BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — David Urner, a well-known and respected businessman and son of the founder of Urner's Appliances, has died at 92. Our longtime leader and patriarch has gone to be with the Lord at the age of 92, 1929-2022. David H. Urner, dad, grandpa and boss are just a few of the ways he was affectionately known around here at Urner's. He was the president of Urner's for 39 years out of his 74 years of service to our company. His kindness and zeal for life will be greatly missed. Dave Urner.

BAKERSFIELD, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO