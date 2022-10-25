Linda Dale Olsen passed away from complications due to cancer on September 25th, 2022, in Tyler, Texas, surrounded by loved ones. She will be dearly missed. Linda was almost a New Year’s baby, born in Safford on January 2nd, 1957, to Dale and Elidia Olsen. Linda was a tomboy growing up and could usually be found riding bareback on a horse. However, as she got older, she shed her tomboy ways and began modeling school in Phoenix at the end of her junior year in High School. After graduating high school, she married Rocky Shelton in 1976 and had three children together. They lived in Farmington, New Mexico, and then made their home in a suburb of Tyler, Texas. Linda loved to cook and grill for her family, loved Asian food and fortune cookies – but she superstitiously made someone else read her fortune aloud! She was also quite the handywoman and could fix just about anything. Linda is survived by her three children, Melanie Zied (Adeb), Clint, and Cody; her mother, Elidia Olsen, brothers Wade (Carrie), West (Brenda), and Clay; her sister Wendy John (Jace); and grandchildren Omer Zied, Kasim Zied, Ali Zied, and Dayton. A short committal service for Linda’s urn will be held on Saturday, November 5th, at 11 am, at the Charles C. Olsen plot in the old section of the Safford Cemetery. She’ll be laid to rest next to her father.

SAFFORD, AZ ・ 11 DAYS AGO