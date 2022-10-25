ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POLITICO

Florida Democratic Party leader faces growing mutiny

Hello and welcome to Friday. Flashing red— There are already plenty of signs that Nov. 8 is going to be a rough night for Florida Democrats. Under pressure— But before that even happens, Florida Democratic Party chair Manny Diaz — the former Miami mayor who was supposed to help turn around the party's fortunes after a disastrous 2020 election — finds himself coming under a rising tide of criticism.
FLORIDA STATE
POLITICO

Florida just keeps getting redder

Hello and welcome to Wednesday. Situational awareness — Gov. Ron DeSantis has been touting Republican voter registration gains in recent campaign stops, but state election officials this week posted final numbers ahead of the Nov. 8 election that detail the GOP advantage. Getting wider— Republicans continue to build on...
FLORIDA STATE
Action News Jax

Federal judge sides with Florida in elections law canvassing boards dispute

TALLAHASEE, Fla. — A federal judge has rejected a request by the Florida Democratic Party to block part of a new state elections law involving county canvassing boards. U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams on Tuesday refused to issue a preliminary injunction, saying the Democratic Party and two individual plaintiffs “had not met their burden to establish a substantial threat of actual and imminent irreparable injury.”
FLORIDA STATE

