed, according to the St. Louis Post Dispatch. Jones and Alexis Thone were arrested at approximately 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at a traffic stop in Louisiana. Jones is charged with second degree drug trafficking, tampering with physical evidence, and possession of a controlled substance. Alexis Thone is charged with second degree drug trafficking and possession of a controlled substance. Both are in custody.Read it at KATV
Missing Georgia teen's family says human remains discovered may be 17-year-old
The family of missing 17-year-old Yaron Kathuri said that the human remains discovered on Saturday near one of his last known locations may be of the teen.
