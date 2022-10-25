ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 16

Another user from IA
5d ago

Shows a complete lack of leadership for the State of Iowa. People brag about working full time & drawing unemployment during the pandemic. Matches the PPE loans to Congress! CORRUPTION.

Reply
9
Sinjin Atmos
5d ago

this is how they get you, they give you the monry then later demand it back, you are better off telling the feds to screw off in the first place

Reply
4
Related
nwestiowa.com

Iowa's CO2 pipeline fight, one year in

REGIONAL—It’s been more than a year since the pipeline plots landed in N’West Iowa. A local legislator tried and failed to get his own party on board. Farmers got a big-city law firm ready for legal action. Environmentalists and libertarians joined the increasingly strange group of bedfellows. The motley movement against carbon dioxide pipelines is underway.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Paul Pate and Joel Miller face off in Iowa's Secretary of State race

The Iowa Secretary of State oversees all statewide elections, and this year that office is on the ballot. Republican incumbent Paul Pate faces challenger Democrat Joel Miller. Pate has served as Iowa's secretary of State since 2015. "We need to have confidence in our elections, and I want to continue...
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

Hurry, Iowa Could Owe You Some Serious Money

It's almost Halloween, but I can assure you this is a treat and is not a trick. The state of Iowa just might have property or even cash with YOUR name on it. Let me explain before you go make a down payment on a hot new pickup truck (though, red IS your color, by the way...)
IOWA STATE
951thebull.com

Democratic Governor Candidate DeJear Stumps in North Iowa

Democratic candidate for Governor Diedre DeJear made a couple of stops in north Iowa earlier this week. DeJear appeared in Charles City during a meet-and-greet hosted by Floyd County Democrats. DeJear says she talked with potential voters on affordable access to healthcare, mental health, and childcare. She also heard about...
CHARLES CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Several Iowa sheriff’s endorse proposed gun rights amendment

DES MOINES, Iowa - (KCCI) - Some Iowa sheriffs say they support a proposed gun rights amendment to the Iowa Constitution. Iowans will vote on it in the midterms on Nov. 8. The proposed amendment says, “the right to bear arms shall not be infringed,” and any restrictions shall be subject to “strict scrutiny.”
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Reggie's Sleepout returns, raising money for youth in Iowa facing homelessness

DES MOINES, Iowa — Drake Stadium became an overnight camp space on Saturday, as groups came out to raise awareness and money for youth experiencing homelessness in Iowa during Reggie's Sleepout. Reggie's Sleepout is an annual event organized by Iowa Homeless Youth Centers (IHYC). The organization works to eliminate...
IOWA STATE
kiow.com

Missing Iowa Persons List Published

Follow the link below to view the most recent persons reported missing:. If you have information regarding the disappearance of this individual, please contact the Missing Person Information Clearinghouse, Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation at 1-800-346-5507. If you recognize this missing person, DO NOT TAKE ANY ACTION YOURSELF. Get as much information as you can (e.g. license number of a vehicle, exact location of sighting, activities the individual was involved in) and then call the number listed above or the reporting agency.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Iowa Sheriffs split on gun amendment

A new report from the Iowa Cancer Registry shows Black women have a 40 percent greater chance of dying from breast cancer compared to white women. Increase of fentanyl worrying drug abuse advocates and state officials. Updated: 5 hours ago. An increase in fentanyl is worrying eastern Iowa drug abuse...
IOWA STATE
kmaland.com

Early Voting Under Way in Iowa

(KMAland) -- The window for early voting in Iowa has been open for several days, and some are using this week to remind registered voters across the state to take advantage of the option. Friday was National Early Voting Day, and despite election policy changes in Iowa, supporters of the...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Drought costs farmers and consumers in Iowa

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — The water levels are extremely low, and that's not good for soybean farmers. This water ultimately flows into the Mississippi River, and that's having an impact on farmers. Past weather conditions are slowing down that very important maritime transportation system. This drought is severe...
IOWA STATE
kmaland.com

Second Iowa School District Allows Staff to Carry Guns

(Cherokee) -- Though its campuses have not experienced serious gun violence to date, the Cherokee Community School Board is now the second in Iowa to allow school staff members to carry guns on campus and in classrooms. Kimberly Lingenfelter, superintendent at the school, described the board's approach to keeping kids...
CHEROKEE, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa woman believes she was misled by Catholic newspaper

DES MOINES, Iowa — A newspaper delivered to Marsha Mazour on Wednesday has her hot under the collar. "It said Iowa Catholic Tribune, "said Mazour, who says she feels misled. She initially thought it was from, or at least connected to, the Catholic Diocese of Des Moines. After reading...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

KCCI Archive: Iowa's best grocery store bagger

URBANDALE, Iowa — Iowa's best of the best baggers competed head to head in 1989. Six baggers competed that year. They were judged on how quickly the items were bagged, how many bags were used and their appearance. Judges say it was a close call, but the top bag...
IOWA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. Here's what made it on the list.
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy