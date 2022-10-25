Reward offered for information leading to arrest in felony animal abuse case

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) – The San Diego Humane Society’s Humane Law Enforcement team is offering a reward for information in a felony animal cruelty investigation at Buena Vista Lagoon.

On Oct. 18, a Public Works employee found two extremely emaciated dogs in a shipping container near Jefferson Street at Lagoon View Drive. The Public Works employee called Oceanside police to report a finding about one-year-old Shepard mixes huddled underneath shrubs.

SDHS officers were contacted and rushed over to get them over to their Oceanside Campus but one of the dogs, a female, died while being taken to the shelter. The second dog was suffering so much that the medical team had no choice and to put him down.

“These dogs were without proper nutrition for a very long time to reach such an emaciated state,” said Chief of San Diego Humane Society’s Humane Law Enforcement Bill Ganley.

“The fact that they were next to a shipping container leads us to believe they were intentionally dumped by the lagoon. We could really use the public’s help in finding the person or persons responsible for this.”

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or visit sdcrimestoppers.org.