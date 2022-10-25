ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

PennLive.com

Four large projects in Dauphin County awarded more than $8M in grant money combined

Four large projects in Dauphin County were awarded more than $8 million combined in grant money from the state this week. The grants are part of a long of list of projects across the state that were awarded money for redevelopment though the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program. The grant program is administered by the State of Pennsylvania’s Office of the Budget and is for the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational, and historical improvement projects.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Carlisle Sports Emporium, others in Cumberland County awarded a combined $2M in grant money

Three large projects in Cumberland County were awarded a combined $2 million in grant money from the state this week. The grants are part of a long of list of projects across the state that were awarded money for redevelopment though the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program. The grant program is administered by the State of Pennsylvania’s Office of the Budget and is for the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational, and historical improvement projects.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

New smoothie bowl restaurant coming to Cumberland County, Pa.

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — On Oct. 26, Bennett Williams Commercial announced on its social media page that it had leased a space in Camp Hill that is set to become a Playa Bowl franchise. This new Playa Bowl is located at 3540 Gettysburg Road in Camp Hill —...
CAMP HILL, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster County family receives new, free roof

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Years of wear and tear was replaced in a day. All for one Lancaster family. “Probably one of the most selfless people that I know so I can’t think of a whole lot of people more deserving than Chris and Michelle,” said Melvin Kleinsasser, senior project manager at The Exterior Company.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

New Harrisburg program to help young people with disabilities

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTHM) — Young people with disabilities have new skills, thanks to a Harrisburg program. The state’s office of vocational rehabilitation honored Harrisburg on Thursday, Oct. 27, and the young people who took part in the My Work program. Participants spend the money the summer working on...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Marshalls opening new Cumberland County location

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Marshalls announced Thursday that they will be opening a new department store in Shippensburg early next month. According to the company, the new 24,626 sq. ft. store at the Shippensburg Shopping Center at 40 Ship Shopping Center will open on November 10 at 8 a.m.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Shopping center in Cumberland County under new ownership

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Earlier today, Bennett Williams Commercial announced the sale of the Harrisburg West Shopping Center, on 3433 Simpson Ferry Road in Camp Hill. The almost 12-acre, 118,514 square foot shopping center has been renamed and is now called the South Hampden Shopping Center, according to Bennett Williams Commercial website.
CAMP HILL, PA
abc27.com

Manheim Township Halloween Carnival to take place this weekend

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Preparations have begun in Manheim Township, for the sixth annual Halloween Carnival. The carnival will be held at Stauffer Park where there will be games, costumes contests, and even “Halloween Bowling.” One of the highlights of the event is “Trunk or Treat,” which is hosted by the Manheim Township Police Department.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Restaurant Week being held in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — It is Restaurant Week in Lancaster County. “Discover Lancaster” is working with Lancaster farmland Trust for the second annual event. What started as a way to help restaurants during COVID has turned into an opportunity to highlight the farm-to-table process. They have county-wide...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Sewer interceptor rehabilitation to begin in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Capital Region Water is beginning phase two of a major rehabilitation that will be taking place at the Front Street Sewer Interceptor in Riverfront Park. According to a release from Capital Region Water, this project will cost $17 million and will restore roughly 2.7 miles...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Soap company relocates to new location in Cumberland County

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Glitz Soap Company announced earlier this month that they will be relocating from their current Mechanicsburg location early next year. The Glitz Soap Co. announced on their Facebook page earlier in Oct. that they will be relocating from their current Mechanicsburg location. They went on to say that they will be moving down Market St. to the Legacy Park neighborhood community – still remaining in Cumberland County.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Veteran owned car wash now opened in Lebanon County

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — A new, family owned, high-end car wash called Auto Suds West officially opened its doors in Lebanon County on Oct. 26, 2022. The car wash is owned by the Jernigan family: John Sr. and his wife Carrol are the owners, and their son John Jr. is the manager of the car wash.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Dr. Mehmet Oz holds "Safer Streets" rally in Harrisburg, touts law enforcement support

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - In Harrisburg on Wednesday, Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz held a rally as part of what he has branded his "Safer Streets" campaign. Oz was endorsed by the Pennsylvania State Troopers Association. After the rally, Oz was joined by former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley at a news conference. Oz leaned on the support he's received from law enforcement groups across Pennsylvania and said he has heard from police that they're tired of not feeling supported by their communities. "I've heard them say over and over again, they don't feel supported, they don't feel funded," he said. "We're losing people. In Philadelphia, I'll give numbers, 45 percent increase in early retirement, a dramatic increase in folks just leaving the force and they can't recruit any young people."Statistics from the Philadelphia Police Department showed there was a 48 percent increase in police officers entering the "deferred retirement option plan" which puts officers on track to retire four years after entering the program. Meanwhile, there were 32 outright retirements, eight fewer than in 2019. 
HARRISBURG, PA

