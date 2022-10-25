Read full article on original website
Another user from IA
5d ago
Shows a complete lack of leadership for the State of Iowa. People brag about working full time & drawing unemployment during the pandemic. Matches the PPE loans to Congress! CORRUPTION.
9
Sinjin Atmos
5d ago
this is how they get you, they give you the monry then later demand it back, you are better off telling the feds to screw off in the first place
4
nwestiowa.com
Iowa's CO2 pipeline fight, one year in
REGIONAL—It’s been more than a year since the pipeline plots landed in N’West Iowa. A local legislator tried and failed to get his own party on board. Farmers got a big-city law firm ready for legal action. Environmentalists and libertarians joined the increasingly strange group of bedfellows. The motley movement against carbon dioxide pipelines is underway.
KCCI.com
Voters in eight Iowa counties will weigh in on essential EMS funding tax levy
Iowa — Across the state of Iowa, there's no guarantee an ambulance will show up when someone dials 911. Some Iowans are dialing 911 only to realize that in the moment they're waiting for critical care they, or their family members, need. A number of Iowa EMS departments have...
KCCI.com
Paul Pate and Joel Miller face off in Iowa's Secretary of State race
The Iowa Secretary of State oversees all statewide elections, and this year that office is on the ballot. Republican incumbent Paul Pate faces challenger Democrat Joel Miller. Pate has served as Iowa's secretary of State since 2015. "We need to have confidence in our elections, and I want to continue...
Hurry, Iowa Could Owe You Some Serious Money
It's almost Halloween, but I can assure you this is a treat and is not a trick. The state of Iowa just might have property or even cash with YOUR name on it. Let me explain before you go make a down payment on a hot new pickup truck (though, red IS your color, by the way...)
951thebull.com
Democratic Governor Candidate DeJear Stumps in North Iowa
Democratic candidate for Governor Diedre DeJear made a couple of stops in north Iowa earlier this week. DeJear appeared in Charles City during a meet-and-greet hosted by Floyd County Democrats. DeJear says she talked with potential voters on affordable access to healthcare, mental health, and childcare. She also heard about...
KCRG.com
Several Iowa sheriff’s endorse proposed gun rights amendment
DES MOINES, Iowa - (KCCI) - Some Iowa sheriffs say they support a proposed gun rights amendment to the Iowa Constitution. Iowans will vote on it in the midterms on Nov. 8. The proposed amendment says, “the right to bear arms shall not be infringed,” and any restrictions shall be subject to “strict scrutiny.”
WOWT
Reynolds attorneys push for reinstatement of 2018 Iowa law banning abortion at 6 weeks
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Attorneys for Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds argued in court that a state court judge should reverse a decision made three years ago and allow a 2018 law that would ban abortions at about six weeks to go into effect. A judge had permanently blocked that...
KCCI.com
Reggie's Sleepout returns, raising money for youth in Iowa facing homelessness
DES MOINES, Iowa — Drake Stadium became an overnight camp space on Saturday, as groups came out to raise awareness and money for youth experiencing homelessness in Iowa during Reggie's Sleepout. Reggie's Sleepout is an annual event organized by Iowa Homeless Youth Centers (IHYC). The organization works to eliminate...
kiow.com
Missing Iowa Persons List Published
Follow the link below to view the most recent persons reported missing:. If you have information regarding the disappearance of this individual, please contact the Missing Person Information Clearinghouse, Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation at 1-800-346-5507. If you recognize this missing person, DO NOT TAKE ANY ACTION YOURSELF. Get as much information as you can (e.g. license number of a vehicle, exact location of sighting, activities the individual was involved in) and then call the number listed above or the reporting agency.
Mystery disease and drought is killing Iowa’s white oaks
For 10 years now, Iowa foresters have been watching century-old white oaks wither and die in just a few weeks.
KCRG.com
Iowa Sheriffs split on gun amendment
A new report from the Iowa Cancer Registry shows Black women have a 40 percent greater chance of dying from breast cancer compared to white women. Increase of fentanyl worrying drug abuse advocates and state officials. Updated: 5 hours ago. An increase in fentanyl is worrying eastern Iowa drug abuse...
kmaland.com
Early Voting Under Way in Iowa
(KMAland) -- The window for early voting in Iowa has been open for several days, and some are using this week to remind registered voters across the state to take advantage of the option. Friday was National Early Voting Day, and despite election policy changes in Iowa, supporters of the...
KCCI.com
Drought costs farmers and consumers in Iowa
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — The water levels are extremely low, and that's not good for soybean farmers. This water ultimately flows into the Mississippi River, and that's having an impact on farmers. Past weather conditions are slowing down that very important maritime transportation system. This drought is severe...
kmaland.com
Second Iowa School District Allows Staff to Carry Guns
(Cherokee) -- Though its campuses have not experienced serious gun violence to date, the Cherokee Community School Board is now the second in Iowa to allow school staff members to carry guns on campus and in classrooms. Kimberly Lingenfelter, superintendent at the school, described the board's approach to keeping kids...
KCCI.com
Iowa woman believes she was misled by Catholic newspaper
DES MOINES, Iowa — A newspaper delivered to Marsha Mazour on Wednesday has her hot under the collar. "It said Iowa Catholic Tribune, "said Mazour, who says she feels misled. She initially thought it was from, or at least connected to, the Catholic Diocese of Des Moines. After reading...
Iowans to vote on expanding gun rights in upcoming election
In addition to choosing Iowa's governor, one of its U.S. senators, and its representatives in the U.S. House on November 8th, voters will be deciding whether to enshrine gun rights into the state's constitution.
KCCI.com
KCCI Archive: Iowa's best grocery store bagger
URBANDALE, Iowa — Iowa's best of the best baggers competed head to head in 1989. Six baggers competed that year. They were judged on how quickly the items were bagged, how many bags were used and their appearance. Judges say it was a close call, but the top bag...
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. Here's what made it on the list.
Governor Kim Reynolds speaks at Get Out the Vote Rally in Atlantic
(Atlantic) Governor Kim Reynolds and several other Republican candidates spoke at a Get Out the Vote Rally in Atlantic Friday afternoon. Reynolds said what gives her hope and what she is excited about is that in Iowa they are showing the country what Conservative leadership looks like. Reynolds added…. Reynolds...
Iowa father, daughter duo charged with filing hundreds of false tax returns
OTTUMWA, Iowa (WHO) — An Ottumwa father and daughter duo have been charged for filing false tax returns and fraudulently obtaining unemployment benefit payments on Tuesday. Thein Maung, 47, and Phyo Mi, 20, have been charged with 60 fraud and tax charges. According to the indictment, Maung and Mi allegedly conspired to defraud the Internal […]
