4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
These local 5 parks are full of adventure & splendor, perfect to explore this fall weekend in FloridaFit*Life*TravelBradenton, FL
Community invited to Holiday Hole-in-FunForward FoundationSaint Petersburg, FL
Get into the spirit at this local farm & the annual country Pumpkin FestivalFit*Life*TravelBradenton, FL
Frosty Oasis Will Bring ‘Classic Ice Cream Parlor’ Vibes to Anna Maria Island
The concept is a passion project inspired by owner Joe Lalonde’s father’s Michigan-based ice cream shop of the same name.
sarasotamagazine.com
After 25 Years in Business, Cortez's Beloved Sea Hagg Is Closing
The beloved Cortez antique shop Sea Hagg is—now was—a nautical museum of seafaring, with a story behind every item. It was an ode to the life of sea dwellers both mythical and real. From top to bottom, and even outside, Jan Holman’s shop overflowed with ships’ portholes, cast bronze propellers, sailors’ compasses and nautical clocks. A kayak hull hung from a ceiling, as did chandeliers made from fish hooks. Glass cases were stuffed with fossils, tortoise shells and coral, and there were plenty of cheaper, touristy objects like shells, jewelry, cute seahorses and mermaids of all sizes. A boat on the property named the Deanna Belle and The Sea Hagg Art Car, complete with a mermaid tail, had been in many parades and events over the years.
Old becomes new again at Sunken Gardens history center
Sunken Gardens opened up its new history center this month, which is actually housed in the original entrance and gift shop dating back to the 1940s.
luxury-houses.net
Listed at $6.25 Million, This Luxurious Custom Built Residence Stands on over 12 acres Comes with Ultimate Privacy in Tarpon Springs, Florida
1251 Ranch Road Home in Tarpon Springs, Florida for Sale. 1251 Ranch Road, Tarpon Springs, Florida is a truly one of a kind estate surrounded by the largest natural preserve in Pinellas County spanning over 8700 acres of protected land creating ultimate privacy. This Home in Tarpon Springs offers 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with over 4,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1251 Ranch Road, please contact Christina Paolillo (Phone: 727-458-2482) at Charles Rutenberg Realty Inc for full support and perfect service.
Mysuncoast.com
Smaller version of popular chalk festival happening in Sarasota this week
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Some of the world’s greatest street artists are in Sarasota this week doing what they do best, creating masterpieces. “I’m doing a figure that’s sitting in a yoga position and it’s going to be floating and you can sit next to it and do yoga poses,” said Ruben Poncia, an artist from the Netherlands.
neighborhoodnewsonline.net
Ha Long Bay Vietnamese & Asian Fusion Restaurant Opens!
Congratulations to my new friends Nhan Nguyen and her husband Hai Chu and their family, the owners of the new Ha Long Bay restaurant, which is now open in the space at 20685 Bruce B. Downs (BBD) Blvd. previously occupied by Aroi Thai-Tsuyu (not to be confused with the still-open Arroy Thai on S.R. 54 in Wesley Chapel).
a-z-animals.com
Dinosaur-Sized Alligator Strolls Through Florida Neighborhood on Their Evening Walk
Dinosaur-Sized Alligator Strolls Through Florida Neighborhood on Their Evening Walk. All in a day’s work for the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office! In this video, we see an enormous alligator casually stroll through a neighborhood in Venice, Florida as if they were one of the community. Our friendly alligator crosses lawns and front paths and wanders down the road, in no hurry whatsoever and seemingly unaware of the police escort. This amazing creature even stops to take a break on one front lawn. Walking on little legs is tiring you know!
sarasotamagazine.com
Architecture Sarasota Announces 2022 MOD Weekend
Architecture Sarasota’s ninth annual MOD Weekend, which kicks off Nov. 10, will celebrate "tropical modernism," a style led by the need to adapt to natural elements like light, heat and humidity that often informed the Sarasota School style of architecture that emerged in and around Sarasota during the post-war years of 1941-1966. (For a quick look at the style in action, click here.)
