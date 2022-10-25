ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

How healthy is the Bengals’ defense ahead of Monday Night Football? Strictly Stripes podcast

By Mohammad Ahmad, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atozsports.com

Chiefs traded for a playmaker but received a headache in return

The Kansas City Chiefs (5-2) traded for former first-rounder Kadarius Toney on Thursday, hoping the electric wideout can add another element to an already stout offense. The final receipt reads Toney for the Chiefs’ third- and sixth-round picks in 2023. The third-rounder is a compensatory pick, therefore, the Chiefs still have a third-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Cleveland.com

NFL Week 8 best bets: 2 ATS picks you must make

XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. As the NFL regular season enters the final weekend of October, a number of middling teams remain continue to bounce between pretenders and...
ARIZONA STATE
Cleveland.com

Bengals defense charts new course at corner for Eli Apple, Cam-Taylor Britt

CINCINNATI, Ohio — It’s an imperfect world. That’s how Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo described his decision to start rotating Eli Apple and Cam Taylor-Britt. “In a perfect world you don’t want to be able to do that, but this is not a perfect world and we’re in a situation where you’ve got a young guy who had no preseason,” Anarumo said Monday. “You’ve got to get him snaps at some point other than scout team reps, so yesterday was a perfect opportunity. That’s kind of how it all played out.”
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland.com

Browns’ Charley Hughlett signs 4-year contract extension with largest value for a long snapper in NFL history

BEREA, Ohio -- Browns long snapper Charley Hughlett, the second-longest tenured player on the team, signed a four-year contract extension on Friday. According to his agent, Brett Tessler, Hughlett, 32, received the largest signing bonus ($865,000), guarantee and overall value in league history for a long snapper. Sports betting comes...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Martin Emerson Jr. idolized Joe Haden as a kid; now they’ll be teammates for a day: Browns takeaways

BEREA, Ohio — Browns rookie cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. idolized Joe Haden as a kid, and now they’ll be teammates for a day. Haden, the former Browns cornerback, will sign a one-day contract with the Browns this weekend to retire as a Brown, and will be honored during Monday night’s game against the Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium. He’ll address the media Saturday at Browns headquarters, where Emerson will have a chance to meet him.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
91K+
Followers
85K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy