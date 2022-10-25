Read full article on original website
Attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband prompts Republicans, including many who defied the 2020 election results after Capitol rioters hunted her on Jan. 6, to denounce political violence
Police said the Friday attacker shouted "Where's Nancy?" in an eerie call-back to threats made by several rioters during the January 6 insurrection.
Kari Lake Tells Notorious Liar Kayleigh McEnany She ‘Took A Page Out Of Your Playbook’
The GOP nominee for Arizona governor thanked the Trump White House press secretary for "showing us the way."
Lindsey Graham says there are 'going to be people jumping off bridges in San Francisco by the thousands' if Jim Jordan becomes chair of the House Judiciary Committee
Lindsey Graham made the remark during a speech before a group of Republicans in Ohio, where he also made fun of Rep. Jerry Nadler's weight.
'Who Knew He Could Stoop Any Lower?' Ted Cruz Called To Resign After Mocking Stroke Survivor Senate Candidate John Fetterman
Ted Cruz is being criticized online after the Texas senator openly mocked Senate candidate John Fetterman for his poor performance during a recent debate against Dr. Mehmet Oz, RadarOnline.com has learned.On Wednesday, as Cruz appeared in Franklin, Tennessee to endorse GOP House candidate Andy Ogles, the 51-year-old controversial Texas senator ridiculed Fetterman for a series of awkward exchanges he made on Monday while debating Dr. Oz in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.“By the way, in honor of John Fetterman, I suppose I should start by just saying goodnight!” Cruz said, referencing the fact Fetterman became confused on Monday and answered one question by...
MEGHAN MCCAIN: John Fetterman's tragic debate exposed a cynical political and liberal media COVER-UP of a Senate hopeful's health. Do they really think American voters are that naive?
Tuesday night's debate between John Fetterman and Dr. Mehmet Oz was one of the most difficult that I have ever sat through in my life. It made me extremely sad. It was uncomfortable to watch. Quite frankly, it never should have happened. But most importantly, Americans cannot pretend that we didn't witness what we witnessed last night.
Scoop: John Kerry preparing to leave Biden administration
Special climate envoy John Kerry is actively considering leaving the Biden administration after next month's COP27 summit, soliciting advice from friends and colleagues on how to stay involved in climate efforts from the private sector, according to people familiar with the matter. Why it matters: President Biden has relied on...
Democrats grasp for third rail
In a Hail Mary bid to dent Republican credibility on the economy, Democrats are escalating attacks related to Social Security and Medicare in a final midterm stretch dominated by signs of a growing red wave. Why it matters: The strategic shift comes after Democrats spent the better part of the...
Ukraine "concerned" about U.S. Republican threats to cut aid, FM says
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told Axios he is concerned about recent threats by senior U.S. Republican lawmakers to cut aid to Ukraine if they win control of the House in next month's U.S. midterm elections. Why it matters: Any U.S. cuts to Ukraine aid would deal a significant blow...
First look: Dem ad targets "extreme" GOP candidate Joe Kent
A super PAC affiliated with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is making a rare play for a Republican-held Trump district in Washington with an ad that targets GOP candidate Joe Kent as "too extreme" for the seat. Why it matters: The ad buy highlights how Democrats are still working to...
Hospitals test the goodwill of Congress on Medicare cuts
Hospitals are pleading with Congress to postpone looming Medicare pay cuts, citing what they say has been an extraordinarily difficult year. But that unified message belies the fact that hospitals' financial situations vary significantly, and experts say some facilities would be just fine without lawmakers' help. Why it matters: The...
Liz Cheney endorses Democrat Elissa Slotkin in Michigan House race
Republican Rep. Liz Cheney on Thursday endorsed incumbent Michigan Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D) in the race to represent the state's 7th District, the Detroit Free Press reports. Why it matters: It's the Wyoming representative's first formal endorsement of a Democrat, though she has expressed some support for Democratic candidates who are facing Republicans that deny the results of the 2020 election.
First look: Obama cuts ad for Pennsylvania Democrats
Former President Barack Obama cut an ad for Democrats in Pennsylvania ahead of his plans to barnstorm the key battleground state with President Biden in the days before the midterm elections, Axios has learned. Driving the news: In the ad, the former president cites two key issues that Democrats have...
Democrat flips socialist charge in Little Havana
A Democratic challenger in a crucial South Florida U.S. House race is accusing her Republican opponent of embracing socialism by pushing to ban books and abortion — flipping the script on an attack typically leveled against her own party. Why it matters: Perceptions of a soft or sympathetic stance...
Israeli President Herzog meets Biden at the White House
Israeli President Isaac Herzog met President Biden at the White House on Wednesday. Why it matters: The meeting comes less than a week before the Israeli elections. The Biden administration has expressed concerns that if opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu wins the elections and forms a right-wing government, it will include Jewish supremacist politicians.
Extremist groups are going local to disrupt the midterms
As Election Day draws near, mayors and police chiefs across the country are getting a new warning: Extremists have jettisoned their nationwide election intimidation strategy in favor of local efforts focused on neighborhood ballot boxes. Why it matters: Groups such as the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers are looking...
Jan. 6 committee members' cash surge
Of the seven members of the Jan. 6 select committee who ran for reelection this cycle, five already raised more money as of Sept. 30 than they did in the last cycle — in some cases by staggering margins. Why it matters: The data highlights what will likely be...
Your guide to the State Board of Education elections
On Nov. 8, D.C. residents will not only be voting on mayor, attorney general, and D.C. Council seats, but also the state board of education. Why it matters: The State Board of Education is not a school board — they do not have control over any given school nor take part in the day-to-day management of the public school system — but rather they approve city-wide regulations and advise D.C.’s state superintendent of education.
White House under pressure on rail agreement
More than 300 trade organizations, increasingly anxious about the possibility of a rail worker strike, urged the White House in a letter Thursday to push harder to avert that disaster. What they're saying: "We can’t overstate how vital it is for retail supply chains, consumers, and the economy — particularly...
Kagan temporarily blocks subpoena for Arizona GOP leader's phone records
Justice Elena Kagan granted a temporary stay Wednesday to Arizona Republican Party leader Kelli Ward, who asked the Supreme Court to block a subpoena seeking her phone records in relation to a Jan. 6 select committee investigation. Driving the news: In an emergency application Wednesday, Ward asked the justice to...
U.S. slams Russia's gathering of UN Security Council as "waste of time"
U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield slammed Russia on Thursday for convening a UN Security Council meeting "for the sole purpose of spreading disinformation." Driving the news: Russia had called the meeting to advance allegations that the U.S. and Ukraine are partnering to develop biological weapons. The U.S....
