Austin, TX

Upworthy

He was a 'dumpster baby,' abandoned by his birth mom. Now, he is the CEO of a $62 million company.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 9, 2021. It has since been updated. Computer science educator Randy Pausch once said: "It's not about the cards you're dealt, but how you play the hand." Some people just know how to make the best out of the situation they are in and emerge with flying colors. Freddie Figgers was not dealt the best cards in life but he turned his fate around through passion and determination. Abandoned by his birth mother as an infant near a dumpster in rural Florida, Freddie was left to die before he was discovered by a passerby who alerted the police. He was then placed in foster care with an elderly couple who decided to adopt the 2-day-old child.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Austin

Austin emerges as 9th best family-friendly city in the U.S.

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas has five cities in the top 20 most family-friendly with Austin ranking 9th in the state and nationally, according to an analysis by StorageCafe. The storage unit company analyzed the U.S.'s 100 largest cities on 29 metrics ranging from crime rates and school systems to housing costs and the number of restaurants per capita.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Austin ISD looking at putting overdose-reversing drug Narcan in its schools

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Independent School District is looking at putting the overdose-reversing drug Narcan in its schools. Thursday night trustees met to discuss a hefty agenda including adding Narcan and the latest findings of its intruder detection audit. Board members say fentanyl overdoses from neighboring districts have motivated...
AUSTIN, TX

