Paso Robles High School Athlete of the Week

Leanna Reed

Bearcat: Leanna Reed

Sport: Varsity Girls Water Polo

Year: Senior

Leanna has been team captain since her sophomore year and is currently doing a fantastic job leading her team in her senior year. Over the past weekend at our local tournament, she scored over 15 goals and is currently leading the team in goals for the season with 63 scored. She is also leading the team in steals with 51. Leanna’s hard work, determination, teamwork, and ability to motivate her team have really inspired the girls to succeed this season. Leanna is a force to be reckoned with and is very deserving of recognition. We will certainly miss her next year! – Coach Sharon

Thank you to the coaches for participating! All coaches at Paso Robles High School are invited to participate in Athletes of the Week to recognize students who are a standout at a recent competition, show improvement at practices, or bring a great attitude to the team.

