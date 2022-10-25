ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frazier Park, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Bakersfield Now

Kern County Supervisor 3rd District Interview: Brian Smith

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Here's Eyewitness News' interview with Kern County Supervisor 3rd District candidate, Brian Smith. The retired Assistant Chief for the California High patrol spoke on the biggest needs he sees in the district, what he would like to accomplish if elected and what he would like to do help timely issues.
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

Bakersfield veterinary centers burglarized, one hit speaks out

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Multiple veterinary centers are claiming they have been burglarized over the last month. The Thurman Veterinary Center in Northwest Bakersfield was broken into two times just last week. Employees at Thurman Veterinary Center were faced with a mess twice after a burglar broke into the...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Solo-vehicle crash in northwest Bakersfield leaves one dead

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — California Highway Patrol officers are investigating a crash in northwest Bakersfield that left one dead Friday morning. According to CHP, on October 28, 2022, at around 12:27 a.m., officers were called to Downing Avenue and Fruitvale Avenue for a report of a solo-vehicle crash. CHP...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

2 arrested in Lamont, several stolen farm vehicles recovered

LAMONT, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Deputies arrested two men on suspected possession of several stolen farm vehicles in Lamont, according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office. A woman was also arrested on an unrelated manner. On Thursday, detectives from KCSO's Rural Crimes Investigations Unit found a stolen Kubota in the...
LAMONT, CA
Bakersfield Now

Man assaulted in SW Bakersfield in September dies, suspect arrested

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A man assaulted in southwest Bakersfield in September has died and a suspect was arrested today, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. On Sept. 15, officers responded to the 4000 block of Peachwood Court regarding a report of an assault. Upon arrival, officers contacted a...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

California Economic Summit held in Kern County

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFK) — This year California Economic Summit will be held in Bakersfield. The Director of California's Office of the Small Business Advocate, Tera Lynn Gray, spoke with Aaron Perlman about what the summit will focus on and how it will affect Kern County. During the interview, Gray...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

Law office report: Top 10 most dangerous intersections in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (10:57 p.m.) Bakersfield law office Chain Cohn Clark named the top 10 most dangerous intersections in Bakersfield since 2011. Ming Avenue and New Stine Road came in at number one on a list of the top ten most dangerous intersections in the city, with a grand total of 40 crashes. Other intersections like Gosford Road and Ming Avenue, and Real Road and Wilson Road followed close behind.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Suspects sought in Family Dollar robbery investigations: KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Two suspects are wanted by the Kern County Sheriff's Office regarding a robbery involving a knife and robbery involving an attempted assault at an Oildale Family Dollar store. The first incident happened on Sept. 12 when a suspect at the Family Dollar, located at 600...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Taft man seriously injured in crash off Hwy 58: CHP

BUTTONWILLOW, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A 47-year-old Taft man was seriously injured in a crash off of Highway 58 on Saturday, Oct. 22, according to California Highway Patrol. Around 12:30 p.m., the Bakersfield Communication Center received a report of a crash on Highway 58, east of Lokern Road. Medical personnel were en route shortly after.
TAFT, CA
Bakersfield Now

Multi-agency effort leads to 20 arrests in gang enforcement operation

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Twenty gang members were arrested and several weapons and drugs were seized in a multi-agency gang enforcement operation this week, hosted by the McFarland and Delano police departments. Around 54 officers conducted compliance checks, and of the 20 arrests, 3 felony and 17 misdemeanor arrests...
MCFARLAND, CA
Bakersfield Now

Family searching for missing 39-year-old man

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Family is asking the community’s help in finding 39-year-old Roberto Vargas. He is 5’5” tall, about 180 pounds, with brown eyes and is bald. He has multiple tattoos and a facial scar, according to family. KCSO said he was reported missing on...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

Voting poll workers are needed in some areas of Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — “The lines may be a little bit longer because we don’t have as many poll workers, but that has gotten harder over the last few years," Mary Bedard, Auditor-Controller-Clerk for the Kern County Elections Office, said. Election Day poll workers are there to...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

David Urner, longtime Bakersfield business leader dies at 92

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — David Urner, a well-known and respected businessman and son of the founder of Urner's Appliances, has died at 92. Our longtime leader and patriarch has gone to be with the Lord at the age of 92, 1929-2022. David H. Urner, dad, grandpa and boss are just a few of the ways he was affectionately known around here at Urner's. He was the president of Urner's for 39 years out of his 74 years of service to our company. His kindness and zeal for life will be greatly missed. Dave Urner.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

KCSO searching for woman who hasn't been seen in more than a year

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a woman who hasn't been seen in more than a year. Courtney Nichole Easley. Easley last contacted the family on 09/03/21. It is unknown what Easley is wearing. If anyone has information regarding Easley’s whereabouts, they...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

Local leaders raise a glass to future Energy Innovation Center at CSUB

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The future site of the Energy Innovation Center at CSU Bakersfield was toasted today by local leaders, including the President of CSUB Lynette Zelezny, a member of Gov. Newsom's office and university staff. The project was made possible by an allocation of $83 million from...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

How to get Over-The-Air signal

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Over-the-Air TV, also called “OTA TV,” is high-definition television broadcast from local TV stations in your area. All you need to watch OTA TV is a television set and an OTA antenna. Connect to ‘ANT IN’ on the back of any digital-ready TV....
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Homelessness crisis success being overlooked statewide

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — "I want folks to know you can't turn overnight, can't turn around decades of neglect overnight. one often overstates what we can accomplish in a year or two," said Governor Gavin Newsom. Newsom said people need to own the issue of homelessness and not turn...
KERN COUNTY, CA

