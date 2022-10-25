ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
The Suburban Times

Pierce County’s Microhome Village

Office of Jani Hitchen, Pierce County Council, District 6 announcement. Whether you got an email from Executive Dammeier, read something in the Tacoma News Tribune, or spotted a post on Facebook, you might have seen something about a large homeless village being proposed for our county by the Executive. As a Council, we have been talking about and looking at this model for over 16 months and set aside about $23 million should a clear pathway be found to make this work in our county.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
The Suburban Times

Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Cases, hospitalizations and deaths

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announcement. A data security breach at one of Washington’s hospital organizations continues to affect data on cases and associated hospitalizations and deaths. Today’s COVID-19 data is likely incomplete. It is not clear how long this will last. On October 25, our current COVID-19 7-day...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Respiratory Infections Surge in Washington, Leading to Long Waits at Hospitals

Respiratory infections are surging early in Seattle and Washington this year, crowding pediatric emergency departments and leaving doctors concerned about the severity of fall and winter outbreaks. After enduring two winters of widespread masking, distancing and remote school and work, it's likely our immune systems will be caught off guard...
SEATTLE, WA
KIMA TV

Animal control rescues nearly 7-foot alligator from storage container in Pierce County

LAKEBAY, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff's Department said deputies, along with animal control, rescued a 6' 7" alligator from a property in Lakebay last week. Animal control received a complaint about a person in Lakebay with an alligator. It is illegal to possess an alligator in the State of Washington. Animal control officers visited the property on Thursday and saw the alligator in a small tub inside of a shipping container.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Lewis County Animal Shelter Has Been at Capacity for Months

One edition of The Chronicle in August 2021 showed a front page photo of a stray kitten standing in a food bowl on a back porch in Chehalis. The gray kitten was named Jax after being adopted by a staff member at the paper. But others of Jax’s generation haven’t had such an opportunity. His birth came during the pet equivalent of the baby boom.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
southseattleemerald.com

More Households May Face Hunger as COVID-19 Support Ends, Warn Food Service Providers

(This article was originally published on Real Change and has been reprinted under an agreement.) Over the past six months, community organizations have distributed 15 million pounds of food to community members across the region as part of Public Health – Seattle & King County’s (PHSKC) Food Security Assistance Program (FSAP). The $5.4-million initiative, funded by federal COVID-19 emergency relief money, helped as many as 10,000 people a month, according to Sara Seelmeyer, the senior manager of food security and benefits for United Way of King County.
SEATTLE, WA
The Suburban Times

Fight Fentanyl

City of Puyallup Police Department social media post. To educate & empower our community, the Puyallup Police Department is partnering with public health officials to present, “Fighting Fentanyl-An Evening of Education and Prevention”. We invite you to join us on. Registration is required, please visit eventbrite.com/e/450797065157.
PUYALLUP, WA
The Suburban Times

Letter: This season’s first harmful cyanobacteria bloom is now occurring in Waughop Lake

Submitted by Don Russell, Lakewood. As noted in the above photograph the $420,000 City of Lakewood requested and Ecology approved March and July 2020 80 mg Al/L alum treated Waughop Lake is now experiencing its second fall season harmful cyanobacteria bloom (HAB). The species is Anabaena which is known to produce potent liver and nerve toxins. These toxins can kill dogs who ingest the lake’s water and harm people who inhale Waughop Lake’s cyanotoxin tainted aerosol droplets that emanate from the lake. You will know that this is occurring when you can smell the distinctive characteristic odor of a HAB.
LAKEWOOD, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Renters are gaining the upper hand in Burien

Renters in Burien are gaining ground and both Gee Scott and Ursula Reutin, hosts of the Gee and Ursula Show, have mixed feelings about it. The Burien City Council added some new rental housing protections recently, with new rules tightening safeguards for renters so they can’t get evicted without reason. The council also requires 120 days’ notice for rent hikes over 3% and 180 days for increases over 10%.
BURIEN, WA
The Suburban Times

70 Shelter Pets Find Homes During Tacoma Animal Shelter Adoption Event in Partnership with Tacoma Subaru

Submitted by Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County. In an effort to support animal welfare in the community and help the hardest-to-adopt shelter animals find loving homes, the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County partnered with Tacoma Subaru to host a “Fall in Love” adoption event. This event was a part of Subaru Loves Pets, a national initiative to impact the lives of as many shelter animals as possible.
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

Tacoma considers ordinance to raise license fees for businesses in the city

TACOMA, Wash — Tacoma City Councilmembers are debating an ordinance that if passed, would increase annual license fees for businesses in the city. The current ordinance reads: “for gross income thresholds between $12,000 and $250,000, the fee will increase from $110 to $130; for gross income thresholds between $250,001 and $1,000,000, the fee will increase from $250 to $300; for gross income thresholds between $1,000,001 and $5,000,000, the fee will increase from $250 to $1,000; and for gross income thresholds over $5,000,000, the fee will increase from $250 to $1,500.”
TACOMA, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Human remains and mysteries at Seattle Pet Cemetery

On a two-acre parcel along Military Road in unincorporated King County near Kent is a “pet cemetery,” first established more than 70 years ago. It’s been known by several names, such as Pet Haven, Seattle-Tacoma Pet Cemetery, and most recently, Seattle Pet Cemetery. A visit there earlier this week in search of history also turned up controversy and a little bit of a mystery involving absent owners, a cell tower, and perhaps even human remains.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Change of address fraud on the rise

Change-of-address fraud is on the rise, almost tripling to 23,000 cases last year, according to new data from the United States Postal Service. Scammers changing an address either online or in person have been a nightmare, one family told Jesse Jones. Travis Palmer of Tacoma has an extremely rare metabolic...
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

Paving brings daytime I-5 ramp and lane closure Sat. Oct. 29 in Tacoma

TACOMA – Daytime travelers who use southbound Interstate 5 near the Puyallup River Bridge and the southbound State Route 167 on-ramp to southbound I-5 will want to plan extra time into their trips Saturday, Oct. 29. Saturday, Oct. 29. The SR 167 on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from...
TACOMA, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy