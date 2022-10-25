How healthy is the Bengals’ defense ahead of Monday Night Football? Strictly Stripes podcast

CINCINNATI, Ohio — It’s an imperfect world. That’s how Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo described his decision to start rotating Eli Apple and Cam Taylor-Britt. “In a perfect world you don’t want to be able to do that, but this is not a perfect world and we’re in a situation where you’ve got a young guy who had no preseason,” Anarumo said Monday. “You’ve got to get him snaps at some point other than scout team reps, so yesterday was a perfect opportunity. That’s kind of how it all played out.”

