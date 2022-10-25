Read full article on original website
Utah Division of Wildlife Resources gives tips for wildlife safety after video of moose getting caught in backyard swing
A moose sighting in a Park City woman's backyard sparked warnings from wildlife experts who said no matter how cute it might look, those animals are dangerous.
4 Great Steakhouses in Utah
If you live in Utah and you are looking for new restaurants to try, keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that are highly praised by both travellers and local people alike.
kslnewsradio.com
Drivers in Salt Lake Valley, Tooele could face winter driving conditions
SALT LAKE CITY — Drivers in parts of Salt Lake and Tooele counties could be facing some winter driving conditions during their Thursday morning commutes. Jon Wilson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, says lake-effect snow from the Great Salt Lake could last nearly all night. “We do...
Unique, fun dessert franchise expanding to Utah with grand opening and give away
A dessert franchise offering a creative, fun and “fantastical” donut and ice cream experience has announced its expansion to Utah.
4 Great Burger Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you also happen to love eating burgers then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are highly praised for their burgers by both local people and travellers alike.
Why Salt Lake City's chances to host Winter Olympics just improved
The odds of Salt Lake City being awarded the 2030 Winter Olympics have suddenly improved dramatically.
Ghost Rider of Clinton receives special FOX 13 Dream Team surprise
The Ghost Rider of Clinton is a hero to people of all ages in his community and the FOX 13 News Dream Team wanted to show support for the man behind the mask, Kelly Hertel.
ABC 4
Utah’s freshest fruits in a jaw-dropping barn!
Tara Wall, owner and manager of Wall Brothers the Barn completely inspired us during her interview today! This busy farmer, real estate mogul, and busy mama shares her farm story, her family’s farm to table process, and the importance of supporting local. Her Spanish Fork barn is absolutely stunning, one look at the images on Instagram and you’ll want to plan your visit.
globeslcc.com
Salt Lake City drag scene thrives despite pushback
Salt Lake City is known as the hub for the Latter-Day Saints and a crossroads for world-class outdoor attractions. But a different scene is emerging: the drag scene. Drag performance has exploded in Salt Lake City in the past few years, much of it credited to the mainstream cultural acceptance of it.
30 YEARS LATER: One Florida man makes it his mission to restore the memorial of 12 fallen soldiers on Antelope Island
This 30th-year anniversary event would not have happened if Geoffrey Hitchcock of Florida had not decided to visit Antelope Island with his wife to pay respects to the 12 special operatives during a work trip in Salt Lake City last June.
KSLTV
Three Salt Lake places that should be haunted based on their spooky history
SALT LAKE CITY — Forgotten graveyards, a reverend serial killer, and a Halloween mask in a lake — here are three places in Salt Lake that have particularly spooky histories. Two apartments and a local park have chilling pasts that may continue to haunt the premises. You decide.
New Davis-Weber county express lanes to begin tolling
The new I-15 Express Lanes in Layton through to Ogden in both directions will begin tolling drivers as early as Monday, Oct. 31 according to the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT).
kslnewsradio.com
Utah philanthropist to teens experiencing homelessness: “we’ll help you”
SALT LAKE CITY — On any given night across Utah, approximately 15,000 teenagers are looking for a place to sleep. They are among the state’s larger population of people experiencing homelessness. In Davis County, there are 1,300 kids that don’t have a place to call home. But...
After busy search and rescue weekend, officials urge Utahns to be prepared
With such a busy start to the season for search and rescue crews, officials urged preparation for those who plan to adventure outdoors.
eastidahonews.com
Husband, father of 4 killed in Utah road rage confrontation
SANDY, Utah (KSL.com) — A husband and father of four was shot and killed during a road rage confrontation in Sandy on Wednesday. On Thursday, police confirmed that Chris Mortensen, 42, of Pleasant Grove, was the victim in the deadly confrontation. “We are devastated to lose a dedicated husband...
Next winter storm expected to largely miss the Wasatch
UTAH — The next storm to bring snow to the Wasatch is forecast to come into the area on Wednesday and last through Thursday. Powderchasers recent seven-day forecast shows the […]
kslnewsradio.com
Semi truck and train collide in Tooele County
TOOELE, Utah — A semi-truck and a Union Pacific train have collided in Tooele County. The crash happened at Canyon Road and Foothill Drive in Lake Point, Utah. KSL TV’s Derek Peterson reported from the scene that a train hit a semi that had stalled on the tracks.
kjzz.com
UDOT closing both directions of I-80 in Salt Lake City over weekend
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Road closures scheduled this weekend in the Beehive State may have an impact on your weekend plans, so officials are advising drivers to plan ahead. UDOT officials announced they will close portions of I-80 in Salt Lake City for two nights. Due to construction...
kjzz.com
Utah couple, 2-year-old daughter rescued after vehicle gets stuck in snow on closed road
PAYSON, Utah (KUTV) — Search and Rescue crews late Sunday rescued an Orem family stranded on a closed canyon road when their vehicle became stuck in the snow. The Utah County Sheriff's Office stated the couple and their 2-year-old daughter were driving the Nebo Scenic Bypass on Sunday when they turned into Santaquin Canyon, reportedly expecting it to lead them back toward Utah Valley.
KSLTV
Dozens still evacuated as crews demolish smoldering building
SALT LAKE CITY — Dozens of people who were evacuated due to a fire at an under-construction apartment complex in Sugar House were still not allowed to go home Wednesday night. As crews continue trying to put out the fire, there are still apartments crews don’t consider safe. Part...
