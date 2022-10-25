ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Paso Robles High School Athlete of the Week

By News Staff
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42vTx0_0im5EecL00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rn64b_0im5EecL00
Leanna Reed

Bearcat: Leanna Reed

Sport: Varsity Girls Water Polo

Year: Senior

Leanna has been team captain since her sophomore year and is currently doing a fantastic job leading her team in her senior year. Over the past weekend at our local tournament, she scored over 15 goals and is currently leading the team in goals for the season with 63 scored. She is also leading the team in steals with 51. Leanna’s hard work, determination, teamwork, and ability to motivate her team have really inspired the girls to succeed this season. Leanna is a force to be reckoned with and is very deserving of recognition. We will certainly miss her next year! – Coach Sharon

Thank you to the coaches for participating! All coaches at Paso Robles High School are invited to participate in Athletes of the Week to recognize students who are a standout at a recent competition, show improvement at practices, or bring a great attitude to the team. Contact scott@pasoroblesdailynews.com.

Thank you to our sponsors of athletes of the week:

Brezden Pest Control has been proudly providing SLO county with professional pest control services for four decades. If you’re tired of sharing your space with pests, they can help. They are homeowners, too – so they know exactly how satisfying it can be to have a pest-free home. 77 Marquita Ave, Paso Robles, CA 93446, brezdenpest.com, (805) 544-9446.

KD Capital Mortgage Corp. is committed to helping you find the right mortgage product for your needs. We understand that every borrower’s situation is different, and make the process of securing a mortgage simple and straightforward. We are with you every step of the way. As a broker, we work with multiple investors so we can shop for the best rate, terms, and service. 1305 Vine St. Paso Robles, CA 93446, www.kdcapmtg.com, (805) 550-8632.

Paso Robles Waste and Recycle, Country Waste and Recycle, and Paso Robles Roll-Off and Recycle provide residential and commercial trash and recycling services. They strive to exceed customers’ expectations and provide the best possible solution to disposing of waste and recyclables. 2951 Wallace Dr, Paso Robles CA 93446, www.prwaste.com, (805) 238-2381.

Placer Title Company is the expert you need and the partner you can trust for real estate title and escrow services anywhere in California. When selling, buying, or refinancing please request Placer Title Company. 722 10th St, Paso Robles, CA 93446, placertitle.com, (805) 226-4281.

Comments / 0

Related
syvnews.com

St. Joseph, Mission Prep, Paso Robles maintain top three area football rankings, Lompoc sits in fourth

There was not much change in the high school football area power rankings last week. This week, there was even less. Arroyo Grande and Santa Ynez swapped places in the area top 10, with Arroyo Grande's Eagles moving up from No. 6 to No. 5 and the Pirates moving down from No. 5 to No. 6 after Arroyo Grande won 62-21 when the teams played each other in a Mountain League game at Santa Ynez last week.
PASO ROBLES, CA
News Channel 3-12

Santa Maria-Bonita School District employee honored for nearly four decades of service

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - A special award drew a large crowd at Wednesday night's board meeting at the Santa Maria-Bonita School District. Theresa Sanchez, office manager at Ontiveros School for nearly four decades, received the district's special (and second) Key to the District honor. Board Vice President Veda Flores selected Sanchez for the award. "Theresa's The post Santa Maria-Bonita School District employee honored for nearly four decades of service appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA MARIA, CA
The Paso Robles Press

Red Light Roundup 10/17 – 10/23/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. October 17, 2022. 01:11— Kymberly...
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Tablas Creek named VinePair’s ‘Winemaking Team of the Year’

Winery recognized for its commitment to sustainability. – Tablas Creek Vineyard in Paso Robles has received the 2022 New Wave Wine Award for “Winemaking Team of the Year.” Presented by VinePair, the New Wave Awards recognize “spirits, wine, and beer professionals who have distinguished themselves in the past year for propelling the industry forward to a brighter, more equitable, and sustainable future.”
PASO ROBLES, CA
cuestonian.com

Tri-Tip Challenge: A student’s perspective

As San Luis Obispo creeps slowly into fall and the weather begins to cool off, causing outdoor activity to be that much more enjoyable, a local tradition known as the Tri-Tip Challenge lingers on my mind. The Tri-Tip Challenge is a series of three hikes up the three mountain peaks...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
calcoastnews.com

Two fires in one night in San Luis Obispo

A pair of fires broke out along Higuera Street in downtown San Luis Obispo late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. Shortly before midnight, a caller reported a commercial fire at 952 Higuera Street, according to Cal Fire. Sandwich shop Urbane Cafe is located at that address. The blaze burned for just minutes.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for Oct. 20-22

Eugene Kulinski, age 63, of Templeton, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 22. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery. Bunny Borg, age 98, of Atascadero, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 22. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.
PASO ROBLES, CA
syvnews.com

Santa Maria-Bonita School District celebrates Red Ribbon Week

Elementary and junior high school students in Santa Maria are celebrating Red Ribbon Week through Friday, and the Santa Maria-Bonita School District has organized student dress-up days all week to commemorate the national campaign that aims to prevent drug and alcohol use among youth. Some students will be wearing their...
SANTA MARIA, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Obituary of Thomas Ruben Hidalgo, 102

Hidalgo and his wife lived in Paso Robles during his retirement years. – Santa Barbara native son, Colonel Thomas Ruben Hidalgo, SBHS Class of 1938, passed away peacefully at his home, on Oct. 22, at the age of 102 years. Born in 1920 to Tomas and Severa Hidalgo in Santa Barbara, preceded in death by both his parents, sisters, his brother, and his loving wife of 72 years, Jennie Nieto Hidalgo. Jennie and Thomas were married in November of 1942 in Santa Barbara, where they lived and raised five children. Hidalgo and his wife lived in Paso Robles during his retirement years. Hidalgo relocated to Santa Barbara after his wife passed away to receive care from his children.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles, CA
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Paso Robles Daily News is the most comprehensive Paso Robles newspaper online with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media covering all of North County San Luis Obispo including Paso Robles, Atascadero, Templeton, San Miguel, Shandon, Creston, and Heritage Ranch.

 https://pasoroblesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy