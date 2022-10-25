Read full article on original website
Kern County Supervisor 3rd District Interview: Brian Smith
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Here's Eyewitness News' interview with Kern County Supervisor 3rd District candidate, Brian Smith. The retired Assistant Chief for the California High patrol spoke on the biggest needs he sees in the district, what he would like to accomplish if elected and what he would like to do help timely issues.
Bakersfield veterinary centers burglarized, one hit speaks out
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Multiple veterinary centers are claiming they have been burglarized over the last month. The Thurman Veterinary Center in Northwest Bakersfield was broken into two times just last week. Employees at Thurman Veterinary Center were faced with a mess twice after a burglar broke into the...
Solo-vehicle crash in northwest Bakersfield leaves one dead
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — California Highway Patrol officers are investigating a crash in northwest Bakersfield that left one dead Friday morning. According to CHP, on October 28, 2022, at around 12:27 a.m., officers were called to Downing Avenue and Fruitvale Avenue for a report of a solo-vehicle crash. CHP...
Newsom speaks at summit on help coming to Kern County in wake of transition away from oil
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Governor Newsom told the crowd we're not going to walk away from our commitment, this as the state continues to accelerate the transition to low carbon green growth. He says the sky is the limit in Kern County. "Everybody surprise," Ashley Swearengin, Vice President &...
Man suffers major injuries in vehicle, big rig crash south of Bakersfield: CHP
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A vehicle rear-ended a big rig on Highway 99, south of Bakersfield, leaving a man with major injuries just before noon Friday, according to California Highway Patrol. Around 11:43 a.m. CHP-Bakersfield received a report of a an injury crash on Highway 99, north of Highway...
2 arrested in Lamont, several stolen farm vehicles recovered
LAMONT, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Deputies arrested two men on suspected possession of several stolen farm vehicles in Lamont, according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office. A woman was also arrested on an unrelated manner. On Thursday, detectives from KCSO's Rural Crimes Investigations Unit found a stolen Kubota in the...
Man assaulted in SW Bakersfield in September dies, suspect arrested
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A man assaulted in southwest Bakersfield in September has died and a suspect was arrested today, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. On Sept. 15, officers responded to the 4000 block of Peachwood Court regarding a report of an assault. Upon arrival, officers contacted a...
California Economic Summit held in Kern County
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFK) — This year California Economic Summit will be held in Bakersfield. The Director of California's Office of the Small Business Advocate, Tera Lynn Gray, spoke with Aaron Perlman about what the summit will focus on and how it will affect Kern County. During the interview, Gray...
Law office report: Top 10 most dangerous intersections in Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (10:57 p.m.) Bakersfield law office Chain Cohn Clark named the top 10 most dangerous intersections in Bakersfield since 2011. Ming Avenue and New Stine Road came in at number one on a list of the top ten most dangerous intersections in the city, with a grand total of 40 crashes. Other intersections like Gosford Road and Ming Avenue, and Real Road and Wilson Road followed close behind.
Suspects sought in Family Dollar robbery investigations: KCSO
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Two suspects are wanted by the Kern County Sheriff's Office regarding a robbery involving a knife and robbery involving an attempted assault at an Oildale Family Dollar store. The first incident happened on Sept. 12 when a suspect at the Family Dollar, located at 600...
Hands-on learning at KHSD's Regional Occupational Center Cafe & Bakery, now open to public
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Students from the various high schools at Kern High School District are learning by doing by working as student employees at the (ROC) Regional Occupational Center Cafe & Bakery. As part of the year-long Culinary Arts program students focus on three areas: culinary, baking, and...
Taft man seriously injured in crash off Hwy 58: CHP
BUTTONWILLOW, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A 47-year-old Taft man was seriously injured in a crash off of Highway 58 on Saturday, Oct. 22, according to California Highway Patrol. Around 12:30 p.m., the Bakersfield Communication Center received a report of a crash on Highway 58, east of Lokern Road. Medical personnel were en route shortly after.
Multi-agency effort leads to 20 arrests in gang enforcement operation
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Twenty gang members were arrested and several weapons and drugs were seized in a multi-agency gang enforcement operation this week, hosted by the McFarland and Delano police departments. Around 54 officers conducted compliance checks, and of the 20 arrests, 3 felony and 17 misdemeanor arrests...
Family searching for missing 39-year-old man
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Family is asking the community’s help in finding 39-year-old Roberto Vargas. He is 5’5” tall, about 180 pounds, with brown eyes and is bald. He has multiple tattoos and a facial scar, according to family. KCSO said he was reported missing on...
Voting poll workers are needed in some areas of Kern County
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — “The lines may be a little bit longer because we don’t have as many poll workers, but that has gotten harder over the last few years," Mary Bedard, Auditor-Controller-Clerk for the Kern County Elections Office, said. Election Day poll workers are there to...
David Urner, longtime Bakersfield business leader dies at 92
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — David Urner, a well-known and respected businessman and son of the founder of Urner's Appliances, has died at 92. Our longtime leader and patriarch has gone to be with the Lord at the age of 92, 1929-2022. David H. Urner, dad, grandpa and boss are just a few of the ways he was affectionately known around here at Urner's. He was the president of Urner's for 39 years out of his 74 years of service to our company. His kindness and zeal for life will be greatly missed. Dave Urner.
KCSO searching for woman who hasn't been seen in more than a year
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a woman who hasn't been seen in more than a year. Courtney Nichole Easley. Easley last contacted the family on 09/03/21. It is unknown what Easley is wearing. If anyone has information regarding Easley’s whereabouts, they...
Local leaders raise a glass to future Energy Innovation Center at CSUB
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The future site of the Energy Innovation Center at CSU Bakersfield was toasted today by local leaders, including the President of CSUB Lynette Zelezny, a member of Gov. Newsom's office and university staff. The project was made possible by an allocation of $83 million from...
How to get Over-The-Air signal
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Over-the-Air TV, also called “OTA TV,” is high-definition television broadcast from local TV stations in your area. All you need to watch OTA TV is a television set and an OTA antenna. Connect to ‘ANT IN’ on the back of any digital-ready TV....
Homelessness crisis success being overlooked statewide
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — "I want folks to know you can't turn overnight, can't turn around decades of neglect overnight. one often overstates what we can accomplish in a year or two," said Governor Gavin Newsom. Newsom said people need to own the issue of homelessness and not turn...
