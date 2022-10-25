Read full article on original website
Florida Democratic Party leader faces growing mutiny
Hello and welcome to Friday. Flashing red— There are already plenty of signs that Nov. 8 is going to be a rough night for Florida Democrats. Under pressure— But before that even happens, Florida Democratic Party chair Manny Diaz — the former Miami mayor who was supposed to help turn around the party's fortunes after a disastrous 2020 election — finds himself coming under a rising tide of criticism.
Florida just keeps getting redder
Hello and welcome to Wednesday. Situational awareness — Gov. Ron DeSantis has been touting Republican voter registration gains in recent campaign stops, but state election officials this week posted final numbers ahead of the Nov. 8 election that detail the GOP advantage. Getting wider— Republicans continue to build on...
Republicans Gained 20 Times More Voters Than Dems in Florida in Four Years
The number of newly registered Republicans in Florida also outpaced the number of nonpartisan registrants by more than 150,000.
Florida needs to end policies keeping Hurricane Ian’s victims from fixing their homes | Opinion
Homes in Southwest Florida are in horrible, unsafe conditions, with leaking roofs, missing windows and toxic mold.
Police In Florida Confirm Rubio’s Volunteer Was Brutally Beaten For Being A Republican
U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio on Wednesday fired back at leftist media critics who tried to excuse anti-Republican violence by two thugs who brutally beat one of his campaign volunteers. As The Free Press reported this week, the Florida Republican noted that one of his neighborhood
Attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband prompts Republicans, including many who defied the 2020 election results after Capitol rioters hunted her on Jan. 6, to denounce political violence
Police said the Friday attacker shouted "Where's Nancy?" in an eerie call-back to threats made by several rioters during the January 6 insurrection.
Congresswoman Wasserman Schultz Denied Access to South Florida Postal Facility
A member of Congress from South Florida is expressing her frustration at being denied access to a main U.S. Postal Service facility while trying to get a look at how vote-by-mail ballots are handled and processed. Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz along with Broward Supervisor of Elections Joe Scott were scheduled...
Lindsey Graham says there are 'going to be people jumping off bridges in San Francisco by the thousands' if Jim Jordan becomes chair of the House Judiciary Committee
Lindsey Graham made the remark during a speech before a group of Republicans in Ohio, where he also made fun of Rep. Jerry Nadler's weight.
Kari Lake Tells Notorious Liar Kayleigh McEnany She ‘Took A Page Out Of Your Playbook’
The GOP nominee for Arizona governor thanked the Trump White House press secretary for "showing us the way."
A prospective juror in the Trump Org trial was excused after telling a judge Trump made him so sick to his guts that serving in the trial would be unhealthy
"I don't feel like it's a very healthy thing for me to be here," the man told the judge before he was excused.
DeSantis’s old law firm received millions in Florida state funds, investigation finds
Daily Beast reports that Holland & Knight, where governor once worked, made nearly $3m in state contracts from 2018 to 2020
Florida voters asked to scrap one way to amend constitution
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida voters are deciding whether to get rid of a commission that meets every 20 years to recommend changes to the state constitution, the only such panel among the U.S. states that refers amendments directly to a statewide ballot. Opponents of the Constitution Revision Commission...
Florida GOP Paid Thousands To Far-Right Charlottesville Attendee
A man who was allegedly attacked while canvassing this week appears to be an activist with a prominent history of violence and racist comments. He was also on the Florida Republican Party's payroll this summer.
Florida Residents Have Until May 23 To Get a Real ID
The U.S. Government REAL ID program became effective on May 11, 2008. Since then, Florida residents have been getting driver's licenses with the REAL ID sign, a star in the upper right-hand corner. This can be seen in the examples below:
5 takeaways from a day when Trump, DeSantis, Rubio and Scott descended on South Florida
Florida’s top Republicans were in action across South Florida on Thursday. Here are five takeaways from a unique day in Sunshine State politics. Former president Donald Trump says if you can't say something nice ... ...
Urgent warning to check Powerball lottery tickets after six people are made millionaires
LOTTERY officials have warned players to check their Powerball tickets after six people won $1million prizes but nobody hit the jackpot. Now at an estimated $715.1million, the fifth-largest Powerball lottery jackpot in history, has still not been after no one matched all the numbers in Wednesday night's drawing. With no...
Miami’s radicalization is astonishing: Cuban Americans won’t get off the Trump train | Opinion
Cuban Americans in Miami are proving Donald Trump right on one issue.
Parent sues Florida school district for displaying LGBTQ pride flags
A Florida father is suing his son’s school district after two LGBTQ pride flags were hung in one of his seventh-grade child’s classrooms, alleging that the school district violated the state’s “Parents Bill of Rights,” a new Florida education law banning classroom discussions of sexual orientation or gender identity.
Federal judge sides with Florida in elections law canvassing boards dispute
TALLAHASEE, Fla. — A federal judge has rejected a request by the Florida Democratic Party to block part of a new state elections law involving county canvassing boards. U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams on Tuesday refused to issue a preliminary injunction, saying the Democratic Party and two individual plaintiffs “had not met their burden to establish a substantial threat of actual and imminent irreparable injury.”
Florida Republicans cut further into Democratic support among Hispanics
TAMPA — In a nondescript strip mall in suburban Tampa, with a green “Space Available” sign still hanging above the doorway, lies a small battlefield in the tug-of-war for Hispanic voters in Florida. The Republican National Committee Hispanic Community Center is only one room, but its 1,500...
