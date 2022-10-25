How healthy is the Bengals’ defense ahead of Monday Night Football? Strictly Stripes podcast

Read full article on original website
Yes, it’s time for the Browns to trade Kareem Hunt. Here’s why – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – It isn’t working. It’s not going to work. That’s what I was thinking during the last few games when it came to Kareem Hunt and the Browns. None of this is a negative about Hunt. Perhaps he’s not the same running back who led the NFL in rushing as a rookie in 2017 with Kansas City.
OHSAA football playoffs first round live scores, updates and highlights
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Week 11 of the high school football season is here, and cleveland.com has you covered with live updates from around the area during the first round of the OHSAA playoffs. Check below for updates, including scores and some video highlights. Most games kick off at 7...
Ja’Marr Chase misses Bengals’ practice on Thursday
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals starting wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase (hip) didn’t practice on Thursday, and it was reported later in the day that he has a hip injury that may keep him out 4-6 weeks. Earlier on Thursday, Bengals coach Zac Taylor described Chase as “day to...
OHSAA football playoffs preview: Division breakdowns, best games, predictions
CLEVELAND, Ohio - The first round of the OHSAA football playoffs begins Friday, and cleveland.com has you covered on what to know. Below, check out links to our divisional breakdowns, which include top teams, top players, best games and predictions, along with full regional schedules. INDEX OF REGIONAL PREVIEWS. ⦁...
OHSAA football playoffs preview: First round full of mismatches? Not so fast
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The first week of the OHSAA football playoffs brings its share of mismatches and intrigue. Last year, during the OHSAA’s first postseason of expanded regions to 16 teams, one No. 1 seed suffered an upset loss in the first round when 5-5 Milan Edison beat Bellevue in the Division IV, Region 14 playoffs.
atozsports.com
Chiefs traded for a playmaker but received a headache in return
The Kansas City Chiefs (5-2) traded for former first-rounder Kadarius Toney on Thursday, hoping the electric wideout can add another element to an already stout offense. The final receipt reads Toney for the Chiefs’ third- and sixth-round picks in 2023. The third-rounder is a compensatory pick, therefore, the Chiefs still have a third-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
NFL Week 8 best bets: 2 ATS picks you must make
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. As the NFL regular season enters the final weekend of October, a number of middling teams remain continue to bounce between pretenders and...
The big difference between the Browns and the Bengals that most fans don’t notice – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Bengals have Joe Burrow at quarterback and the Browns don’t. That’s one difference between the two, who play Monday night at FirstEnergy Stadium. But something else is going on here, something I had no clue about until a few days ago.
Bengals defense charts new course at corner for Eli Apple, Cam-Taylor Britt
CINCINNATI, Ohio — It’s an imperfect world. That’s how Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo described his decision to start rotating Eli Apple and Cam Taylor-Britt. “In a perfect world you don’t want to be able to do that, but this is not a perfect world and we’re in a situation where you’ve got a young guy who had no preseason,” Anarumo said Monday. “You’ve got to get him snaps at some point other than scout team reps, so yesterday was a perfect opportunity. That’s kind of how it all played out.”
Revealing the cleveland.com All-Ohio Team ahead of Bengals vs. Browns
CINCINNATI, Ohio - After much discussion and debate among the cleveland.com Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns writers, they have finally come together to reveal their All-Ohio Team. The list reveal comes at a fitting time as the Browns and Bengals will battle in a divisional showdown on Halloween for a...
Chasing 1,000 yards: Where Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt stand after Week 7
BALTIMORE, MD -- The Browns’ run game was solid during Sunday’s 23-20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. The majority of Cleveland’s 113 total rushing yards (4.7 per carry), was gained with 76 total rushing yards in the fourth quarter. When given the ball, Nick Chubb carried the offense forward on the ground, while Kareem Hunt was not used much.
Greg Newsome II mad that Ja’Marr Chase can’t play; aimed to prove again he’s elite after WR said he isn’t
BEREA, Ohio — Greg Newsome II was legitimately angry when he heard on Thursday that Bengals No. 1 receiver Ja’Marr Chase will sit out Monday night’s game with a hip injury that could sideline him 4-6 weeks. “Oh, I was p-----, for sure,” Newsome said Friday. “Yeah,...
Everything Zac Taylor said to reporters on Friday about Ja’Marr Chase’s injury: Transcript
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals coach Zac Taylor kept his comments about Ja’Marr Chase’s hip injury very brief on Friday. He answered questions for reporters after stepping off the practice field for 77 seconds, and provided the bare minimum of details about Chase’s status going forward. The...
Zac Taylor confirms Ja’Marr Chase will ‘miss some time’
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals coach Zac Taylor gave a brief press conference Friday to discuss wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase’s hip injury, offering some insight into the Bengals’ plans for the next few days and weeks. “What I’ll say about Ja’Marr Chase is he has a hip...
Picking what a 12-team College Fooball Playoff would look like right now: College Football Survivor Show
COLLEGE FOOTBALL USA -- On this episode of The College Football Survivor Show, Doug Lesmerises and Shehan Jeyarajah predict what a 12-team playoff would look like this season. What would be the best first-round matchups? Alabama would have a chance to host a great game. Which teams could spring a...
Browns’ Charley Hughlett signs 4-year contract extension with largest value for a long snapper in NFL history
BEREA, Ohio -- Browns long snapper Charley Hughlett, the second-longest tenured player on the team, signed a four-year contract extension on Friday. According to his agent, Brett Tessler, Hughlett, 32, received the largest signing bonus ($865,000), guarantee and overall value in league history for a long snapper. Sports betting comes...
DraftKings Ohio promo code: need-to-know info for early launch bonus
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Buckeye State is gearing up for mobile sports betting, as our DraftKings Ohio promo code allows prospective bettors to click here for...
Mike Priefer explains what officials got wrong and right on Browns’ false start call vs. Ravens
BEREA, Ohio -- Browns special teams coordinator Mike Priefer on Friday said the officials in Sunday’s matchup against the Ravens got the number of the player wrong when they called the field goal unit for a false start on a potential game-tying kick, but got the call correct. “When...
Martin Emerson Jr. idolized Joe Haden as a kid; now they’ll be teammates for a day: Browns takeaways
BEREA, Ohio — Browns rookie cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. idolized Joe Haden as a kid, and now they’ll be teammates for a day. Haden, the former Browns cornerback, will sign a one-day contract with the Browns this weekend to retire as a Brown, and will be honored during Monday night’s game against the Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium. He’ll address the media Saturday at Browns headquarters, where Emerson will have a chance to meet him.
Browns won’t have to face Bengals leading receiver Ja’Marr Chase Monday night because of his hip injury
BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns might not have their best cornerback in Denzel Ward on Monday night against the Bengals, but the Bengals definitely won’t have their No. 1 receiver in Pro Bowler Ja’Marr Chase. In a blockbuster development for the big AFC North showdown, Chase will sit...
