ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massillon, OH

Live riot footage posted to Facebook during youth prison standoff

By Laura A. Bischoff and Amy L. Knapp
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FUcsQ_0im5CnUS00

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Teenagers who took over an Ohio juvenile prison school building last weekend used an unsecured state computer to broadcast the standoff to more than 7,000 viewers on Facebook .

The footage, posted under the name Topp Hotboii, shows the teens heaving a small refrigerator through one of three broken windows, tipping over a desk and ripping out the drawers, dismantling other furniture and carrying power tools.

Footage shows the kids performing for the camera, talking with viewers, dancing and showing off muscles, and eating candy. Audio on the livestream is difficult to understand.

The standoff ended early Sunday morning after about 12 hours when a special team entered the school and used pepper spray to subdue the juveniles, ages 15 to 19. Six were taken to the Stark County Jail, while six of the younger teens remain in Ohio Department of Youth Services custody, according to Amy Ast, the department director .

Prison standoff: Teens armed with makeshift weapons take over Ohio youth prison school for 12 hours, officials say

There were no injuries. Damage estimates, as well as when the school may reopen, were not immediately available.

Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility in Massillon has been the focal point of disturbances and staff assaults in recent weeks. The Ohio Department of Youth Services has been grappling with violent incidents, high job vacancy rates and other problems.

In October, Indian River has experienced multiple assaults and disturbances, including:

  • Oct. 8. Several juveniles took over the Bravo unit at Indian River for several hours and caused extensive damage but no injuries.
  • Oct. 18. A guard suffered a broken jaw in an altercation with juveniles.
  • Oct. 18. A youth knocked officer David Upshaw to the ground, beat him in the head with his radio and took his keys. Upshaw was hospitalized.
  • Oct. 22. Separate from the school takeover, a guard was assaulted by a youth and treated and released from a local hospital.

Indian River employees say that they’re fed up and exhausted. High vacancy rates across the center and the department means they’re working 16-hour shifts multiple times a week.

Juveniles are coordinating attacks and disturbances and guards feel like they’re being second-guessed by managers, said Wilson Humphrey, a guard at Circleville JCF and an officer within the Ohio Civil Service Employees Association.

“We need more tools to deal with youth who have weapons, who become aggressive, violent or are extremely defiant toward institutional rules or instructions," he said.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Live riot footage posted to Facebook during youth prison standoff

Comments / 35

Miranda Patterson
3d ago

All they are is Punks!! send them to the big house!! These kids never had discipline at home and it shows and now they don't get it from jail all because the state protects them.. smh!!

Reply
20
skdb
3d ago

my daughter worked for them, maybe about twenty years ago. so glad she left. she said back then, they babied these kids too much. there were teenage murders in there, how could you baby them?

Reply
16
Bea LaRue
3d ago

Enough of having "juvenile's" 18-25 in these places. Enough with the system babying these thugs. They're not their to learn a lesson, they're there to stay out the adult facility they SHOULD be in.

Reply(1)
14
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cleveland19.com

European man travels to Westlake to meet 16-year-old girl

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Westlake police arrested a 21-year-old United Kingdom national after he allegedly traveled to the United States to meet a teenaged girl he met online. Westlake police said Alexander Dunn and the 16-year-old girl were found at Barnes and Noble in Crocker Park around 4 p.m. on Oct. 24.
WESTLAKE, OH
whbc.com

Oldest Alleged Rioter Arraigned in Adult Court

MASSILON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The only adult among the 12 men arrested in the riot at the Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility was arraigned on new charges in Massillon Municipal Court Wednesday morning. 19-year-old Malik Boston is charged with escape, inducing panic. aggravated riot, and complicity...
MASSILLON, OH
cleveland19.com

Ohio counties seeing overdose increases

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain County health officials have put out an overdose alert after 11 emergency room visits over a 24-hour period, with one fatality. It is important to note that not all of these overdoses are from street drugs or opioids. A drug overdose can be classified as a medical error, parent’s medication, or alcohol.
LORAIN COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Grand jury indicts Cleveland man for killing 2 brothers in 2020

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cuyahoga County Grand Jury indicted a 24-year-old man wanted for the July 2020 murder of two Cleveland brothers. Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested David Spivey in Houston, Texas earlier this month. Spivey was indicted on the charges of aggravated murder,...
CLEVELAND, OH
103.3 WKFR

Ohio Man Busted For Going Full Winnie the Pooh in Public

It was just another Tuesday in University Heights, Ohio. Well, except for the pantless man walking around outside. Right smack dab in the middle of rush hour a man was allegedly walking around pantless. Around 5:30 in the afternoon local law enforcement responded to a reported streaker of sorts. Police arrived to find a reportedly intoxicated elderly man walking in a parking lot going full Winnie the Pooh according to Cleveland.com,
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, OH
WTRF- 7News

2 people get jail in Ohio for telling people they could be arrested or be forced to receive vaccinations based on voting info

Two right-wing operatives pleaded guilty on Monday in Cleveland to single felony counts of telecommunications fraud for having placed thousands of false robocalls in Ohio that told people they could be arrested or be forced to receive vaccinations based on information they submitted in votes by mail. Jacob Wohl, 24, of Irvine, California, and Jack […]
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

657K+
Followers
68K+
Post
328M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy