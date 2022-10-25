We're addicted to midterm election polls. And it's not doing us any good.

I can already hear people muttering, 'Did this guy just criticize America's favorite pastime? What's more patriotic than trying to guess because we're too impatient to wait and see what happens?'

As we near the midterm elections, you can’t hurl a wasted minute without hitting a largely useless political poll.

This candidate’s up! That candidate’s down! No, wait. Now it’s the other way around!

You’d be better off using a fish bowl as a crystal ball and calling yourself a soothsayer.

I can already hear people angrily muttering, “Did this guy just criticize America’s favorite pastime? What’s more patriotic than trying to predict the outcome of an election because we’re too impatient to wait and see what happens?”

Mutter all you want. Polls are a waste of our time, and too many in this country are addicted to election polling, glued to the tiniest fluctuations of red lines and blue lines and whatever color line represents independent voters.

Midterms show we're polling addicts. We should really stop.

That leads people on unnecessary emotional roller coasters that zip from “DEMOCRATS ARE GOING TO WIN EVERYWHERE!” to, one week later, “REPUBLICANS HAVE A CLEAR ADVANTAGE AND IT LOOKS LIKE A RED WAVE!” to, another week later, “WE HAVE NO IDEA WHAT’S HAPPENING!!”

I’m not exaggerating. Consider the brain-scrambling nature of these evolving headlines from the polling company Morning Consult.

►June 27: “Democratic Voters’ Enthusiasm for Midterms Spikes in Wake of Supreme Court’s Abortion Ruling”

►Aug. 3: “Democrats in Congress Have Started to Win Back Voters’ Trust”

►Aug. 16: “Anger Helped Democrats Flip the House in 2018, but Ahead of the 2022 Midterms, Both Sides Are Equally Enraged”

►Sept. 6: “Democrats Are Outpacing Biden’s Standing Ahead of the Midterms. Will It Last?”

And now, Morning Consult has this headline: “Democrats Narrowly Lead on the Generic Ballot.” On Sunday, The Washington Post had “Democrats fear the midterm map is slipping away” and CNBC on Monday had “Republican gains in key states signal bad news for Democrats ahead of midterms, new polls show.”

The only good polls are the ones showing my side winning!

While all that was going on, Republicans said polls showing Democrats leading were undercounting Republicans, and Democrats said polls showing Republicans leading were overcounting Republicans.

Did you watch that debate? Who won? Who cares? Political debates are overrated.

So do you know what we learned from all that? NOTHING!

And do you know what people could have been doing rather than paying attention to various polling Nostradamuses? SOMETHING!

What if, instead of watching polls, we tried to get more people to vote?

Like advocating for their preferred candidates, helping people register to vote, volunteering for get-out-the-vote campaigns … heck, they could’ve just stared at a wall and attempted to psychically will their candidate to victory and it would’ve been 1,000% more productive than fretting over umpteen polls a day.

Voting in the US:A state-by-state analysis

If you’re running a political campaign, polling is necessary and helpful.

It can expose weak spots and suggest ways to allocate ad money and other resources.

You don't need that daily polling fix. You really don't!

But for the rest of us, it is neither necessary nor helpful. If polls show your party in the lead, some voters might feel they don’t need to show up. If polls show your party falling behind, that can lead to discouragement and voter apathy.

'What about Chicago? Republicans who say 'Chicago' when asked about gun violence ignore their own local tragedies

And if the polls show your party in the lead, then trailing, then in the lead again, then tied, then trailing again? Well, that just shows you that life is weird and none of us can truly predict the future, because if we could, we all would have won millions betting on the Super Bowl and we’d be too busy spending time on our private islands to worry about political blah-blah.

Polling in general has become trickier as more people screen calls and fewer are willing to answer. People in different age groups can be more or less likely to participate in polls, and regardless, you can’t trust anything anybody says these days. Add to that the 2022 phenomenon of a slew of new voter registrations in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade and the odds of correctly gauging who’s going to win what are not in a pollster's favor.

Read the leaves of an elderberry or, perhaps, the signs from a squash

But if you still feel the need for some kind of pre-Election Day regular prognostication fix, might I suggest the following, which may well be as helpful as any poll you’ll find:

1. Seek out an elderberry shrub on Allhallows Eve. If the hue of its leaves is yellow, you’ll know Democrats are likely to narrowly maintain control of the Senate and lose 39 seats in the House.

2. Ask your nana to rate her sciatica discomfort on a scale of 1 to 10. Anything over 5 all but guarantees record midterm voter turnout in the Atlanta suburbs.

3. Take a lightly bruised crookneck squash and place it along the Earth’s prime meridian. If the first creature to come and nibble the squash is a squirrel, expect Republicans to have a so-called red wave. If the first creature is a chipmunk, Democrats will pull off many unlikely victories and maintain control of both houses of Congress. If a badger takes the first bite, return to your home immediately and get in the basement. The end is nigh.

