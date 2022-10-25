Read full article on original website
MAGA Lineup to Appear at Lancaster, PA EventMonica Leigh FrenchPennsylvania State
3 Fall Celebrations Coming up in Pennsylvania Dutch Country This MonthMelissa FrostLititz, PA
Goodwill Store, Closed For Two Years, ReopensJoel EisenbergElizabethtown, PA
Major retail chain opening another new store in Pennsylvania next monthKristen WaltersLebanon, PA
Tom Delonge Is Back as blink-182 Head to Hersheypark Stadium in 2023Ted RiversHershey, PA
Four large projects in Dauphin County awarded more than $8M in grant money combined
Four large projects in Dauphin County were awarded more than $8 million combined in grant money from the state this week. The grants are part of a long of list of projects across the state that were awarded money for redevelopment though the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program. The grant program is administered by the State of Pennsylvania’s Office of the Budget and is for the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational, and historical improvement projects.
Carlisle Sports Emporium, others in Cumberland County awarded a combined $2M in grant money
Three large projects in Cumberland County were awarded a combined $2 million in grant money from the state this week. The grants are part of a long of list of projects across the state that were awarded money for redevelopment though the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program. The grant program is administered by the State of Pennsylvania’s Office of the Budget and is for the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational, and historical improvement projects.
New smoothie bowl restaurant coming to Cumberland County, Pa.
CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — On Oct. 26, Bennett Williams Commercial announced on its social media page that it had leased a space in Camp Hill that is set to become a Playa Bowl franchise. This new Playa Bowl is located at 3540 Gettysburg Road in Camp Hill —...
Lancaster County family receives new, free roof
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Years of wear and tear was replaced in a day. All for one Lancaster family. “Probably one of the most selfless people that I know so I can’t think of a whole lot of people more deserving than Chris and Michelle,” said Melvin Kleinsasser, senior project manager at The Exterior Company.
New Harrisburg program to help young people with disabilities
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTHM) — Young people with disabilities have new skills, thanks to a Harrisburg program. The state’s office of vocational rehabilitation honored Harrisburg on Thursday, Oct. 27, and the young people who took part in the My Work program. Participants spend the money the summer working on...
Marshalls opening new Cumberland County location
SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Marshalls announced Thursday that they will be opening a new department store in Shippensburg early next month. According to the company, the new 24,626 sq. ft. store at the Shippensburg Shopping Center at 40 Ship Shopping Center will open on November 10 at 8 a.m.
Shopping center in Cumberland County under new ownership
CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Earlier today, Bennett Williams Commercial announced the sale of the Harrisburg West Shopping Center, on 3433 Simpson Ferry Road in Camp Hill. The almost 12-acre, 118,514 square foot shopping center has been renamed and is now called the South Hampden Shopping Center, according to Bennett Williams Commercial website.
Manheim Township Halloween Carnival to take place this weekend
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Preparations have begun in Manheim Township, for the sixth annual Halloween Carnival. The carnival will be held at Stauffer Park where there will be games, costumes contests, and even “Halloween Bowling.” One of the highlights of the event is “Trunk or Treat,” which is hosted by the Manheim Township Police Department.
Restaurant Week being held in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — It is Restaurant Week in Lancaster County. “Discover Lancaster” is working with Lancaster farmland Trust for the second annual event. What started as a way to help restaurants during COVID has turned into an opportunity to highlight the farm-to-table process. They have county-wide...
Sewer interceptor rehabilitation to begin in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Capital Region Water is beginning phase two of a major rehabilitation that will be taking place at the Front Street Sewer Interceptor in Riverfront Park. According to a release from Capital Region Water, this project will cost $17 million and will restore roughly 2.7 miles...
Soap company relocates to new location in Cumberland County
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Glitz Soap Company announced earlier this month that they will be relocating from their current Mechanicsburg location early next year. The Glitz Soap Co. announced on their Facebook page earlier in Oct. that they will be relocating from their current Mechanicsburg location. They went on to say that they will be moving down Market St. to the Legacy Park neighborhood community – still remaining in Cumberland County.
Veteran owned car wash now opened in Lebanon County
LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — A new, family owned, high-end car wash called Auto Suds West officially opened its doors in Lebanon County on Oct. 26, 2022. The car wash is owned by the Jernigan family: John Sr. and his wife Carrol are the owners, and their son John Jr. is the manager of the car wash.
Contractor gets Harrisburg parking ticket for trailer: “I thought it was unfair”
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Glenn Hickey has been a contractor for 12 years and does a lot of work in the city of Harrisburg. He says he has parked this truck and 16 foot box trailer trailer on Forester Street many times when he is working in the city and always pays for parking, but last week when he came back out to his truck he got a surprise.
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in Pennsylvania
The Keystone State is absolutely teeming with delectable pancake options. From old-fashioned diners to cozy breakfast cafes–singling out one spot and deeming it "the best" is no easy feat, but that's exactly what online media website Eat This, Not That has done.
Human remains found in Cumberland County those of deceased Throop man
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The Cumberland County Coroner’s Office reports that human remains were found between the Susquehanna River and the Enola Railroad Yards in West Fairview on Wednesday. The East Pennsboro Police Department told the coroner's office that the remains were found around noon on Oct. 26.
11 Investigates: Down to the wire for E-ZPass transparency legislation
HARRISBURG, Pa. — It’s been more than a year since 11 Investigates first exposed that Pennsylvania Turnpike E-ZPass customers were getting blindsided by $10 penalty charges called v-tolls. Tonight, legislation introduced in response to our investigation made its final move through the General Assembly. It passed the PA...
Governor Tom Wolf announces universal free breakfast program for PA students
Hershey High School will be providing free breakfasts for all students due to a state mandated program in Pennsylvania. Governor Wolf announced his $21.5 million dollar plan that will run-through the 2022-23 school year. This money will be funded by the 2021 School Food Services General Fund Appropriation. About 1.7...
Truck catches fire on Pennsylvania Turnpike in Denver, Lancaster County
DENVER — A truck caught fire Friday morning on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Denver, Lancaster County. The fire happened in the eastbound lanes of the turnpike between the Lebanon and Lancaster exits and caused significant backups. WGAL received several photos from the scene. You can see those in the...
Kritunga Indian Cuisine opens in Cumberland County with 35-item buffet
So many diners requested a buffet, a new Indian restaurant in Hampden Township followed through. Starting today, Kritunga Indian Cuisine & Banquet at 4920 Carlisle Pike at the Hampden Center is introducing a buffet as part of a grand opening.
Dr. Mehmet Oz holds "Safer Streets" rally in Harrisburg, touts law enforcement support
HARRISBURG (KDKA) - In Harrisburg on Wednesday, Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz held a rally as part of what he has branded his "Safer Streets" campaign. Oz was endorsed by the Pennsylvania State Troopers Association. After the rally, Oz was joined by former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley at a news conference. Oz leaned on the support he's received from law enforcement groups across Pennsylvania and said he has heard from police that they're tired of not feeling supported by their communities. "I've heard them say over and over again, they don't feel supported, they don't feel funded," he said. "We're losing people. In Philadelphia, I'll give numbers, 45 percent increase in early retirement, a dramatic increase in folks just leaving the force and they can't recruit any young people."Statistics from the Philadelphia Police Department showed there was a 48 percent increase in police officers entering the "deferred retirement option plan" which puts officers on track to retire four years after entering the program. Meanwhile, there were 32 outright retirements, eight fewer than in 2019.
