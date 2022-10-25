Read full article on original website
Nonprofit In Austin, TX uses blockchain technology to help childrenTyler Mc.Austin, TX
Phoenix and Austin Residents Can Now Sign Up for Driverless RoboTaxi Rides with CruiseMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Austin airport smashes passengers record on Monday thanks to F1 travelTech ReviewedAustin, TX
Austin Statesman recommends readers vote for BetoAsh JurbergAustin, TX
Cowboys Blank PiratesHardin-Simmons UniversityGeorgetown, TX
Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 9, 2021. It has since been updated. Computer science educator Randy Pausch once said: "It's not about the cards you're dealt, but how you play the hand." Some people just know how to make the best out of the situation they are in and emerge with flying colors. Freddie Figgers was not dealt the best cards in life but he turned his fate around through passion and determination. Abandoned by his birth mother as an infant near a dumpster in rural Florida, Freddie was left to die before he was discovered by a passerby who alerted the police. He was then placed in foster care with an elderly couple who decided to adopt the 2-day-old child.
LOTTERY officials have warned players to check their Powerball tickets after six people won $1million prizes but nobody hit the jackpot. Now at an estimated $715.1million, the fifth-largest Powerball lottery jackpot in history, has still not been after no one matched all the numbers in Wednesday night's drawing. With no...
Georgia vs. Florida schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streamingHow to watchWhen: Sat., Oct. 29 Time: 3:30 p.m. Eastern TV: CBS network Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) More college football on SI: College football scores | College football rankings | College football ...
MIDDLETOWN, N.J. — (AP) — Survivors of storms that pounded several U.S. states say the nation's disaster aid system is broken and want reforms to get money into victims' hands faster, with less red tape. On the 10th anniversary of Superstorm Sandy's landfall at the Jersey Shore, devastating...
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas has five cities in the top 20 most family-friendly with Austin ranking 9th in the state and nationally, according to an analysis by StorageCafe. The storage unit company analyzed the U.S.'s 100 largest cities on 29 metrics ranging from crime rates and school systems to housing costs and the number of restaurants per capita.
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Independent School District is looking at putting the overdose-reversing drug Narcan in its schools. Thursday night trustees met to discuss a hefty agenda including adding Narcan and the latest findings of its intruder detection audit. Board members say fentanyl overdoses from neighboring districts have motivated...
Austin Public Health (APH) closes its remaining testing site at Metz Elementary. The site has been a hub for testing in Austin, offering free tests and take-home kits five to six days a week for months. “It is a bit bittersweet,” said Marlon Haygood, emergency plans officer with APH.
