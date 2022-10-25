Fresno City Councilman Nelson Esparza pleaded not guilty Thursday to two criminal charges related to an ill-fated conversation with the city attorney. Esparza is charged with one felony count of attempted extortion and one misdemeanor count of violating the city charter. Both are related to a conversation with then-city attorney Douglas Sloan last April. Esparza allegedly told Sloan to only work for the council majority (Esparza and three other councilmembers) and not other councilmembers.

FRESNO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO