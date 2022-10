The Boston Globe reports (“Wellesley teed up a bold move on climate action. Then came an offer it couldn’t refuse.” You may need a subscription to access) about the dilemma recently faced by Wellesley by possibly accepting about $1.5M in incentives from National Grid if the town agreed on the installation of gas lines to its two new elementary schools and a renovated Town Hall, which were designed to be all-electric (net-zero ready).

