The 2023 Toyota Crown Reinvents a Legend

The new Crown will be offered with two hybrid powertrains and standard all-wheel drive. Base Crowns use a 2.5-liter I4 mated to an eCVT and a pair of electric motors to deliver 236 hp combined. Climbing up the market, Toyota’s showing off a new system called Hybrid Max with the...
427-Inch Aftermarket LS Cranks Out 768 Horsepower at 7,700 RPM!

We still remember the 1997 Corvette and its introduction of the LS1 engine. We knew the Gen III small-block from GM was revolutionary, but to be honest we had no idea how it would completely transform our industry. That was 25 years ago (a quarter of a century if you want to feel old) and these days you can build an LS-architecture engine completely out of aftermarket parts. Case in point is this 427ci "LS7" recently dyno-tested at Westech Performance by Engine Masters co-host Steve Brule.
The 15 Cars Most Likely to Last 200,000 Miles

Bigger seems to be better when it comes to vehicle longevity, at least according to a study from automotive research firm and car search engine iSeeCars.com. The website lists the vehicles with the greatest chance of lasting at least 200,000 miles, and only two of them are not SUVs, trucks or vans. The Toyota name also is another common denominator on the list, with the Japanese automaker boasting more than half of the top 15 vehicles.
These Vehicles Are Dead for 2023

The checkered flag is waving for a number of vehicles after the 2022 model year. It’s time to bid farewell to fuel-sipping economy cars such as the Chevrolet Spark and Hyundai Accent, and supercars including the Acura NSX, Ford GT, and Lamborghini Aventador. Not even functional little work vans...