Shopping with Purpose: The Junior League of Tampa’s 19th annual Holiday Gift Market
Shopping for a cause makes you a star at The Junior League of Tampa’s 19th annual Holiday Gift Market (HGM). The unique shopping experience, presented by Publix, serves as the organization’s largest fundraising event of the year and brings over 200 vendors and artisans from across the Tampa Bay region to the Florida State Fairgrounds. […]
sarasotamagazine.com
This Year's Chalk Festival Returns to Historic Burns Square
Sometimes the best way to make sense of current events is to leave everything behind and look down—if only for a little while. This weekend, from Oct. 28-31, you can do just that. Step out of the real world and into the 15th annual Chalk Festival, themed "A Spirited Museum in Motion."
Bay News 9
New mega-apartment complex to open in Lakewood Ranch in 2024
LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. — A new mega-apartment complex is breaking ground in Lakewood Ranch with an opening date set for sometime in 2024. Renata in Lakewood Ranch on Rangeland Parkway will be home to 504 apartment homes and feature luxury amenities like a resort style pool, lake views, workout area, walking trails, a dog park and pet spa and even a golf simulator.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Anna Maria Island, FL
A barrier island off Florida's Gulf Coast, Anna Maria Island in Manatee County is a popular tourist destination. Once only known by Floridians, it is now a popular tourist destination for people all over the world. Anna Maria Island has preserved much of the "old" Florida allure. It has picture-perfect...
cohaitungchi.com
Top Things to Do on a Day Trip to Tampa’s Ybor City
Seniors living in Citrus Park and the surrounding Tampa area never have a shortage of fun things to do. One great example is taking a day trip to Tampa’s historic Ybor City. Ybor City gives visitors a taste of the culture, customs, and architecture of the Spanish, Cuban, Italian, and Eastern European immigrants who settled here and helped shape the region a century ago.
20+ FUN Things to Do in Tampa Bay this Weekend
Time to get your spook on – Halloween weekend is here are there are SO many fun things to do this weekend in Tampa Bay! In addition to all the awesome things going on, here are The BEST Kid-Friendly Halloween Events in Tampa Bay + MORE Fun! We’ve also got our list of our favorite […]
Mysuncoast.com
Veterans Day parade to close streets in downtown Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Nov. 11 Veterans Day parade will prompt the closing of several streets in downtown Sarasota that day, the city says. The City of Sarasota, in conjunction with the Sarasota Patriotic Observance Committee, will co-host the annual parade, beginning at 10 a.m. Sarasota police say these...
Venice Will Soon ‘Have the Meats’ With New Arby’s Outpost
Technically, the city south of Tampa already has the meats thanks to an existing location on Hwy 14 Bypass.
2 arrested after putting half-eaten Walmart rotisserie chicken back on shelf, Largo police say
Two Largo residents were arrested Wednesday after police say they were caught partially eating a rotisserie chicken at Walmart and putting it back on a shelf.
Tampa food hall concept, The Hall at Midtown, isn't happening
Since the closure of Tampa Heights' flagship location, Wilson has opened two more of his state-of-the-art food halls.
sarasotamagazine.com
These Sarasota-Specific Halloween Costumes Will Make You the Life of the Party
We lost a big chunk of Halloween prep time thanks to Hurricane Ian, and now Halloween is barrelling toward us, and, with it, the need for a fun costume. Leave princesses, Spider-Man and witch clichés behind and make a statement with these Sarasota-specific costume options that will raise the hairs on even the bravest necks and earn you treats galore.
Longboat Observer
Days numbered for historic Mixon Fruit Farms in Bradenton
To keep their Mixon Fruit Farms thriving, Dean and Janet Mixon dipped into unfamiliar territory over the last 16 years, such as hosting weddings, creating a wildlife viewing area, growing bamboo and being a producer of broghies. At this point, it just wasn't enough. The Mixons said their business, which...
