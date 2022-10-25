Read full article on original website
Sikh family of four kidnapped and murdered by convicted felon with history of violent behaviorSIC NEWSMerced County, CA
California family kidnapped and murdered by convicted felonJenifer KnightonMerced County, CA
Four Members of a California Family, including an 8-month-old girl, were Found Dead in a Rural AreaShamsMerced County, CA
California Family of Four Tragically Found After Kidnapping at GunpointZack LoveMerced, CA
GV Wire
New California Law Could Take Major Money Out of Fresno Politics
Starting Jan. 1, local elected leaders need to double-check their campaign accounts when voting on specific legislation. A new state law will significantly affect the size of contributions. “The goal was to sever the tie between pay-to-play politics that unfortunately occurs in different parts of California,” said the bill’s author,...
GV Wire
Fresno Councilman Pleads Not Guilty in Extortion Case
Fresno City Councilman Nelson Esparza pleaded not guilty Thursday to two criminal charges related to an ill-fated conversation with the city attorney. Esparza is charged with one felony count of attempted extortion and one misdemeanor count of violating the city charter. Both are related to a conversation with then-city attorney Douglas Sloan last April. Esparza allegedly told Sloan to only work for the council majority (Esparza and three other councilmembers) and not other councilmembers.
DA: Man sentenced for killing ex-girlfriend, leaving body in California Aqueduct
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 28-year-old from Tracy has been sentenced in Fresno County to prison time for killing his ex-girlfriend and leaving her body in the California Aqueduct, according to the District Attorney’s Office. On Thursday, officials announced that 28-year-old Kaleo Schreiner was sentenced to 45 years to life for the murder of […]
Fresno County murder suspect Kaleo Schreiner sentenced to 45 years to life
On Thursday, Fresno County murder suspect Kaleo Schreiner was sentenced to 45 years to life in prison.
mymotherlode.com
Chicken Ranch Rancheria Receives Climate Project State Grant
Sonora, CA– The California Strategic Growth Council, a state body that is comprised of seven state agencies and three public members, voted to approve $96.2 million in grant funding. This funding is through the Transformative Climate Communities program. It is intended to support disadvantaged, unincorporated, and tribal communities in planning and implementing neighborhood-level planning and capital infrastructure projects that reduce greenhouse gas emissions, improve public health, and expand economic opportunities for residents.
mymotherlode.com
Local Leaders To Explain Measures X And Y
Sonora, CA — This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will go into detail about two local tax measures that are on the November 8 General Election ballot. Measure X and Y are both one-cent sales tax increases. Measure X is only for the unincorporated areas of the county, and Measure Y is specific to the City of Sonora.
sjvsun.com
Fresno turning lights out on PG&E? Leaders eye city-run power in potential break from utility.
Fresno residents could soon receive their electricity from a city-owned power operator. On Thursday, the Fresno City Council will decide whether or not to hire a consultant to perform a feasibility study for the city regarding what it would take to provide electricity to residents. The item is sponsored by...
DOJ: Los Banos doctor charged in disability insurance fraud scheme
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Los Banos doctor has been charged with stealing millions of dollars through a disability insurance fraud scheme, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. On October 20, officials said a federal grand jury charged 46-year-old Sohail Mamdani of Los Banos with mail fraud, money laundering, unlawful use of a […]
GV Wire
Merced County Doctor Indicted in $53 Million Fraud, Money Laundering Scheme
A federal grand jury in Fresno has charged Dr. Sohail Mamdani with mail fraud and money laundering in connection to an alleged disability insurance fraud scheme. The 46-year-old Los Banos physician was indicted on Oct. 20, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced in a news release Thursday morning. According to...
BBC
California's cannabis-growing nuns pray for profits
Merced County sits in the middle of California's Central Valley. For as far as the eye can see, there are identical rows of crops, with the occasional farmhouse or family home. One of these homes looks unassuming from the outside. There's nothing unusual about the building or the land around...
$38M to help convert former Fresno hotel to homeless shelter
FRESNO, CALIF. (KSEE/KGPE) – The County of Fresno announced Thursday its Crossroads Village housing site is the recipient of a $38,338,375 grant, to help people experiencing homelessness. According to Fresno County, the funds will allow for renovations to transform the 165-unit housing site which was formerly the Hotel Fresno/Smugglers Inn located on the southwest corner […]
Fresno County no longer top agricultural producer in nation
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County has been bumped from the number one spot of the top agricultural producers in the United States. On Tuesday, officials with the County of Fresno announced that the county has been named as the third top agricultural producer in the nation for 2021. The county had been ranked […]
GV Wire
Feds Charge Three Fresno Men in Treasury Checks Scam
Three Fresno men are accused of a scam in which nearly 300 counterfeit U.S. Treasury checks worth more than $500,000 were cashed. An eight-count federal indictment charged Jeffrey Michalk, 43; Steve Gomez, 40; and Michael Dugan, 48, of conspiracy, theft of public money, and aggravated identity theft, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert said in a news release Thursday morning.
mymotherlode.com
McClintock Speaks To Business Leaders Ahead Of General Election
Sonora, CA — Much of Mother Lode Congressman Tom McClintock’s conversation with local leaders in Sonora on Wednesday afternoon focused on the upcoming General Election and changes that could occur if Republicans seize control of the House and Senate. McClintock spoke before a joint meeting of the Tuolumne...
Not strong enough? CA marijuana company sued over potency of joints
Two customers from Fresno are accusing DreamFields Brands Inc. of falsely claiming that their "Jeeter" branded joints have a high THC content.
GV Wire
Repeat Fresno Felon Headed to Federal Lockup at Just 21 Years Old
Desmond Lamar Divine has had enough youthful brushes with the law to learn from his mistakes. But, on Monday, a federal judge sentenced the 21-year-old Fresno resident to four years and three months in prison, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced in a news release. According to court documents, on...
californiaagnet.com
Another Clean Sweep for California’s Vierra Dairy Farms in International Jersey Show
Vierra Dairy Farms of Hilmar, California had a historic day at the International Jersey Show, exhibiting the Grand Champion, Reserve Grand Champion, and Honorable Mention Grand Champion. This is the third consecutive year Vierra Dairy Farms has won Grand Champion Female and Reserve Grand Champion Female at World Dairy Expo.
GV Wire
Bread Wars: Fresno Baker Accuses Bay Area Rival of Stealing Trays
A Fresno baking company is accusing a Bay Area rival of stealing its plastic bread trays in a lawsuit filed Monday in San Mateo County Superior Court. “We’re not talking about isolated incidents – we’re talking about the ongoing, systematic theft of hundreds of bread trays … enough to fill a semi-trailer,” Fresno-based Athens Baking Company alleges in the lawsuit.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Motorcycle Collision on Auberry Road Near SR-168 in Fresno County
A man was hospitalized following a recent car vs. motorcycle collision on Auberry Road in Fresno County. The crash occurred on the night of Saturday, October 22, 2022, on Auberry Road near SR-168, according to the California Highway Patrol. Details on the Motorcycle Collision on Auberry Road in Fresno County.
3 abandoned babies to be laid to rest in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A burial ceremony will be held for three abandoned babies in Fresno County on Saturday morning. The Garden of Innocence will be holding the ceremony for three babies named Jaxson, Race, and Sean at 10:00 a.m. at Mt. View Cemetery, located at 1411 W. Belmont Avenue. The ceremonies are held twice […]
