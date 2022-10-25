ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shape Magazine

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

How To Get A Flat Stomach Without Diet Or Exercise, According To An Expert

This post has been updated since its initial 01/01/2017 publish date to include more expert insight related to the topic. When it comes to healthy weight loss and obtaining a flatter stomach, the usual tips are to eat a well-balanced diet, exercise regularly, maintain a steady sleep schedule and prioritize strengthening your core. However, if you feel that you don’t have time to hit the gym and no patience for a diet, what are some things you can do to achieve a flat abdomen without all the hassle? We checked in with health experts for tips, and did research on the topic to find out more.
shefinds

4 Supplements Experts Say You Should Start Taking Every Day To Stop Hair Loss

This story has been updated since it was originally published on 06/13/22. If you struggle with thinning hair, you may have tried every product under the sun to combat the issue— from thickening shampoos to scalp exfoliators to hair oils. However, it’s important to remember that while the products you use on your hair play a role in its health, the nutrients you put into your body are just as important. Luckily, if your diet is lacking a particular vitamin or mineral, supplements are a great solution.
Yahoo!

Walking to lose weight? New study reveals exactly how many steps you should take

So how many steps should you be walking daily if you want to lose weight? 8,600 is the magic number, according to new research. A recent study by the US's National Institutes of Health followed more than 6,000 patients over four years and the results showed that walking at least 8,600 steps a day helps prevent weight gain in adults.
Bustle

We Tried e.l.f.’s Most Viral TikTok Products & Now We Can’t Live Without Them

TikTok is a particularly unique platform in that it has the ability to turn both people — and products — into viral sensations. As beauty editors, we’ve witnessed this first-hand with e.l.f. Cosmetics. The OG beauty brand has been around since 2004, and has always been loved for making quality products at accessible price points. Since blowing up on TikTok though, many of e.l.f.’s products have gone full-on viral, with legions of millennials and Gen Zers ultra-eager to get their hands on them. And naturally, we’re no exception.
POPSUGAR

The "Boomerang Lift" Is a New Plastic-Surgery Procedure With Little Downtime

A "boomerang lift" is a type of facial rejuvenation procedure that addresses volume loss in the cheekbone area. It's a nonsurgical, volumizing lift with very little downtime. It was developed after years of research in reconstructive surgery. Though more infrequently than makeup and hair, even the world of plastic surgery...
wdfxfox34.com

Best Sleeping Position for Lower Back Pain

Originally Posted On: https://physioed.com/sleeping-with-back-pain/. Low back pain is an extremely common complaint, with approximately 80% of the population suffering with low back pain at some point in their lives. One of the main issues that people with low back pain report is decreased sleep quantity and quality. Why is this...
T3

Foot massages can help you sleep better, says research

Whether you’re out like a light as soon as your head hits the pillow or you find it hard to fall asleep, we’re all looking for ways to sleep better. Some people prefer listening to sleep podcasts (opens in new tab) while others try TikTok sleep hacks (opens in new tab), but the answer could be even simpler than that: foot massages.
Shape Magazine

Shape Magazine

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
679K+
Views
ABOUT

Shape magazine offers the latest health, fitness, beauty, and fashion news.

Comments / 0

Community Policy