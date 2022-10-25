Read full article on original website
The Suburban Times
Pierce County’s Microhome Village
Office of Jani Hitchen, Pierce County Council, District 6 announcement. Whether you got an email from Executive Dammeier, read something in the Tacoma News Tribune, or spotted a post on Facebook, you might have seen something about a large homeless village being proposed for our county by the Executive. As a Council, we have been talking about and looking at this model for over 16 months and set aside about $23 million should a clear pathway be found to make this work in our county.
The Suburban Times
Allyson Griffith to Serve as City of Tacoma’s Neighborhood and Community Services Director
TACOMA, Wash. — The Tacoma City Council confirmed City Manager Elizabeth Pauli’s appointment of Allyson Griffith to the position of Neighborhood and Community Services Director effective October 26, 2022. “Over the last 15 years with the City of Tacoma, Ms. Griffith has worked to build relationships among community...
'It's scary': Chinatown-International District advocates ask for funding to improve public safety
SEATTLE — Advocates for the Chinatown-International District (CID) are asking the city of Seattle and King County for millions of dollars to address public safety concerns. Pink Gorilla Games, a video game store that's been in the heart of the CID for 17 years, has recently been hit with crime. The latest incident happened on Monday evening.
The Suburban Times
Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Cases, hospitalizations and deaths
Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announcement. A data security breach at one of Washington’s hospital organizations continues to affect data on cases and associated hospitalizations and deaths. Today’s COVID-19 data is likely incomplete. It is not clear how long this will last. On October 25, our current COVID-19 7-day...
q13fox.com
Food bank prepares to help community should Bolt Creek Fire landslides trap residents
SKYKOMISH, Wash. - There are grim new warnings for residents living in the Bolt Creek Fire zone. Emergency officials are telling folks to prepare for days or even weeks of isolation due to the threat of road-closing landslides and falling trees this winter. The scramble for supplies will be particularly...
Chronicle
Respiratory Infections Surge in Washington, Leading to Long Waits at Hospitals
Respiratory infections are surging early in Seattle and Washington this year, crowding pediatric emergency departments and leaving doctors concerned about the severity of fall and winter outbreaks. After enduring two winters of widespread masking, distancing and remote school and work, it's likely our immune systems will be caught off guard...
KIMA TV
Animal control rescues nearly 7-foot alligator from storage container in Pierce County
LAKEBAY, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff's Department said deputies, along with animal control, rescued a 6' 7" alligator from a property in Lakebay last week. Animal control received a complaint about a person in Lakebay with an alligator. It is illegal to possess an alligator in the State of Washington. Animal control officers visited the property on Thursday and saw the alligator in a small tub inside of a shipping container.
Facebook group helps find nearly 10,000 missing dogs a year throughout King County
KING COUNTY, Wash. — A Facebook group dedicated to reuniting lost dogs with their owners is making an impact in King County, with help from its nearly 34,000 members. "I'll do everything possible so they'll never go missing," Facebook group moderator Lily Burns said. She said she hopes the same goes for other dogs throughout King County.
Chronicle
Lewis County Animal Shelter Has Been at Capacity for Months
One edition of The Chronicle in August 2021 showed a front page photo of a stray kitten standing in a food bowl on a back porch in Chehalis. The gray kitten was named Jax after being adopted by a staff member at the paper. But others of Jax’s generation haven’t had such an opportunity. His birth came during the pet equivalent of the baby boom.
southseattleemerald.com
More Households May Face Hunger as COVID-19 Support Ends, Warn Food Service Providers
(This article was originally published on Real Change and has been reprinted under an agreement.) Over the past six months, community organizations have distributed 15 million pounds of food to community members across the region as part of Public Health – Seattle & King County’s (PHSKC) Food Security Assistance Program (FSAP). The $5.4-million initiative, funded by federal COVID-19 emergency relief money, helped as many as 10,000 people a month, according to Sara Seelmeyer, the senior manager of food security and benefits for United Way of King County.
The Suburban Times
Fight Fentanyl
City of Puyallup Police Department social media post. To educate & empower our community, the Puyallup Police Department is partnering with public health officials to present, “Fighting Fentanyl-An Evening of Education and Prevention”. We invite you to join us on. Registration is required, please visit eventbrite.com/e/450797065157.
The Suburban Times
Letter: This season’s first harmful cyanobacteria bloom is now occurring in Waughop Lake
Submitted by Don Russell, Lakewood. As noted in the above photograph the $420,000 City of Lakewood requested and Ecology approved March and July 2020 80 mg Al/L alum treated Waughop Lake is now experiencing its second fall season harmful cyanobacteria bloom (HAB). The species is Anabaena which is known to produce potent liver and nerve toxins. These toxins can kill dogs who ingest the lake’s water and harm people who inhale Waughop Lake’s cyanotoxin tainted aerosol droplets that emanate from the lake. You will know that this is occurring when you can smell the distinctive characteristic odor of a HAB.
MyNorthwest.com
Renters are gaining the upper hand in Burien
Renters in Burien are gaining ground and both Gee Scott and Ursula Reutin, hosts of the Gee and Ursula Show, have mixed feelings about it. The Burien City Council added some new rental housing protections recently, with new rules tightening safeguards for renters so they can’t get evicted without reason. The council also requires 120 days’ notice for rent hikes over 3% and 180 days for increases over 10%.
The Suburban Times
70 Shelter Pets Find Homes During Tacoma Animal Shelter Adoption Event in Partnership with Tacoma Subaru
Submitted by Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County. In an effort to support animal welfare in the community and help the hardest-to-adopt shelter animals find loving homes, the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County partnered with Tacoma Subaru to host a “Fall in Love” adoption event. This event was a part of Subaru Loves Pets, a national initiative to impact the lives of as many shelter animals as possible.
KOMO News
Tacoma considers ordinance to raise license fees for businesses in the city
TACOMA, Wash — Tacoma City Councilmembers are debating an ordinance that if passed, would increase annual license fees for businesses in the city. The current ordinance reads: “for gross income thresholds between $12,000 and $250,000, the fee will increase from $110 to $130; for gross income thresholds between $250,001 and $1,000,000, the fee will increase from $250 to $300; for gross income thresholds between $1,000,001 and $5,000,000, the fee will increase from $250 to $1,000; and for gross income thresholds over $5,000,000, the fee will increase from $250 to $1,500.”
MyNorthwest.com
Human remains and mysteries at Seattle Pet Cemetery
On a two-acre parcel along Military Road in unincorporated King County near Kent is a “pet cemetery,” first established more than 70 years ago. It’s been known by several names, such as Pet Haven, Seattle-Tacoma Pet Cemetery, and most recently, Seattle Pet Cemetery. A visit there earlier this week in search of history also turned up controversy and a little bit of a mystery involving absent owners, a cell tower, and perhaps even human remains.
Change of address fraud on the rise
Change-of-address fraud is on the rise, almost tripling to 23,000 cases last year, according to new data from the United States Postal Service. Scammers changing an address either online or in person have been a nightmare, one family told Jesse Jones. Travis Palmer of Tacoma has an extremely rare metabolic...
‘Giving people tools to save their life’: Vending machine provides free Narcan, fentanyl test strips
SEATTLE — In an ongoing effort to combat drug overdoses across the county, King County Public Health and Peer Seattle have teamed up and are providing people in Capitol Hill with access to a vending machine that provides Fentanyl testing strips and Narcan. The vending machine also supplies safe...
The Suburban Times
Paving brings daytime I-5 ramp and lane closure Sat. Oct. 29 in Tacoma
TACOMA – Daytime travelers who use southbound Interstate 5 near the Puyallup River Bridge and the southbound State Route 167 on-ramp to southbound I-5 will want to plan extra time into their trips Saturday, Oct. 29. Saturday, Oct. 29. The SR 167 on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from...
Almost half of nearly 3,000 unsolved murder cases in Washington are in King County
WASHINGTON, USA — There are thousands of murder and missing persons cases that are still unsolved in Washington state. Of the homicide cases in Washington from 1965 to 2019, 28% are currently unsolved. That is nearly 3,000 cases. Almost half of them are in King County. This is a...
