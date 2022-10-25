Read full article on original website
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
JNJ - Free Report) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Shares of this world's biggest maker of health care products have returned +1.2% over...
FREYR Battery (FREY) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
FREY - Free Report) closed at $13.02, marking a +0.77% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.46% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.59%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.23%. Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 5.76% in...
Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
MU - Free Report) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Shares of this chipmaker have returned +4.4% over the past month versus the Zacks...
Is Trending Stock Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) a Buy Now?
CTRA - Free Report) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Over the past month, shares of this independent oil and gas company have returned...
Stock Market News for Oct 28, 2022
The Dow closed higher for the fifth-straight session on Thursday as fresh data showed that the GDP grew faster than expected in the third quarter, which gave investors’ confidence a boost. However, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended lower following a mixed batch of earnings reports, while investors awaited earnings reports from some tech giants.
Is BGSF (BGSF) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Of these, value investing is...
Implied Volatility Surging for W&T Offshore (WTI) Stock Options
WTI - Free Report) need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Nov 18, 2022 $1.00 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows how much...
New Strong Sell Stocks for October 28th
ADDYY - Free Report) is a leading brand in the sporting goods market with strong positions in footwear, apparel and hardware. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 68.8% downward over the last 60 days. AkzoNobel (. AKZOY - Free Report) is a leading global...
Roblox (RBLX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
RBLX - Free Report) closed at $45.78, marking a -1.55% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.46% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.59%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.23%. Coming into today, shares of the online gaming platform had gained...
Best Income Stocks to Buy for October 28th
CBFV - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Community Bank which provides services like personal banking and business banking, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days. CB Financial Services, Inc. Price and Consensus. CB Financial Services, Inc....
Earnings Preview: Gates Industrial (GTES) Q3 Earnings Expected to Decline
GTES - Free Report) to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
Here's What Could Help Northeast Community Bancorp (NECB) Maintain Its Recent Price Strength
While "the trend is your friend" when it comes to short-term investing or trading, timing entries into the trend is a key determinant of success. And increasing the odds of success by making sure the sustainability of a trend isn't easy. The trend often reverses before exiting the trade, leading...
After Plunging 23.2% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why the Trend Might Reverse for Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (ALPN)
ALPN - Free Report) has been beaten down lately with too much selling pressure. While the stock has lost 23.2% over the past four weeks, there is light at the end of the tunnel as it is now in oversold territory and Wall Street analysts expect the company to report better earnings than they predicted earlier.
Zacks Earnings ESP: A Better Way to Find Earnings Surprises for Consumer Discretionary
Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter. Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected is often rewarded, while falling...
Eli Lilly Q3 Preview: Can Shares Stay Hot?
LLY - Free Report) , is on deck to unveil quarterly earnings on November 1st before the market open. Eli Lilly is one of the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies, boasting a diversified product profile that includes a solid lineup of new successful drugs. Currently, the pharmaceutical titan carries a...
Newell (NWL) Surpasses Q3 Earnings, Misses Sales Estimates
NWL - Free Report) has reported third-quarter 2022 results, wherein the bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, whereas the top line lagged the same. Both metrics declined year over year. Results have been affected by a tough environment, reduced inventory, inflationary pressure and the impact of a stronger dollar. Management expects the headwinds to persist in the near term.
Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Corsair Gaming (CRSR) Stock?
CRSR - Free Report) need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Nov 18, 2022 $2.50 Call ad some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows how much...
American Axle & Manufacturing (AXL) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
AXL - Free Report) is expected to deliver a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
Gilead (GILD) Q3 Earnings & Sales Top, Guidance Raised
GILD - Free Report) reported better-than-expected third-quarter results, driven by continued solid demand for its HIV portfolio with further share growth for flagship therapy Biktarvy, and oncology revenues driven by cell therapy and Trodelvy. Sales of COVID-19 treatment, Veklury (remdesivir) declined but came in better than expected. Consequently, management upped...
JAKKS Pacific's (JAKK) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Beat, Stock Up
JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (. JAKK - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 results, with earnings and revenues surpassing the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company’s top line also increased year over year. Following the results, the company’s shares jumped 11.2% during the after-hours trading session on Oct 27. During the...
