Oh no! Your turkey is still frozen? Here's how to quickly (and safely) defrost a turkey.

Turkey is the centerpiece of most Thanksgiving dinners. But let's face it, it's a chore to prepare. Buying a fresh bird may marginally reduce the hassle. However, if you buy a frozen Thanksgiving turkey, then getting it ready for the table takes a lot of preplanning.

According to the National Turkey Federation , Americans consume 46 million turkeys at Thanksgiving. It's estimated that some 50 percent of those are bought frozen. The USDA recommends thawing your frozen turkey in a refrigerator as the safest method of defrosting it and suggests allowing one day for each 4-5 pounds of weight. But of course, in a busy household, that much forward-thinking is not always practical. So, here's a shortcut.

Why is it important to properly thaw a frozen turkey?

A partially frozen turkey can cause food poisoning if eaten even after being cooked. That's because once the thawing process begins, bacteria that may have been present before the bird was frozen can start to grow again. The so-called "Danger Zone" for that reactivation starts at 40 degrees Fahrenheit, which the outer parts of the bird can easily reach if left to thaw on a counter for more than two hours. That's why it's recommended to thaw your bird in a fridge. But if you do happen to mess up on your timings, what do you do? Well, all is not lost, as a frozen or partially thawed turkey can still be cooked and eaten but ONLY if you extend the recommended cooking time per pound by as much as 50 percent.

Why do we eat turkey at Thanksgiving?

Everybody knows the story of the first Thanksgiving when the newly arrived pilgrims sat down with the Native American Wampanoag tribe at Plymouth Rock for an autumn feast. However, there is actually no definitive record of what was on the menu. According to colonist Edward Winslow, who wrote about the 1621 event, hunters were dispatched to catch fowl for the banquet. Now it's known that wild turkeys roamed the region at the time, but so did ducks, geese, and swans. So the meat of the day could have been any one of them, or even venison, which was popular among the locals. In fact, it was author Sarah Hale who put a turkey on the table some 240 years after the famous banquet when she added it to her recommended menu while campaigning successfully to make Thanksgiving a national holiday.

