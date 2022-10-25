FARGO (KFGO) – The last time they saw each other was almost five months ago, when Richard Reidhammer helped to save the lives of a man named Terry and his dog Lulu before the pick-up they were in sunk to the bottom of Hobart Lake. Today the three reunited at the Fargo headquarters of the North Dakota Highway Patrol to recognize Reidhammer’s heroic actions that early-summer evening.

