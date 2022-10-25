ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma County, CA

WNYT

NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn’t happen this week

A roundup of some of the most popular but completely untrue stories and visuals of the week. None of these are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media. The Associated Press checked them out. Here are the facts:. ___. Graphic misrepresents House GOP agenda. CLAIM: An image...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WNYT

Veterans Affairs Dept. announces grants for homeless vets

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Veterans’ Affairs Department on Thursday announced three grants to help veterans who are homeless or are at risk of losing their homes. The Supportive Services for Veteran Families program provides services to quickly rehouse veterans and their families who are homeless, prevent the imminent loss of a veteran’s home or find new, more suitable housing options for veterans and their families. Grants will be awarded to eligible organizations in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam and the Virgin Islands.
WASHINGTON STATE
WNYT

Family of financier of last U.S. slave ship breaks silence

Descendants of the Alabama steamship owner responsible for illegally bringing 110 African captives to America aboard the last U.S. slave ship have ended generations of public silence, calling his actions more than 160 years ago “evil and unforgivable.”. In a statement released to NBC News, members of Timothy Meaher’s...
MOBILE, AL
WNYT

As fentanyl drives overdose deaths, mistaken beliefs persist

Lillianna Alfaro was a recent high school graduate raising a toddler and considering joining the Army when she and a friend bought what they thought was the anti-anxiety drug Xanax in December 2020. The pills were fake and contained fentanyl, an opioid that can be 50 times as powerful as...
APPLETON, WI

