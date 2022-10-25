ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY

Oh no! Your turkey is still frozen? Here's how to quickly (and safely) defrost a turkey.

By Terry Baddoo, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MIlbH_0im5CoNB00

Turkey is the centerpiece of most Thanksgiving dinners. But let's face it, it's a chore to prepare. Buying a fresh bird may marginally reduce the hassle. However, if you buy a frozen Thanksgiving turkey, then getting it ready for the table takes a lot of preplanning.

According to the National Turkey Federation , Americans consume 46 million turkeys at Thanksgiving. It's estimated that some 50 percent of those are bought frozen. The USDA recommends thawing your frozen turkey in a refrigerator as the safest method of defrosting it and suggests allowing one day for each 4-5 pounds of weight. But of course, in a busy household, that much forward-thinking is not always practical. So, here's a shortcut.

Watch the video to see how to defrost a whole turkey in just hours.

Why is it important to properly thaw a frozen turkey?

A partially frozen turkey can cause food poisoning if eaten even after being cooked. That's because once the thawing process begins, bacteria that may have been present before the bird was frozen can start to grow again. The so-called "Danger Zone" for that reactivation starts at 40 degrees Fahrenheit, which the outer parts of the bird can easily reach if left to thaw on a counter for more than two hours. That's why it's recommended to thaw your bird in a fridge. But if you do happen to mess up on your timings, what do you do? Well, all is not lost, as a frozen or partially thawed turkey can still be cooked and eaten but ONLY if you extend the recommended cooking time per pound by as much as 50 percent.

Thanksgiving recipes: Plan a tasty Thanksgiving with 6 unexpected, budget-friendly recipes

Turkey Day tip: Thanksgiving is right around the corner — do you have a roasting pan yet?

Why do we eat turkey at Thanksgiving?

Everybody knows the story of the first Thanksgiving when the newly arrived pilgrims sat down with the Native American Wampanoag tribe at Plymouth Rock for an autumn feast. However, there is actually no definitive record of what was on the menu. According to colonist Edward Winslow, who wrote about the 1621 event, hunters were dispatched to catch fowl for the banquet. Now it's known that wild turkeys roamed the region at the time, but so did ducks, geese, and swans. So the meat of the day could have been any one of them, or even venison, which was popular among the locals. In fact, it was author Sarah Hale who put a turkey on the table some 240 years after the famous banquet when she added it to her recommended menu while campaigning successfully to make Thanksgiving a national holiday.

More problems, solved

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Oh no! Your turkey is still frozen? Here's how to quickly (and safely) defrost a turkey.

Comments / 0

Related
The Daily South

When To Buy Your Thanksgiving Turkey

Before you know it, Thanksgiving will be here, and friends and family will be expecting a traditional spread. That includes a grand turkey, right at the center of the table. But do you know when to purchase a turkey? Butterball Turkey Talk-Line Expert Tyler Loranger says turkeys should be available in stores beginning in early November, and the best time to buy your turkey will depend on what kind of turkey you want.
BGR.com

If you have this popular sausage in your fridge, it was recalled so throw it out

Finding objects that shouldn’t be inside your food is never a great surprise. Manufacturing issues can lead to food and drinks being contaminated with pieces of glass, metal, or plastic. When discovered, the extraneous materials will trigger recalls. The newest incident concerns a Bob Evans Italian sausage product that’s subject to a recall after consumers found thin blue rubber pieces inside the meat.
The Daily South

Should You Ever Rinse A Raw Turkey?

If holiday meal prep were a recipe, it might call for equal parts "happy anticipation of family gathered to enjoy delicious food" and "mild-to-severe anxiety at the thought of getting everything prepped, cooked, and on the table." There's no doubt that a to-do list of holiday-entertaining magnitude can be daunting:...
SheKnows

Costco Just Brought Back This Hearty Comfort Food Favorite That's Great for Busy Weeknights

We love shopping at Costco any time of year, but if we’re being analytical about it, fall is when they really start dropping all of their biggest hits. Their made-in-house pumpkin pies are one of the first tastes of fall we treat ourselves to each year, and their muffin selection — pumpkin streusel are our favorites — can’t be beat. But the savory options aren’t to be missed. Costco’s rotisserie chicken is affordable and can be turned into about a million fast dinners, but for days when we really don’t have time for any kitchen creativity, Costco’s read-made meals are...
GOBankingRates

10 Groceries To Buy When You’re Broke

If you're on a budget, your diet doesn't need to be solely based on eating ramen noodles for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Dollar Tree: 5 High-Quality Items To Buy NowBe Aware: This Credit Score...
shefinds

The One Lean Protein You Should Have Instead Of Red Meat To Burn More Calories And Lose Weight Fast

If your goal is to lose weight fast, it’s vital to do so healthily, which involves regular exercise, consistent sleep, ample hydration, and most importantly, a well-balanced diet. Protein is an essential nutrient to support your overall health and weight loss specifically, so we checked in with health experts to learn more about one great source of protein you can replace red meat with in your diet (to better support your heart health as well). Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Jake Dickson, CPT-NASM, certified personal trainer and contributing editor at BarBend.
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

657K+
Followers
68K+
Post
328M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy