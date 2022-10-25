ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake County, UT

Comments / 1

Related
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Utah

If you live in Utah and you are looking for new restaurants to try, keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that are highly praised by both travellers and local people alike.
UTAH STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Utah

If you live in Utah and you also happen to love eating burgers then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are highly praised for their burgers by both local people and travellers alike.
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Utah’s freshest fruits in a jaw-dropping barn!

Tara Wall, owner and manager of Wall Brothers the Barn completely inspired us during her interview today! This busy farmer, real estate mogul, and busy mama shares her farm story, her family’s farm to table process, and the importance of supporting local. Her Spanish Fork barn is absolutely stunning, one look at the images on Instagram and you’ll want to plan your visit.
SPANISH FORK, UT
globeslcc.com

Salt Lake City drag scene thrives despite pushback

Salt Lake City is known as the hub for the Latter-Day Saints and a crossroads for world-class outdoor attractions. But a different scene is emerging: the drag scene. Drag performance has exploded in Salt Lake City in the past few years, much of it credited to the mainstream cultural acceptance of it.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
eastidahonews.com

Husband, father of 4 killed in Utah road rage confrontation

SANDY, Utah (KSL.com) — A husband and father of four was shot and killed during a road rage confrontation in Sandy on Wednesday. On Thursday, police confirmed that Chris Mortensen, 42, of Pleasant Grove, was the victim in the deadly confrontation. “We are devastated to lose a dedicated husband...
SANDY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Semi truck and train collide in Tooele County

TOOELE, Utah — A semi-truck and a Union Pacific train have collided in Tooele County. The crash happened at Canyon Road and Foothill Drive in Lake Point, Utah. KSL TV’s Derek Peterson reported from the scene that a train hit a semi that had stalled on the tracks.
TOOELE COUNTY, UT
kjzz.com

Utah couple, 2-year-old daughter rescued after vehicle gets stuck in snow on closed road

PAYSON, Utah (KUTV) — Search and Rescue crews late Sunday rescued an Orem family stranded on a closed canyon road when their vehicle became stuck in the snow. The Utah County Sheriff's Office stated the couple and their 2-year-old daughter were driving the Nebo Scenic Bypass on Sunday when they turned into Santaquin Canyon, reportedly expecting it to lead them back toward Utah Valley.
OREM, UT
KSLTV

Dozens still evacuated as crews demolish smoldering building

SALT LAKE CITY — Dozens of people who were evacuated due to a fire at an under-construction apartment complex in Sugar House were still not allowed to go home Wednesday night. As crews continue trying to put out the fire, there are still apartments crews don’t consider safe. Part...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Fox News

Fox News

847K+
Followers
5K+
Post
673M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy